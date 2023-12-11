AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Prize Money Payout 2023
Antoine Rozner defends his title as the DP World Tour’s Opening Swing draws to a close
The final tournament of the DP World Tour’s Opening Swing concludes with the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, and this year’s event takes place at a new venue – La Reserve Golf Links, which makes its international championship debut.
As the final event of the Opening Swing, there will be two champions crowned at the end of the four days of action – the winner of the tournament and the leader of the swing’s Order or Merit.
Players will be competing for a purse of $1.2m at the tournament, with the winner earning $204,000 and the runner-up in line for a $132,000 windfall. The winner of the Opening Swing’s Order of Merit will also receive $200,000.
Finishing top of the Order of Merit offers rewards beyond the financial, too. As long as the winner is a current DP World Tour member, there’ll also be an invite to the DP World Tour’s next Rolex Series event, which is January’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, as well as the Back Nine phase of the season, which begins with the Betfred British Masters next August.
As with the previous five Opening Swing tournaments, there are also 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer.
Below is the prize money payout for the AfrBank Mauritius Open at La Reserve Golf Club.
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$204,000
|2nd
|$132,000
|3rd
|$75,600
|4th
|$60,000
|5th
|$50,880
|6th
|$42,000
|7th
|$36,000
|8th
|$30,000
|9th
|$26,880
|10th
|$24,000
|11th
|$22,080
|12th
|$20,640
|13th
|$19,320
|14th
|$18,360
|15th
|$17,640
|16th
|$16,920
|17th
|$16,200
|18th
|$15,480
|19th
|$14,880
|20th
|$14,400
|21st
|$13,920
|22nd
|$13,560
|23rd
|$13,200
|24th
|$12,840
|25th
|$12,480
|26th
|$12,120
|27th
|$11,760
|28th
|$11,400
|29th
|$11,040
|30th
|$10,680
|31st
|$10,320
|32nd
|$9,960
|33rd
|$9,600
|34th
|$9,240
|35th
|$8,880
|36th
|$8,520
|37th
|$8,280
|38th
|$8,040
|39th
|$7,800
|40th
|$7,560
|41st
|$7,320
|42nd
|$7,080
|43rd
|$6,840
|44th
|$6,600
|45th
|$6,360
|46th
|$6,120
|47th
|$5,880
|48th
|$5,640
|49th
|$5,400
|50th
|$5,160
|51st
|$4,920
|52nd
|$4,680
|53rd
|$4,440
|54th
|$4,200
|55th
|$4,080
|56th
|$3,960
|57th
|$3.840
|58th
|$3,720
|59th
|$3,600
|60th
|$3,480
|61st
|$3,360
|62nd
|$3,240
|63rd
|$3,120
|64th
|$3,000
|65th
|$2,800
|66th
|$2,760
|67h
|$2,640
|68th
|$2,520
|69th
|$2,400
|70th
|$2,280
Who Are The Star Names In The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open?
The defending champion is Antoine Rozner. The Frenchman cruised to victory a year ago by five shots over Alfredo-Garcia Heredia and finished tied for 15th in his last outing, the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
The winner of that event was 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen. The South African won his first title in five years by two shots over compatriot Charl Schwartzel, and he’ll be looking to continue that momentum here.
Laurie Canter agonisingly missed out on a LIV Golf contract in a playoff at last week’s LIV Golf Promotions event in Abu Dhabi, and he’ll be hoping to put that disappointment behind him.
Other notable names in the field include Dylan Fritelli, who won the tournament in 2017, three-time DP World Tour winner Guido Migliozzi, Marcel Siem, who won February’s Hero Indian Open and Matthieu Pavon, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour win in October’s Open de Espana.
Where Is The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Played?
The 2023 tournament will be played at Heritage Resorts’ La Reserve Golf Links for the first time, after moving on from the previous venue, Mont Choisy Le Golf Course.
What Is The Purse For The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open?
A purse of $1.2m is on offer at the event, with the winner claiming $204,000. The tournament also marks the conclusion of the DP World Tour’s Opening Swing, and the leader of its Order of Merit will win $200,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
