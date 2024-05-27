RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The PGA Tour heads north of the US border for the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario.

If the event is as memorable as 2023, we are in for a treat. The week began with the bombshell news that the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf were in talks over a deal. After the news of that began to sink in, the action on the course was almost as dramatic.

Eventually, huge, raucous crowds watched as Tommy Fleetwood and local hero Nick Taylor battled it out in an epic playoff, with the Canadian draining a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth extra hole to send the home fans into raptures. It then got even more chaotic, as compatriot Adam Hadwin raced onto the green to celebrate the win, and was promptly rugby tackled by a security guard!

Taylor holed a 72-foot putt to win in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the dust had settled, Taylor picked up earnings of $1.62m from an overall person $9m for his win. However, this year, there is even more to play for, with an overall payout of $9.4m.

That’s almost $7m more than the $2.5m being offered at the other big men’s tournament this week, the DP World Tour’s European Open. However, it falls some way short of the $12m prize money payout of the US Women’s Open.

The winner will earn $1.692m, while there’s a payday of $1.024m for the runner-up. There are also 500 FedEx Cup points available to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the RBC Canadian Open.

RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Prize Money Position 1st $1,692,000 2nd $1,024,600 3rd $648,600 4th $460,600 5th $385,400 6th $340,750 7th $317,250 8th $293,750 9th $274,950 10th $256,150 11th $237,350 12th $218,550 13th $199,750 14th $180,950 15th $171,550 16th $162,150 17th $152,750 18th $143,350 19th $133,950 20th $124,550 21st $115,150 22nd $105,750 23rd $98,230 24th $90,710 25th $83,190 26th $75,670 27th $72,850 28th $70,030 29th $67,210 30th $64,390 31st $61,570 32nd $58,750 33rd $55,930 34th $53,580 35th $51,230 36th $48,880 37th $46,530 38th $44,650 39th $42,770 40th $40,890 41st $39,010 42nd $37,130 43rd $35,250 44th $33,370 45th $31,490 46th $29,610 47th $27,730 48th $26,226 49th $24,910 50th $24,158 51st $23,594 52nd $23,030 53rd $22,654 54th $22,278 55th $22,090 56th $21,902 57th $21,714 58th $21,526 59th $21,338 60th $21,150 61st $20,962 62nd $20,774 63rd $20,586 64th $20,398 65th $20,210

Who Are The Star Names In The RBC Canadian Open?

Rory McIlroy is the highest-ranked player in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Nick Taylor holed his astonishing 72-foot putt to thwart Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff in 2023, he became the first Canadian to win the event since 1954, and he is back this year hoping for a repeat of that success, along with the player he beat.

If Taylor is to claim a fifth PGA Tour win though, or Fleetwood a first, they will likely need to finish ahead of the highest-ranked player in the field, World No.3 Rory McIlroy, who is looking for his third PGA Tour win of the year after back-to-back victories at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry, and the Wells Fargo Championship. The four-time Major winner has recent success at the tournament, too, having won it in 2022.

Another player who has shown some excellent form of late is Sahith Theegala, who makes his first start since a T12 at the PGA Championship. Two-time winner Jhonattan Vegas plays too, along with 2013 victor Brandt Snedeker.

Other big names include Cameron Young, Tom Kim, Sam Burns and Shane Lowry, while, along with Taylor, other Canadians in the field include Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin.

Where Is The RBC Canadian Open? The 2024 RBC Canadian Open is being held at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario. It will be the seventh time the course has hosted the tournament, and first since 2019, when Rory McIlroy was the winner.