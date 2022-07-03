Rumour: Henrik Stenson Close To Finalising LIV Golf Deal
The European Ryder Cup captain is reportedly closing in on a deal with the Saudi-backed series
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
LIV Golf continues to be the biggest talking point in 2022 and, even though two of the eight events have been completed, there is still talk of players joining the Saudi-backed series.
Now, in a massive turn of events, European Ryder Cup captain, Henrik Stenson, is close to finalising a deal with LIV Golf. That is according to Twitter page, Handicap_54, who has correctly reported previous departures.
🚨European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson is closing in on a deal with LIV and could be the next to go, according to @handicap_54 who nailed previous reporting on other departures. If he makes the move, Europe will all but certainly be searching for a new captain.July 3, 2022
Along with Handicap_54, The Times have also recently reported (opens in new tab) that there is speculation that Henrik Stenson’s management team has been in talks with LIV. If the 46-year-old were to jump ship then “he will not be captain at next year’s Ryder Cup," one DP World Tour official stated.
In the last few months, Stenson has selected Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari as his Vice-Captains for Rome in 2023 and has also been pictured with the Ryder Cup at the Colosseum in Rome. Along with these appearances, the Swede has also posted numerous videos and pictures to his social media platforms surrounding the iconic tournament.
WHAT IS LIV GOLF?
If Stenson were to make the jump to LIV Golf, he would join fellow European Ryder Cup stars Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Martin Kaymer, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell.
As of writing, it is unknown as to whether there will be any sanctions surrounding the Ryder Cup, although the DP World Tour recently stated that the LIV Golf rebels will not be allowed to tee it up at the Genesis Scottish Open, with players also being fined £100,000 for their LIV Golf involvement.
The announcement also stated that they will not be allowed entry into the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship, both of which are co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour. However, the 16 players who are involved have threatened the DP World Tour with legal action after the sanctions were released.
What was the response from the Tour you may ask? Well, Tour CEO, Keith Pelley, has called out the "many inaccuracies" in a scathing statement that also questioned claims that the players "care deeply" for what was formerly the European Tour.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Adrian Meronk Claims Historic Win At Irish Open
Meronk becomes the first player from Poland to win on the DP World Tour, with the 29-year-old securing a three shot victory
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'It's All About The Money' - McGinley Gives Honest LIV Assessment
Speaking before the Irish Open, McGinley wasn't surprised by Casey's move to LIV Golf, with the 55-year-old stating 'it's all about the money'
By Matt Cradock • Published