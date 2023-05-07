Wyndham Clark Claims Maiden PGA Tour Title At Wells Fargo Championship
The American held off Xander Schauffele in a two-horse race to secure his first PGA Tour title
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Starting the final day at the Wells Fargo Championship, it was the duo of Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele who held a comfortable margin over the chasing pack, with Clark two shots clear of his fellow countryman.
Searching for a first PGA Tour title, it was going to be an interesting watch and, when Clark opened up with a bogey at the first hole, his lead had been halved to one. It's no secret that winning isn't easy though, especially on the PGA Tour circuit. That appeared the case as, just six holes later, Clark found himself down in second place, with Schauffele birdieing the third and seventh to take the lead.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
A battle was commencing between the two and, when Clark birdied the eighth and Schauffele bogeyed the ninth, there was yet another two shot swing as Clark went into the back nine with a slim one shot buffer.
The American though didn't seem phased, even with the pressure of a PGA Tour title looming over him. Birdieing the 10th, Clark moved two ahead and, when Schauffele made a bogey at the 11th, the lead was suddenly three.
Clark was flying and, when the 29-year-old birdied the 12th to move four ahead, it was all but certain the trophy would be ending up in his suitcase. This was emphasised with back-to-back birdies at the 14th and 15th, which kept him four shots clear of his rival.
All that stood between Clark and the victory was the the 16th, 17th and 18th or, as it's known, 'The Green Mile'. Arguably one of the toughest stretches in golf, the American managed to par the 16th and, when Schauffele bogeyed the 17th, Clark would have a five shot advantage going down the 72nd hole.
Finding the bunker with his tee shot, Clark safely played it short of the green, with his chip shot ending up some 60-feet from the flag. As Schauffele made par, it was left to Clark to tap-in for bogey and pick up a four shot win and the biggest victory of his career.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Tiger Woods Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former Partner
Erica Herman has filed a court document alleging that she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement or be fired from her job
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Adam Scott Hits 35-Yard Drive At Wells Fargo Championship
Playing the final hole, Scott's drive clattered into a tree some 35-yards in front of him
By Matt Cradock • Published