Wyndham Clark Claims Maiden PGA Tour Title At Wells Fargo Championship

Starting the final day at the Wells Fargo Championship, it was the duo of Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele who held a comfortable margin over the chasing pack, with Clark two shots clear of his fellow countryman.

Searching for a first PGA Tour title, it was going to be an interesting watch and, when Clark opened up with a bogey at the first hole, his lead had been halved to one. It's no secret that winning isn't easy though, especially on the PGA Tour circuit. That appeared the case as, just six holes later, Clark found himself down in second place, with Schauffele birdieing the third and seventh to take the lead.

A battle was commencing between the two and, when Clark birdied the eighth and Schauffele bogeyed the ninth, there was yet another two shot swing as Clark went into the back nine with a slim one shot buffer.

The American though didn't seem phased, even with the pressure of a PGA Tour title looming over him. Birdieing the 10th, Clark moved two ahead and, when Schauffele made a bogey at the 11th, the lead was suddenly three.

Clark was flying and, when the 29-year-old birdied the 12th to move four ahead, it was all but certain the trophy would be ending up in his suitcase. This was emphasised with back-to-back birdies at the 14th and 15th, which kept him four shots clear of his rival.

Clark held off World No.5, Schauffele, to secure the win by four shots (Image credit: Getty Images)

All that stood between Clark and the victory was the the 16th, 17th and 18th or, as it's known, 'The Green Mile'. Arguably one of the toughest stretches in golf, the American managed to par the 16th and, when Schauffele bogeyed the 17th, Clark would have a five shot advantage going down the 72nd hole.

Finding the bunker with his tee shot, Clark safely played it short of the green, with his chip shot ending up some 60-feet from the flag. As Schauffele made par, it was left to Clark to tap-in for bogey and pick up a four shot win and the biggest victory of his career.