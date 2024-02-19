After Hideki Matsuyama claimed $4m for his win at the third of the PGA Tour’s signature events of 2024, the Genesis Invitational, it’s back to a regular event this week with the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

As a result, many of the world’s best players have opted not to head south from LA, while the prize fund of $8.1m if significantly lower than the $20m available at the Riviera Country Club tournament.

Despite that, there is still an eye-catching first prize on offer, with the winner set to claim $1.458m – over half of the entire purse of $2.5m for the other big men’s tournament taking place this week, the Magical Kenya Open on the DP World Tour.

The purse is also $400,000 higher than the 2023 edition of the tournament, when Tony Finau held off the challenge of Jon Rahm to win $1.386m. This week’s runner-up will have the consolation of an $882,900 payday. There are also 500 FedEx Cup points for grabs.

Below is the full prize money payout for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vadanta Vallarta.

Mexico Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,458,000 2nd $882,900 3rd $558,900 4th $396,900 5th $332,100 6th $293,625 7th $273,375 8th $253,125 9th $236,925 10th $220,725 11th $204,525 12th $188,325 13th $172,125 14th $155,925 15th $147,825 16th $139,725 17th $131,625 18th $123,525 19th $115,425 20th $107,325 21st $99,225 22nd $91,125 23rd $84,645 24th $78,165 25th $71,685 26th $65,205 27th $62,775 28th $60,345 29th $57,915 30th $55,485 31st $53,055 32nd $50,625 33rd $48,195 34th $46,170 35th $44,145 36th $42,120 37th $40,095 38th $38,475 39th $36,855 40th $35,235 41st $33,615. 42nd $31,995 43rd $30,375 44th $28,755 45th $27,135 46th $25,515 47th $23,895. 48th $22,599 49th $21,465 50th $20,817 51st $20,331 52nd $19,845 53rd $19,521 54th $19,197 55th $19,035 56th $18,873 57th $18,711 58th $18,549. 59th $18,387 60th $18,225 61st $18,063 62nd $17,901 63rd $17,739 64th $17,577 65th $17,415 66th $17,253 67th $17,091 68th $16,929 69th $16,767 70th $16,605 71st $16,443 72nd $16,281 73rd $16,119 74th $15,957 75th $15,795 76th $15,633 77th $15,471 78th $15,309 79th $15,147 80th $14,985 81st $14,823 82nd $14,661 83rd $14,499 84th $14,337 85th $14,175 86th $14,013 87th $13,851 88th $13,689 89th $13,527 90th $13,365

Who Are The Star Names In The Mexico Open?

Nicolai Hojgaard is looking for his maiden win on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four of the world’s top 50 are competing at the tournament, including defending champion Tony Finau. Last year, the American beat Spaniard Jon Rahm to claim the trophy by three shots, and he will be confident of a similar outcome given he is the highest-ranked player in the field at World No.24.

Ten places beneath Finau in the rankings is Team Europe Ryder Cup player Nicolai Hojgaard, who is still looking for his maiden PGA Tour win. Will this be the occasion?

Emiliano Grillo, who won the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, and Ryan Fox who was one of 10 DP World Tour players to secure PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season, also play.

Rahm, who won the title in 2022, is unavailable after signing LIV Golf, and that also applies to Mexico’s two best players, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, but there is a place in the field for another Mexican, 2021 winner Alvaro Ortiz, whose three-shot win came in the tournament’s last as a PGA Tour Latinoamerica event.

Eight-time DP World Tour winner Thorbjorn Olesen, another member of Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team, Robert MacIntyre, and Charley Hoffman, who finished runner up at the WM Phoenix Open, also play.

