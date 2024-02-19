Mexico Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Tony Finau defends his title in a tournament offering $400,000 more than the 2023 edition
After Hideki Matsuyama claimed $4m for his win at the third of the PGA Tour’s signature events of 2024, the Genesis Invitational, it’s back to a regular event this week with the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.
As a result, many of the world’s best players have opted not to head south from LA, while the prize fund of $8.1m if significantly lower than the $20m available at the Riviera Country Club tournament.
Despite that, there is still an eye-catching first prize on offer, with the winner set to claim $1.458m – over half of the entire purse of $2.5m for the other big men’s tournament taking place this week, the Magical Kenya Open on the DP World Tour.
The purse is also $400,000 higher than the 2023 edition of the tournament, when Tony Finau held off the challenge of Jon Rahm to win $1.386m. This week’s runner-up will have the consolation of an $882,900 payday. There are also 500 FedEx Cup points for grabs.
Below is the full prize money payout for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vadanta Vallarta.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,458,000
|2nd
|$882,900
|3rd
|$558,900
|4th
|$396,900
|5th
|$332,100
|6th
|$293,625
|7th
|$273,375
|8th
|$253,125
|9th
|$236,925
|10th
|$220,725
|11th
|$204,525
|12th
|$188,325
|13th
|$172,125
|14th
|$155,925
|15th
|$147,825
|16th
|$139,725
|17th
|$131,625
|18th
|$123,525
|19th
|$115,425
|20th
|$107,325
|21st
|$99,225
|22nd
|$91,125
|23rd
|$84,645
|24th
|$78,165
|25th
|$71,685
|26th
|$65,205
|27th
|$62,775
|28th
|$60,345
|29th
|$57,915
|30th
|$55,485
|31st
|$53,055
|32nd
|$50,625
|33rd
|$48,195
|34th
|$46,170
|35th
|$44,145
|36th
|$42,120
|37th
|$40,095
|38th
|$38,475
|39th
|$36,855
|40th
|$35,235
|41st
|$33,615.
|42nd
|$31,995
|43rd
|$30,375
|44th
|$28,755
|45th
|$27,135
|46th
|$25,515
|47th
|$23,895.
|48th
|$22,599
|49th
|$21,465
|50th
|$20,817
|51st
|$20,331
|52nd
|$19,845
|53rd
|$19,521
|54th
|$19,197
|55th
|$19,035
|56th
|$18,873
|57th
|$18,711
|58th
|$18,549.
|59th
|$18,387
|60th
|$18,225
|61st
|$18,063
|62nd
|$17,901
|63rd
|$17,739
|64th
|$17,577
|65th
|$17,415
|66th
|$17,253
|67th
|$17,091
|68th
|$16,929
|69th
|$16,767
|70th
|$16,605
|71st
|$16,443
|72nd
|$16,281
|73rd
|$16,119
|74th
|$15,957
|75th
|$15,795
|76th
|$15,633
|77th
|$15,471
|78th
|$15,309
|79th
|$15,147
|80th
|$14,985
|81st
|$14,823
|82nd
|$14,661
|83rd
|$14,499
|84th
|$14,337
|85th
|$14,175
|86th
|$14,013
|87th
|$13,851
|88th
|$13,689
|89th
|$13,527
|90th
|$13,365
Who Are The Star Names In The Mexico Open?
Four of the world’s top 50 are competing at the tournament, including defending champion Tony Finau. Last year, the American beat Spaniard Jon Rahm to claim the trophy by three shots, and he will be confident of a similar outcome given he is the highest-ranked player in the field at World No.24.
Ten places beneath Finau in the rankings is Team Europe Ryder Cup player Nicolai Hojgaard, who is still looking for his maiden PGA Tour win. Will this be the occasion?
Emiliano Grillo, who won the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, and Ryan Fox who was one of 10 DP World Tour players to secure PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season, also play.
Rahm, who won the title in 2022, is unavailable after signing LIV Golf, and that also applies to Mexico’s two best players, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, but there is a place in the field for another Mexican, 2021 winner Alvaro Ortiz, whose three-shot win came in the tournament’s last as a PGA Tour Latinoamerica event.
Eight-time DP World Tour winner Thorbjorn Olesen, another member of Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team, Robert MacIntyre, and Charley Hoffman, who finished runner up at the WM Phoenix Open, also play.
How Much Does The Winner Of The Mexico Open Get?
The winner of the 2024 Mexico Open will receive $1.458m from an overall purse of $8.1m. The player finishing second this year will earn $882,90, while there are also 500 FedEx Cup points available at the tournament.
Where Is The Mexico Open Being Held?
For the third year in a row, the Mexico Open is being held at Vidanta Vallarta’s Norman Signature Course. The Greg Norman-designed course, which is open to the public, features an abundance of bunkers, lakes and contoured greens while ultimately offering a fair challenge for players of all abilities.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
