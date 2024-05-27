RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Nick Taylor defends his title as some of the best players in the world compete for an increased prize money payout
The PGA Tour heads north of the US border for the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario.
If the event is as memorable as 2023, we are in for a treat. The week began with the bombshell news that the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf were in talks over a deal. After the news of that began to sink in, the action on the course was almost as dramatic.
Eventually, huge, raucous crowds watched as Tommy Fleetwood and local hero Nick Taylor battled it out in an epic playoff, with the Canadian draining a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth extra hole to send the home fans into raptures. It then got even more chaotic, as compatriot Adam Hadwin raced onto the green to celebrate the win, and was promptly rugby tackled by a security guard!
When the dust had settled, Taylor picked up earnings of $1.62m from an overall person $9m for his win. However, this year, there is even more to play for, with an overall payout of $9.4m.
That’s almost $7m more than the $2.5m being offered at the other big men’s tournament this week, the DP World Tour’s European Open. However, it falls some way short of the $12m prize money payout of the US Women’s Open.
The winner will earn $1.692m, while there’s a payday of $1.024m for the runner-up. There are also 500 FedEx Cup points available to the winner.
Below is the prize money payout for the RBC Canadian Open.
RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Payout
|Prize Money
|Position
|1st
|$1,692,000
|2nd
|$1,024,600
|3rd
|$648,600
|4th
|$460,600
|5th
|$385,400
|6th
|$340,750
|7th
|$317,250
|8th
|$293,750
|9th
|$274,950
|10th
|$256,150
|11th
|$237,350
|12th
|$218,550
|13th
|$199,750
|14th
|$180,950
|15th
|$171,550
|16th
|$162,150
|17th
|$152,750
|18th
|$143,350
|19th
|$133,950
|20th
|$124,550
|21st
|$115,150
|22nd
|$105,750
|23rd
|$98,230
|24th
|$90,710
|25th
|$83,190
|26th
|$75,670
|27th
|$72,850
|28th
|$70,030
|29th
|$67,210
|30th
|$64,390
|31st
|$61,570
|32nd
|$58,750
|33rd
|$55,930
|34th
|$53,580
|35th
|$51,230
|36th
|$48,880
|37th
|$46,530
|38th
|$44,650
|39th
|$42,770
|40th
|$40,890
|41st
|$39,010
|42nd
|$37,130
|43rd
|$35,250
|44th
|$33,370
|45th
|$31,490
|46th
|$29,610
|47th
|$27,730
|48th
|$26,226
|49th
|$24,910
|50th
|$24,158
|51st
|$23,594
|52nd
|$23,030
|53rd
|$22,654
|54th
|$22,278
|55th
|$22,090
|56th
|$21,902
|57th
|$21,714
|58th
|$21,526
|59th
|$21,338
|60th
|$21,150
|61st
|$20,962
|62nd
|$20,774
|63rd
|$20,586
|64th
|$20,398
|65th
|$20,210
Who Are The Star Names In The RBC Canadian Open?
When Nick Taylor holed his astonishing 72-foot putt to thwart Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff in 2023, he became the first Canadian to win the event since 1954, and he is back this year hoping for a repeat of that success, along with the player he beat.
If Taylor is to claim a fifth PGA Tour win though, or Fleetwood a first, they will likely need to finish ahead of the highest-ranked player in the field, World No.3 Rory McIlroy, who is looking for his third PGA Tour win of the year after back-to-back victories at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry, and the Wells Fargo Championship. The four-time Major winner has recent success at the tournament, too, having won it in 2022.
Another player who has shown some excellent form of late is Sahith Theegala, who makes his first start since a T12 at the PGA Championship. Two-time winner Jhonattan Vegas plays too, along with 2013 victor Brandt Snedeker.
Other big names include Cameron Young, Tom Kim, Sam Burns and Shane Lowry, while, along with Taylor, other Canadians in the field include Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin.
Where Is The RBC Canadian Open?
The 2024 RBC Canadian Open is being held at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario. It will be the seventh time the course has hosted the tournament, and first since 2019, when Rory McIlroy was the winner.
Who Is Playing In The RBC Canadian Open?
Some of the game’s most high-profile names are in the field, including Rory McIlroy, defending champion Nick Taylor, Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim, Cameron Young and Shane Lowry.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
