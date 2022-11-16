Scotland Named Best Golf Destination In The World

Following a year where the spotlight has been firmly on Scotland, it has now been named Best Golf Destination in the World at the prestigious World Golf Awards.

The award follows a momentous 2022 for the game in Scotland. It has hosted several high-profile tournaments, including the PGA Tour and DP World Tour’s co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, the final women’s Major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield, and the 150th Open Championship at the Home of Golf, St Andrews.

The winner of the award is determined by golf fans, the media and tour operators, and it is the first time in the nine-year history of the awards that Scotland has claimed the honour. As well as that accolade, Scotland also received the Best Destination in Europe award in a separate category. That made it the first time a country has won both awards in the same year.

VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead explained that the awards are an appropriate acknowledgment of a big year for golf in Scotland. He said: “These awards are a fitting end to an extra special year for golf in Scotland and fantastic recognition for all the people who work so hard to grow and enhance our reputation as the Home of Golf. I’d like to extend our congratulations to everyone, as well as the wider tourism and events industries and suppliers."

Around 500,000 visitors attended the events in 2022, and Roughead was also keen to point out the significant impact golf has on Scotland’s tourism industry. He said: “Every year we welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors eager to play our great golf courses and relax in our accommodation after a day’s golf, enjoying local produce and visiting nearby attractions. Golf tourism is a significant boost for the economy and raises Scotland’s profile on the international stage.”

Director of Global Partnerships for the World Golf Awards, Dermot Synnott added his praise, saying: “Scottish golf tourism is thriving, and Scotland is a bucket list destination for most golfers around the world. It offers a vast range of parkland and links options across all its regions, so the travelling golfer really is spoilt for choice. No stranger to hosting landmark events, this award is fitting recognition to a top-quality golf destination that successfully staged The 150th Open in St Andrews earlier this year.”

Those weren’t the only awards given to Scottish golf interests, either. Wilkinson Golf was named Scotland’s Best Inbound Tour Operator, Prestwick Golf Club was named Scotland’s Best Golf Club and Aberdeen’s 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie was given a lifetime achievement award.