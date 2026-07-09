Flying Start In Scotland Shows Benefit Of Rory McIlroy's New Schedule - Could More Of A DP World Tour Focus Be Next?

Rory McIlroy insists his new lighter schedule works best for him, and it certainly seemed that way as he returned to action with a round of 65 at the Genesis Scottish Open.

McIlroy took another two weeks off after the US Open and teed it up at the Renaissance Club on Thursday for just his 12th start of the year, and his 10th PGA Tour sanctioned event.

He's continuing his Major plan by playing just once in between golf's big four, preferring instead to prep for those big ones - for example he skipped the PGA Tour events recently to instead practice at Royal Birkdale ahead of The Open.

And it seems to be working just fine for McIlroy, who carded an eagle and five birdies in his five-under round of 65 in his first outing since Shinnecock Hills - to take an early share of the clubhouse lead when he finished up his 18 holes.

McIlroy said after his opening round in Scotland that his new schedule leaves him "feeling like I have a bit more balance in my life" as this looks like being his new long-term plan for his career.

And it doesn't seem to have any negative impact on his game, as despite playing just four events in 12 weeks he sees no sign of rust.

"I mean, I feel like even though I have played pretty sparsely over the last few months, the starts of my tournaments have all been really good so it's not like I'm coming in and starting slow," McIlroy told Sky Sports after his 13th straight round in the 60s at the Scottish Open - where he's 47 under par during that span.

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"The little bit of extra practice I think actually helps in some ways.

"And one of the other benefits for me, I'm nearly 20 years into this and I need to do everything I can to keep my enthusiasm as high as possible, and playing a lighter schedule definitely does that."

Will McIlroy focus in Europe more in the future?

McIlroy says it feels "liberating" to have achieved his Grand Slam last year, and now after defending his Masters title he needed to adjust his mindset and set new goals for the future.