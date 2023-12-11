AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Prize Money Payout 2023

The final tournament of the DP World Tour’s Opening Swing concludes with the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, and this year’s event takes place at a new venue – La Reserve Golf Links, which makes its international championship debut.

As the final event of the Opening Swing, there will be two champions crowned at the end of the four days of action – the winner of the tournament and the leader of the swing’s Order or Merit.

Players will be competing for a purse of $1.2m at the tournament, with the winner earning $204,000 and the runner-up in line for a $132,000 windfall. The winner of the Opening Swing’s Order of Merit will also receive $200,000.

Finishing top of the Order of Merit offers rewards beyond the financial, too. As long as the winner is a current DP World Tour member, there’ll also be an invite to the DP World Tour’s next Rolex Series event, which is January’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, as well as the Back Nine phase of the season, which begins with the Betfred British Masters next August.

As with the previous five Opening Swing tournaments, there are also 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer.

Below is the prize money payout for the AfrBank Mauritius Open at La Reserve Golf Club.

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $204,000 2nd $132,000 3rd $75,600 4th $60,000 5th $50,880 6th $42,000 7th $36,000 8th $30,000 9th $26,880 10th $24,000 11th $22,080 12th $20,640 13th $19,320 14th $18,360 15th $17,640 16th $16,920 17th $16,200 18th $15,480 19th $14,880 20th $14,400 21st $13,920 22nd $13,560 23rd $13,200 24th $12,840 25th $12,480 26th $12,120 27th $11,760 28th $11,400 29th $11,040 30th $10,680 31st $10,320 32nd $9,960 33rd $9,600 34th $9,240 35th $8,880 36th $8,520 37th $8,280 38th $8,040 39th $7,800 40th $7,560 41st $7,320 42nd $7,080 43rd $6,840 44th $6,600 45th $6,360 46th $6,120 47th $5,880 48th $5,640 49th $5,400 50th $5,160 51st $4,920 52nd $4,680 53rd $4,440 54th $4,200 55th $4,080 56th $3,960 57th $3.840 58th $3,720 59th $3,600 60th $3,480 61st $3,360 62nd $3,240 63rd $3,120 64th $3,000 65th $2,800 66th $2,760 67h $2,640 68th $2,520 69th $2,400 70th $2,280

Who Are The Star Names In The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open?

Louis Oosthuizen will be looking to build on the momentum from his Alfred Dunhill Championship victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Antoine Rozner. The Frenchman cruised to victory a year ago by five shots over Alfredo-Garcia Heredia and finished tied for 15th in his last outing, the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

The winner of that event was 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen. The South African won his first title in five years by two shots over compatriot Charl Schwartzel, and he’ll be looking to continue that momentum here.

Laurie Canter agonisingly missed out on a LIV Golf contract in a playoff at last week’s LIV Golf Promotions event in Abu Dhabi, and he’ll be hoping to put that disappointment behind him.

Other notable names in the field include Dylan Fritelli, who won the tournament in 2017, three-time DP World Tour winner Guido Migliozzi, Marcel Siem, who won February’s Hero Indian Open and Matthieu Pavon, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour win in October’s Open de Espana.

Where Is The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Played? The 2023 tournament will be played at Heritage Resorts’ La Reserve Golf Links for the first time, after moving on from the previous venue, Mont Choisy Le Golf Course.