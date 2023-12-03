LIV Golfer Goes Back-To-Back On DP World Tour Days After Almost Pulling Out Of South African Open
Dean Burmester made the cut on the number at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate but roared on to claim an extraordinary win
Dean Burmester pulled off his second victory in as many weeks on the DP World Tour via a three-shot success at the South African Open.
The LIV Golfer had already qualified for the 152nd Open courtesy of a three-stroke win at the recent Joburg Open, and he maintained that incredible form by roaring back from an apparent position of no hope on Friday afternoon.
Struggling to make the cut at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg, Burmester made it to the weekend on the number despite shooting 74 and struggling badly with a short-term virus on Friday.
The Stinger GC member moved from two-under at the start of Saturday's round to 11-under at the end of Sunday's action - allowing him the opportunity to lift a title won 13 times by the legendary Gary Player.
Post-round, Burmester said: "Back-to-back! I've never done that before so that was special. It's obviously one as a South African that I've always wanted to win. The second-oldest [Open Championship], there's only one more that's older than that which I just happened to get into last week. Who knows what happens next.
"To be involved in this tournament and to win it, with a bank that used to sponsor me and got me off the ground when I was just a kid is super special. So to be the SA Open champion is something I'll never forget."
It's two wins in two weeks for Dean Burmester 🏆🏆#InvestecSAOpen pic.twitter.com/j0u0ZzcDZVDecember 3, 2023
The 34-year-old entered the final round a couple behind but was two under for the day to lead at the turn, with the brutal scoring conditions on the longest course on Tour causing others to struggle.
Burmester bogeyed 11 but secured birdies on 12, 16, and 17 to generate a three-stroke buffer going into the last. A pair of clumsy shots threatened to ruin his history-making effort, but a lucky bounce off a rock from his approach to the green finished on dry land to help Burmester end with a par five and lift a fourth DP World Tour title.
Burmester's second victory in as many weeks came in front of his family, and he said at the trophy presentation: "Last week I won and my family wasn't there.
"This week I won and my wife and my two kids were there. So it means everything, just to have my two boys there seeing me out front, living out my dream - that's everything so I'm very thankful."
Just what Dean Burmester needed off the 17th tee 💪#InvestecSAOpen pic.twitter.com/HEaDevIrS4December 3, 2023
Home favourite Ryan van Velzen, Italian Renato Paratore and Swede Jesper Svensson finished in a tie for second on eight under.
The DP World Tour stays in South Africa for the penultimate event of the calendar year next week - the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Golf Club in Malelane.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup.
