Cognizant Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

Rory McIlroy is the standout name as players compete for an increased purse at PGA National

Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Invitational
Rory McIlroy plays the latest tournament in a busy schedule before The Masters
The Cognizant Classic (formerly the Honda Classic) takes place at PGA National in Florida.

With the tournament’s new sponsor comes an increase in the prize purse on the 2023 edition. Back then, a payout of $8.4m was on offer, and it was Chris Kirk who emerged on top of the leaderboard to claim the first prize of $1.512m.

This year, there $600,000 more to play for with an overall purse of $9m. Of that, the winner will earn $1.62m - more than the total purse at another of the big men’s tournaments this week, the DP World Tour’s SDC Championship in South Africa.

It’s not just the winner who will be handsomely rewarded, with six-figure sums available to any player finishing in the top 21. Beyond the financial incentives, there are also 500 FedEx Cup points available as well as world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Cognizant Classic.

Cognizant Classic Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,620,000
2nd$981,000
3rd$621,000
4th$441,000
5th$369,000
6th$326,250
7th$303,750
8th$281,250
9th$263,250
10th$245,250
11th$227,250
12th$209,250
13th$191,250
14th$173,250
15th$164,250
16th$155,250
17th$146,250
18th$137,250
19th$128,250
20th$119,250
21st$110,250
22nd$101,250
23rd$94,050
24th$86,850
25th$79,650
26th$72,450
27th$69,750
28th$67,050
29th$64,350
30th$61,650
31st$58,950
32nd$56,250
33rd$53,550
34th$51,300
35th$49,050
36th$46,800
37th$44,550
38th$42,750
39th$40,950
40th$39,150
41st$37,350
42nd$35,550
43rd$33,750
44th$31,950
45th$30,150
46th$28,350
47th$26,500
48th$25,110
49th$23,850
50th$23,130
51st$22,590
52nd$22,050
53rd$21,690
54th$21,330
55th$21,150
56th$20,970
57th$20,790
58th$20,610
59th$20,430
60th$20,250
61st$20,070
62nd$19,890
63rd$19,710
64th$19,530
65th$19,350

Who Are The Star Names In The Cognizant Classic?

Chris Kirk with the trophy after his win at the 2023 Honda Classic

Chris Kirk defends his title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Kirk defends his title, but the standout name is undoubtedly World No.2 Rory McIlroy. The Ulsterman, who won the trophy in 2012, has opted for a busy schedule in the weeks leading up to The Masters, where he will aim to complete a career Grand Slam with his first win at Augusta National.

His most recent start came two weeks ago in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, where he finished T24. That followed a T66 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and McIlroy will be hoping to see further progress here.

He’s unlikely to have it all his own way, with several other big names participating. They include World No.9 Matt Fitzpatrick and Tom Kim, who is looking for his first PGA Tour win since October’s Shriners Children’s Open.

Cameron Young, 2022 Honda Classic winner Sepp Straka and 2017 champion Rickie Fowler are other big names in the field, while the player Kirk beat in a playoff to win last year’s edition, 2023 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Eric Cole, also plays.

Another relatively recent winner of the event is 2020 victor Sungjae Im, and he plays too, hoping for his first PGA Tour title for three years. Lucas Glover, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry are other standout names in the field.

Who Is Playing In The Cognizant Classic?

There are some big names participating, including Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tom Kim. Former winners hoping to repeat their successes of previous editions include Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler and Sungjae Im.

Where Is The Cognizant Classic?

The tournament is being held at PGA National’s Champion Course. The venue has hosted several prestigious tournaments over the years, including the 1983 Ryder Cup and the 1987 PGA Championship. It is best known for the Bear Trap, a daunting three-hole stretch comprising the 15th, 16th and 17th named after Golden Bear Jack Nicklaus, who redesigned the original course in 1990.

