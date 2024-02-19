Mexico Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Tony Finau defends his title in a tournament offering $400,000 more than the 2023 edition

Tony Finau with the Mexico Open Trophy
Tony Finau defends his Mexico Open title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

After Hideki Matsuyama claimed $4m for his win at the third of the PGA Tour’s signature events of 2024, the Genesis Invitational, it’s back to a regular event this week with the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

As a result, many of the world’s best players have opted not to head south from LA, while the prize fund of $8.1m if significantly lower than the $20m available at the Riviera Country Club tournament.

Despite that, there is still an eye-catching first prize on offer, with the winner set to claim $1.458m – over half of the entire purse of $2.5m for the other big men’s tournament taking place this week, the Magical Kenya Open on the DP World Tour.

The purse is also $400,000 higher than the 2023 edition of the tournament, when Tony Finau held off the challenge of Jon Rahm to win $1.386m. This week’s runner-up will have the consolation of an $882,900 payday. There are also 500 FedEx Cup points for grabs.

Below is the full prize money payout for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vadanta Vallarta.

Mexico Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,458,000
2nd$882,900
3rd$558,900
4th$396,900
5th$332,100
6th$293,625
7th$273,375
8th$253,125
9th$236,925
10th$220,725
11th$204,525
12th$188,325
13th $172,125
14th$155,925
15th$147,825
16th$139,725
17th$131,625
18th$123,525
19th$115,425
20th$107,325
21st$99,225
22nd$91,125
23rd$84,645
24th$78,165
25th$71,685
26th$65,205
27th$62,775
28th$60,345
29th$57,915
30th$55,485
31st$53,055
32nd$50,625
33rd$48,195
34th$46,170
35th$44,145
36th$42,120
37th$40,095
38th$38,475
39th $36,855
40th$35,235
41st$33,615.
42nd$31,995
43rd$30,375
44th$28,755
45th$27,135
46th$25,515
47th$23,895.
48th$22,599
49th$21,465
50th$20,817
51st$20,331
52nd $19,845
53rd$19,521
54th$19,197
55th$19,035
56th$18,873
57th$18,711
58th$18,549.
59th$18,387
60th$18,225
61st$18,063
62nd$17,901
63rd $17,739
64th$17,577
65th$17,415
66th$17,253
67th$17,091
68th $16,929
69th$16,767
70th $16,605
71st$16,443
72nd$16,281
73rd$16,119
74th$15,957
75th$15,795
76th$15,633
77th$15,471
78th $15,309
79th$15,147
80th $14,985
81st$14,823
82nd$14,661
83rd$14,499
84th$14,337
85th$14,175
86th$14,013
87th$13,851
88th$13,689
89th$13,527
90th$13,365

Who Are The Star Names In The Mexico Open?

Nicolai Hojgaard takes a shot at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Nicolai Hojgaard is looking for his maiden win on the PGA Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Four of the world’s top 50 are competing at the tournament, including defending champion Tony Finau. Last year, the American beat Spaniard Jon Rahm to claim the trophy by three shots, and he will be confident of a similar outcome given he is the highest-ranked player in the field at World No.24.

Ten places beneath Finau in the rankings is Team Europe Ryder Cup player Nicolai Hojgaard, who is still looking for his maiden PGA Tour win. Will this be the occasion?

Emiliano Grillo, who won the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, and Ryan Fox who was one of 10 DP World Tour players to secure PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season, also play.

Rahm, who won the title in 2022, is unavailable after signing LIV Golf, and that also applies to Mexico’s two best players, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, but there is a place in the field for another Mexican, 2021 winner Alvaro Ortiz, whose three-shot win came in the tournament’s last as a PGA Tour Latinoamerica event.

Eight-time DP World Tour winner Thorbjorn Olesen, another member of Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team, Robert MacIntyre, and Charley Hoffman, who finished runner up at the WM Phoenix Open, also play.

How Much Does The Winner Of The Mexico Open Get?

The winner of the 2024 Mexico Open will receive $1.458m from an overall purse of $8.1m. The player finishing second this year will earn $882,90, while there are also 500 FedEx Cup points available at the tournament.

Where Is The Mexico Open Being Held?

For the third year in a row, the Mexico Open is being held at Vidanta Vallarta’s Norman Signature Course. The Greg Norman-designed course, which is open to the public, features an abundance of bunkers, lakes and contoured greens while ultimately offering a fair challenge for players of all abilities.

Topics
Tommy Fleetwood Jordan Spieth Justin Rose Justin Thomas Patrick Cantlay Paul Casey Sam Burns
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸