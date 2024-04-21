Live

RBC Heritage Leaderboard And Live Updates: Scottie Scheffler's Leads By Four As Play Suspended Due to Storm

The World No.1 leads by a single shot going into the final round at Harbour Town, as Scheffler looks for yet another title in 2024

By James Nursey
last updated

Scottie Scheffler hits an iron shot on the 17th hole

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler's dominance is showing no signs of ending, as the World No.1 leads by one stroke going into the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town.

In his last four starts, Scheffler has three victories, including The Players Championship and Masters, as well as a runner-up finish at the Houston Open. Now, at Hilton Head Island, the American is looking for a fourth win in just five starts as he begins Sunday 16-under-par.

One stroke back of the American is Austrian, Sepp Straka, who sits at 15-under, with two-time Major winner, Collin Morikawa, a shot further back at 14-under as he goes in search of a first win in six months.

Scheffler will start the day favorite but, with 11 players within five shots of him, we could be in for an exciting finish in South Carolina.

RBC Heritage Leaderboard

  • -19 SCHEFFLER
  • -15 CLARK, KIRK, POSTON, RODGERS, THEEGALA, MORIKAWA,
  • -14 THOMAS, CANTLAY, HOGE, ABERG

PLAY SUSPENDED DUE TO THREAT OF LIGHTENING

CLARK'S ROLLERCOASTER CONTINUES

Wyndham Clark, who eagled the second, has just notched his eighth birdie on the 17th to get into a tie for second on -6 today and -15 in total after dropping four shots on the back nine. 

RAIN ARRIVES IN SOUTH CAROLINA BUT SCHEFFLER REMAINS HOT

Scheffler takes his par at the 10th and hits a 247-yard drive at the par 4 11th as the rain starts here. It is hosing it down now but doesn't stop Scheffler hitting it 189 yards to 26-feet from where he two putts for his latest par to remain four shots ahead of the pack including Morikawa.

SCHEFFLER -3 AT THE TURN AND REMAINS -19 IN TOTAL

Scheffler remains in total control this tournament and on course for another win after reaching the turn in -3 with pars on 6,7,8 and 9. He has then found the 10th fairway with a 281-yard drive and continues to make this hardest of games look remarkably straight-forward with a tap in 4. What a talent. The only unconvincing aspect is Scheffler's gilet!

Scottie Scheffler at Harbour Town

(Image credit: Getty Images)

RODGERS HOLES OUT FOR EAGLE TO BE NEAREST CONTENDER

Patrick Rodgers has chipped in for eagle on the par four ninth to be closest contender to Scheffler.

SCHEFFLER JUST OFF FAIRWAY ON EIGHTH BUT IN DECENT SHAPE

Scheffler has taken a fairway wood off the tee on the eighth and will have 177 to the green at the par four. He misses on the right but chips up close to leave a tap in for par.

SCHEFFLER CONTINUES TO LOOK UNSTOPPABLE

Scheffler's lead is up to four shots now at -19 in total and -3 for six holes today. He has then hit the par 3 7th and chipped up close from the fringe. Excellent golf yet again from the world No.1 who makes his par. 

STRAKA SLIPPING DOWN LEADERBOARD

Sepp Straka is going backwards today on +2 to slip back to -13

CLARK GOES OUT OF BOUNDS CHASING SCHEFFLER 

US Open champion Clark has been having a superb round on -8 after 11 holes, but in the process of trying to chase Scheffler , he has hit an aggressive shot out of the trees which has ricocheted out of bounds on the 12th as he records a double bogey to slip -15.

Wyndham Clark goes out of bounds

(Image credit: Sky Sports)

SCHEFFLER UNLEASHES 316-YARD DRIVE ON FIFTH

Scheffler has opened up an angle to attack the par five fifth in two after a superb drive to the corner to enable him to reach the green in two which he achieves en-route to a birdie to get to -3 for the day. He needs to keep his foot on the pedal with Clark now -8 in 11 holes to get to -17 in total.

NO TROUBLE AT PAR 3 FOURTH FOR SCHEFFLER AFTER DAZZLING IRON

The par 3 fourth over the water has been causing trouble for a number of pros like Morikawa who has gone in the drink. But our leader has just nailed a 190-yard shot straight at the flag and will have a putt from 10-feet for birdie. He is looking imperious again. He lips out for birdie but makes an easy par.

CLARK REACHES THE TURN AT -7 FOR NINE HOLES

Clark shot the lights out at Pebble Beach earlier this year with a 12-under 60 and he could be on course for something else special today after reaching the turn -7 

UNBELIEVABLE, WHAT A SHOT FROM SCHEFFLER TO EAGLE SECOND

That is a majestic chip shot for an eagle three on the second from leader Scheffler. After his 2 iron ran through the green having pitched near the hole, the world No.1 was faced with a tough chip and executed it quite brilliantly. What a stunningly shot and a dagger to his rivals' hopes.

LUDVIG ABERG MAKES A DISAPPOINTING START

Aberg is struggling to get going today in the final round is +1 for three holes.

GREENS ARE PLAYING HARD AND FAST

The greens look to have dried out because Scheffler has just gone through the back of the second as well. This time it was with a 2 iron from 262 yards which pitched by the pin and ran through. As it is a par 5 , the world No.1 will have a look at birdie here with a decent chip back.

CLARK CONTINUES HIS INCREDIBLE START

Wyndham Clark is now -6 for seven holes today - just a shot behind Scheffler - and on course for a par at the 8th.

XANDER UP TO -12 AFTER BRILLIANT BREAKING PUTT

Xander Schauffele is up to -12 after birdies on the fourth and fifth including this brilliant putt 43-foot putt on the fourth for a two.

SCHEFFLER GETS HIS LATEST TITLE BID UNDERWAY

Scottie Scheffler has teed off and has found the fairway on the first with a 281-yard shot on to the short stuff. He then surprisingly flies the green and will face an early test for his exceptional short game. But , predictably, he has chipped up close and saved his par. 

MORIKAWA ALSO HAS ANOTHER SHOT AT SCHEFFLER

Collin Morikawa is underway and is on the first in regulation where he has made his par. He is another player who will be keen to have a new shot at Scheffler after missing out on the green jacket last weekend.

ABERG GETS HIS LATEST CHALLENGE UNDERWAY WITH SCHEFFLER

Fresh from his runner-up finish at the Masters in his first Major, Ludvig  Aberg is again in contention with Scottie Scheffler for the title here. He is -13, three shots back, and has just teed off on the first and found the fairway with a 296 yard drive before sticking a wedge on to the green as he opened with a par.

FAST START FOR CLARK

Wyndham Clark moves to -14 after superb start with -5 for 5 holes. Scorching. 

