Rory McIlroy A 'Little Groggy' In Canadian Open First Round 66 After Celebrating Caddie's Birthday
McIlroy told Golfweek's Adam Schupak he felt 'a little groggy' after celebrating caddie's birthday the night before his opening round 66 in Canada
World No.3 Rory McIlroy admitted he was ‘a little groggy’ after having some wine the night before shooting an opening round 66 on Thursday at the RBC Canadian Open.
McIlroy was celebrating caddie Harry Diamond’s birthday on Wednesday, with the Northern Irishman admitting to journalist Adam Schupak he did not feel 100% ahead of his Thursday morning round.
Rory said he was a little groggy this morning after having a couple glasses of wine celebrating caddie Harry Diamond’s birthday last night. No birdies on the front but rallied for a 66. Solid start in his bid for a 3rd @RBCCanadianOpen title.May 30, 2024
Beginning his round on the 10th, McIlroy failed to register a birdie on his opening nine before rallying with birdies at the 1st, 5th, 7th and 8th to come home in a 4 under-par 31 and finish the day in a tie for 6th place.
Champion of this event in both 2019 and 2022, McIlroy told reporters after his round he played the back nine ‘blind’, admitting he was happy to shoot a bogey-free even-par during that stretch given his lack of preparation.
“I played the back nine blind. I hadn't seen the back nine, and I only played the front nine in the pro-am. So I was happy enough to get out of there in even par and not make a bogey.
“Once I got that nine holes out of the way I knew there were some chances on that front side and played probably much better on that front side. Four birdies there and no bogeys was a good day's work.
“I felt like I got some good putting practice on the front side there just trying to save par the whole time, getting a lot of practice on my 6-footers. It was good. I missed a couple, too, I had that 3-putt on the par-5, the 4th hole. Apart from that felt like I putted really, really nice. So, again, hopefully I can keep that going the next few days.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
McIlroy shared his satisfaction at carding a bogey-free opening round, something he admitted he struggled to do in the early stages of this PGA Tour season:
“Yeah, it's been nice to look at a clean scorecard. Thankfully, it's something that I'm starting to do again.
“The start of the year or at least through like February, March, April, I was making some big numbers and there was a lot of volatility on the scorecard, but to play bogey-free rounds is really nice again.”
2024 has proved a turbulent year for McIlroy so far, who announced his divorce from wife Erica on the Monday of the PGA Championship alongside reports of disagreements and high-profile resignations throughout the PGA Tour and PIF merger negotiations. For now, he is happy to focus on golf ahead of a busy four-week schedule that includes the US Open at Pinehurst No.2 in two weeks’ time:
“I think when all of us are able to focus purely on the golf again that would be welcomed by everyone. But, yeah, I've played a lot of golf this year.
“I was on a four-week stretch sort of through Augusta and then I had two weeks Quail Hollow and PGA and now I'm on another four-week stretch. So, yeah, I've played a lot, but it's been good. It's been, I've started to play my way into form and I've played well the last few weeks and hopefully I can just keep that going.”
McIlroy begins his second round at 12:55pm local time alongside Canadians Nick Taylor and recent CJ Cup Byron Nelson champion Taylor Pendrith on Friday.
Conor Keenan is a freelance writer, joining Golf Monthly in the spring of 2024. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62
-
-
Nelly Korda Reveals Shocking Wait Time On Intimidating 12th After Admitting She Hit 'Really Bad Chips Over And Over Again' During Disastrous 10
The World No.1 put three balls in the water on her way to carding a 10 at the par-3 12th on Thursday - but only after being forced to wait and watch multiple other groups go first
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
I Play Off 1 But I Don’t Care About My Golf Handicap Anymore. This Is Why...
Under the World Handicap System, handicaps have become so fluid that Fergus Bisset no longer places much importance on the number after his name.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
'We're Shoving It Down People's Throats' - Mackenzie Hughes Wants Pro Golf To End Unhealthy Focus On Money
Mackenzie Hughes is sick of men's professional golf's seemingly never-ending obsession with prize money
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Rory McIlroy Reveals Regret Over How ‘Deeply Involved’ He Got In LIV vs PGA Tour Civil War
The PGA Tour star has admitted he became too involved in the civil war at the top of the men’s game
By Mike Hall Published
-
This Iconic Golf Hole (With One Awesome New Feature) Is Set To Make Its Sixth Appearance At The 2024 Canadian Open
The ice-hockey-themed hole is making its sixth appearance at the Canadian Open - but with an added extra or two upon the tournament's return to Hamilton Golf and Country Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Nick Taylor defends his title as some of the best players in the world compete for an increased prize money payout
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Probably Came Back Too Early' - Gary Woodland Makes Frank Admission After Firing Lowest Round Since Brain Surgery
Gary Woodland is in contention at the Charles Schwab Challenge after a superb second-round 64 at Colonial
By Ben Fleming Published
-
7 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Charles Schwab Challenge
Davis Riley leads the event at the halfway stage, with a number of big names heading home at the weekend
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Report: Term Sheets Exchanged Over Potential Deal Between PGA Tour And Saudi PIF With Negotiations 'Far From Dead'
The New York Times is reporting that a potential deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian PIF "is far from dead" just days after two PGA Tour board members resigned citing a lack of movement in negotiations.
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jon Rahm Named Second Highest-Paid Athlete In The World After LIV Golf Move
The Spaniard’s move to LIV Golf has made him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world
By Mike Hall Published