RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Nick Taylor defends his title as some of the best players in the world compete for an increased prize money payout

Nick Taylor with the RBC Canadian Open trophy
Nick Taylor beat Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff in 2023, and returns to defend the title
The PGA Tour heads north of the US border for the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario.

If the event is as memorable as 2023, we are in for a treat. The week began with the bombshell news that the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf were in talks over a deal. After the news of that began to sink in, the action on the course was almost as dramatic. 

Eventually, huge, raucous crowds watched as Tommy Fleetwood and local hero Nick Taylor battled it out in an epic playoff, with the Canadian draining a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth extra hole to send the home fans into raptures. It then got even more chaotic, as compatriot Adam Hadwin raced onto the green to celebrate the win, and was promptly rugby tackled by a security guard!

Nick Taylor celebrates his win in the RBC Canadian Open

Taylor holed a 72-foot putt to win in 2023

When the dust had settled, Taylor picked up earnings of $1.62m from an overall person $9m for his win. However, this year, there is even more to play for, with an overall payout of $9.4m. 

That’s almost $7m more than the $2.5m being offered at the other big men’s tournament this week, the DP World Tour’s European Open. However, it falls some way short of the $12m prize money payout of the US Women’s Open.

The winner will earn $1.692m, while there’s a payday of $1.024m for the runner-up. There are also 500 FedEx Cup points available to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the RBC Canadian Open.

RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Prize MoneyPosition
1st$1,692,000
2nd$1,024,600
3rd$648,600
4th$460,600
5th$385,400
6th$340,750
7th$317,250
8th$293,750
9th$274,950
10th$256,150
11th$237,350
12th$218,550
13th$199,750
14th$180,950
15th$171,550
16th$162,150
17th$152,750
18th$143,350
19th$133,950
20th$124,550
21st$115,150
22nd$105,750
23rd$98,230
24th$90,710
25th$83,190
26th$75,670
27th$72,850
28th$70,030
29th$67,210
30th$64,390
31st$61,570
32nd$58,750
33rd$55,930
34th$53,580
35th$51,230
36th$48,880
37th$46,530
38th$44,650
39th$42,770
40th$40,890
41st$39,010
42nd$37,130
43rd$35,250
44th$33,370
45th$31,490
46th$29,610
47th$27,730
48th$26,226
49th$24,910
50th$24,158
51st$23,594
52nd$23,030
53rd$22,654
54th$22,278
55th$22,090
56th$21,902
57th$21,714
58th$21,526
59th$21,338
60th$21,150
61st$20,962
62nd$20,774
63rd$20,586
64th$20,398
65th$20,210

Who Are The Star Names In The RBC Canadian Open?

Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy is the highest-ranked player in the field

When Nick Taylor holed his astonishing 72-foot putt to thwart Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff in 2023, he became the first Canadian to win the event since 1954, and he is back this year hoping for a repeat of that success, along with the player he beat.

If Taylor is to claim a fifth PGA Tour win though, or Fleetwood a first, they will likely need to finish ahead of the highest-ranked player in the field, World No.3 Rory McIlroy, who is looking for his third PGA Tour win of the year after back-to-back victories at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry, and the Wells Fargo Championship. The four-time Major winner has recent success at the tournament, too, having won it in 2022.

Another player who has shown some excellent form of late is Sahith Theegala, who makes his first start since a T12 at the PGA Championship. Two-time winner Jhonattan Vegas plays too, along with 2013 victor Brandt Snedeker.

Other big names include Cameron Young, Tom Kim, Sam Burns and Shane Lowry, while, along with Taylor, other Canadians in the field include Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin.

Where Is The RBC Canadian Open?

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open is being held at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario. It will be the seventh time the course has hosted the tournament, and first since 2019, when Rory McIlroy was the winner.

Who Is Playing In The RBC Canadian Open?

Some of the game’s most high-profile names are in the field, including Rory McIlroy, defending champion Nick Taylor, Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim, Cameron Young and Shane Lowry.

Rory Mcilroy
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
