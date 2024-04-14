Scottie Scheffler Reaffirms Pledge To Exit The Masters If Wife Goes Into Labour
World No.1 Scheffler is leading the Masters going into Sunday's final round but his first baby is also due later this month
Scottie Scheffler leads the Masters going into the final round but insists he is still ready to walk off the course if his wife goes into labour.
Scheffler is the hottest favourite at Augusta since Tiger Woods in his prime after shooting a one-under 71 to move seven-under , one clear of Collin Morikawa.
The American is focused on claiming his second Green Jacket, but he has more on his mind than just golf with Scheffler's wife Meredith due to give birth to their first child later this month.
Yet, despite leading the field ahead of Sunday's final round, Scheffler, 27, insisted: "I'm sticking to my word. Fortunately I will be here at the Masters for quite some time. You only have your first child once, so I would rather be at home if that is going to happen."
Scheffler admits the impeding news has taken his mind off golf as he is looking forward to starting a family.
The American added: "Meredith and I are both at an exciting part of our lives and we are excited to start the new journey of parenthood together. It has been fun so far and we are looking forward to getting that baby out of Meredith's tummy and into the world."
But despite the exciting times ahead for his family, Scheffler is still determined to land his second Major at Augusta after rounds of 66, 72 and 71. He is in confident mood after an impressive 2024 with victories already in The Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship to help bank $11,493,235 in prize money alone this season. He also came tied second at the Texas Children's Houston Open as Scheffler narrowly missed out on a hat-trick of wins.
Scheffler said: "I have been in a good head space for a while and I am looking forward to the challenge of Sunday. Winning this tournament is exceptionally difficult, but fortunately I have put myself into a good position. I am just going to focus on my process and not worry about the result."
Scheffler married his girlfriend of six years, Meredith Scudder, in 2020 after the pair both grew up in Texas where they met attending Highland Park High School. His close pal and compatriot Sam Burns and his wife Caroline Campbell, who got engaged in April 2019, are also due to become parents for the first time shortly too.
But Burns' form pre-fatherhood has not been nearly as good and he missed the cut at Augusta on nine-over. Burns stood well outside the cut line after an opening-round 80, but gave himself a chance with birdies on Nos. 10, 12 and 13 in the second round, which put him at 5-over total. He then made bogey on No. 15, double bogey on No. 16 and bogey on No. 17 to finish outside the line for the second time in three Masters starts.
