Cognizant Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

The Cognizant Classic (formerly the Honda Classic) takes place at PGA National in Florida.

With the tournament’s new sponsor comes an increase in the prize purse on the 2023 edition. Back then, a payout of $8.4m was on offer, and it was Chris Kirk who emerged on top of the leaderboard to claim the first prize of $1.512m.

This year, there $600,000 more to play for with an overall purse of $9m. Of that, the winner will earn $1.62m - more than the total purse at another of the big men’s tournaments this week, the DP World Tour’s SDC Championship in South Africa.

It’s not just the winner who will be handsomely rewarded, with six-figure sums available to any player finishing in the top 21. Beyond the financial incentives, there are also 500 FedEx Cup points available as well as world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Cognizant Classic.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,620,000 2nd $981,000 3rd $621,000 4th $441,000 5th $369,000 6th $326,250 7th $303,750 8th $281,250 9th $263,250 10th $245,250 11th $227,250 12th $209,250 13th $191,250 14th $173,250 15th $164,250 16th $155,250 17th $146,250 18th $137,250 19th $128,250 20th $119,250 21st $110,250 22nd $101,250 23rd $94,050 24th $86,850 25th $79,650 26th $72,450 27th $69,750 28th $67,050 29th $64,350 30th $61,650 31st $58,950 32nd $56,250 33rd $53,550 34th $51,300 35th $49,050 36th $46,800 37th $44,550 38th $42,750 39th $40,950 40th $39,150 41st $37,350 42nd $35,550 43rd $33,750 44th $31,950 45th $30,150 46th $28,350 47th $26,500 48th $25,110 49th $23,850 50th $23,130 51st $22,590 52nd $22,050 53rd $21,690 54th $21,330 55th $21,150 56th $20,970 57th $20,790 58th $20,610 59th $20,430 60th $20,250 61st $20,070 62nd $19,890 63rd $19,710 64th $19,530 65th $19,350

Who Are The Star Names In The Cognizant Classic?

Chris Kirk defends his title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Kirk defends his title, but the standout name is undoubtedly World No.2 Rory McIlroy. The Ulsterman, who won the trophy in 2012, has opted for a busy schedule in the weeks leading up to The Masters, where he will aim to complete a career Grand Slam with his first win at Augusta National.

His most recent start came two weeks ago in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, where he finished T24. That followed a T66 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and McIlroy will be hoping to see further progress here.

He’s unlikely to have it all his own way, with several other big names participating. They include World No.9 Matt Fitzpatrick and Tom Kim, who is looking for his first PGA Tour win since October’s Shriners Children’s Open.

Cameron Young, 2022 Honda Classic winner Sepp Straka and 2017 champion Rickie Fowler are other big names in the field, while the player Kirk beat in a playoff to win last year’s edition, 2023 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Eric Cole, also plays.

Another relatively recent winner of the event is 2020 victor Sungjae Im, and he plays too, hoping for his first PGA Tour title for three years. Lucas Glover, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry are other standout names in the field.

