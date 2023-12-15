Geoff Ogilvy Reportedly Under Consideration To Replace Paul Azinger As NBC Lead Analyst

2006 US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy is under serious consideration to become Paul Azinger's replacement as lead analyst on NBC's golf coverage, according to a report by Sports Business Journal.

Azinger did not have his contract extended by the network following October's Ryder Cup finale, and it was later reported by Sports Illustrated that the 2008 Team USA Ryder Cup captain was in the middle of negotiating a new deal when the decision to part ways was made.

According to Golf Digest sources, the move was "part of a potential overhaul at NBC Sports’ golf coverage, with more changes possibly coming to the company’s Golf Channel brand."

Former PGA Tour player Curt Byrum was initially set to fill in on a temporary basis during Tiger Woods' latest professional comeback at the Hero World Challenge, but he stepped back into a regular analyst role and Paul McGinley was consequently given the chance to go on trial with NBC during the same tournament. Brad Faxon, Brandel Chamblee, and David Duval have also been tipped as potential Azinger substitutes.

Azinger - who replaced long-time reporter Johnny Miller in 2018 - was said to have felt "a mixture of disappointment and surprise" after his contract was not renewed with NBC - who have been looking for their next lead analyst ever since.

Sports Business Journal - who broke the story on Ogilvy - has claimed that NBC will be making an announcement on the position "within the next week" and that the broadcaster "could end up splitting the lead analyst role between two people, with Ogilvy handling some of the network’s bigger golf events."

Sharing of roles has been seen before on NBC, with Lee Trevino operating as the lead analyst on a part-time basis in the 1980s while other big names filled in during his absence.

Ogilvy, who has an Australian mother and an English father, has become a popular figure in the golfing world as a result of his opinions on the game and his insight into golf-course architecture. The latter has been helped by his experience with OCM Golf, which is overseeing renovation at Medinah - location of the 2026 Presidents Cup.

The 46-year-old won four PGA Tour trophies and three WGC titles since turning professional in 1998. He has since been Presidents Cup vice-captain on the past two occasions.

