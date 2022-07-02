Paul Casey Signs With LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In perhaps a slightly surprising turn of events, Paul Casey becomes the latest player to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, with the announcement made during the live broadcast in Portland.

Ranked 26th in the world, Casey hasn't played since March due to an ongoing injury. However, this now means that LIV Golf has 22 of the World's Top 100 players, with the Englishman joining his fellow European teammates, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell.

Speaking about the signing of Casey, CEO of LIV Golf, Greg Norman, stated: “LIV Golf continues to attract the best players in the sport as it builds increasingly competitive fields with each event. Paul Casey adds to the growing list of top 50 golfers who are excited to be part of an innovative and entertaining format that is creating something new for golf. His proven track record on a global stage adds another exciting piece to the competition as we prepare for Bedminster.”

Because of the move by Casey, it now means he will face a suspension from the PGA Tour, with Jay Monahan releasing a strongly worded letter claiming that LIV Golf players are "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate" in PGA Tour events. They will be removed from the FedEx Cup rankings and will not be eligible for the FedEx Cup.

The letter went on to say: "These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platforms as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners."

Casey, a former UNICEF ambassador, had previously spoken out about not playing in the original Saudi International tournament, then sanctioned by the European Tour, citing his then-association with UNICEF for skipping the tournament.

“It just didn’t sit well with me,’’ Casey told the Independent newspaper at the time. “I’ve not talked too much about it and I’m not sure I want to, but certainly signing a deal and being paid to be down there... I would be a hypocrite if I did that. Anybody who says sport isn’t political, that’s rubbish. Sport is very political.

"I’m glad I took a stance, more so if it highlights the issues within the region, especially next door in Yemen. I’ve seen the numbers. In Yemen, 22 million people are facing starvation, 11.5 million of the kids. I didn’t want anything to do to get in the way of a great organisation like UNICEF."