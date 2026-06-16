Rory McIlroy Calls For 'Caution' In US Open Setup To Avoid Another Shinnecock Saga

Rory McIlroy has urged the USGA to exercise caution in setting up Shinnecock Hills this week to avoid a repeat of the last two US Opens held at the venue.

Both in 2004 and 2018 the USGA opted to let the greens dry out and used some of the toughest pin placements, but with hot and windy weather it made some putting surfaces almost unplayable.

Players like Tiger Woods and Zach Johnson said the USGA had "lost the course" in both events, and McIlroy referenced those as he warned about taking a chance this time around.

McIlroy knows exactly how tough Shinnecock can play as he missed the cut here in 2018 thanks largely to shooting 80 in his opening round, and believes it's difficult enough without the USGA making it harder.

"We've seen what's happened here the last two US Opens. It doesn't need to get that fast to play incredibly difficult and challenging," McIlroy said at his Shinnecock Hills press conference.

"I'd say the greens yesterday probably averaged about 11.5. They certainly don't need to be any faster than that.

"I think with the wind they're expecting on Thursday, I'd say it seems they'd want to get the greens back to the 10s. 10.5, something like that, just because of how heavy the wind is gong to be, gusts of 35 to 40 miles an hour.

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"There was only gusts of 25 to 30 yesterday, and balls wouldn't stand on the 11th green. That's where you just have to use a little bit of caution."

The sight of watering greens mid-round in 2004 sparked controversy, but the USGA has spoken about planned watering this time around as a precaution - especially during the first two days.

"When I first heard of it, my first reaction was, that's stupid, why are they doing that? Then once you actually listen and you've let them break it down to you, you're, like, yeah, that makes sense," said McIlroy of the watering.

2026 U.S. Open Course Tour: Flyovers of Every Hole at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club - YouTube Watch On

"The members at Shinnecock will tell you they do that every single day. Every single day at this course the members play, they put water on the course at 2:00 pm.

"It's a unique golf course and it seems like it's just something they have to do. For me, it's more - my concern was you don't want to look as if you've lost the golf course and you're starting to put water on it, which I don't think what they're going to do.

"I think, especially with the heaviness of the wind on Thursday, it's probably prudent to do that. Friday doesn't look as windy, but I think just for, again, fairness and competitive integrity, they do it on Friday, too.

"Then I don't think - I think they've got enough bandwidth on the weekend that they probably don't need to do it, so I understand it."

Shinnecock 'lures you in' to making mistakes

McIlroy believes Shinnecock can be "the best Championship test in the country" if the setup is right, as the course "tests all aspects of the game".

"You need to have your wits about you on the greens, you need a lot of strategy, thoughtfulness," he added.

McIlroy made a scouting trip to Shinnecock Hills the same day as Scottie Scheffler a couple of weeks ago, where he was surprised by how generous the fairways are this year.

With the weather forecast this week though, he warned "they're going to play a lot narrower" with crosswinds and heavy gusts expected on Long Island.

The 2011 US Open was the first of McIlroy's six Major triumphs, but he missed four of the next seven cuts before eventually getting to grips with what it takes to win this tournament.

Patience the key for McIlroy victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Six tops 10s in a row culminated with near misses in both 2023 and agonisingly in 2024 at Pinehurst, but McIlroy believes his patience and consistency can see him finally win it again - on a course where patience is very much the key word.

"This course it demands so much patience and it can really lure you into taking on things that you probably shouldn't," he added.

"They're big playing areas, big fairways, pretty big greens but, especially with the weather...if you can get your ball into the middle of the greens here and putt to the corners wherever the flags are going to ne, that's never going to be a bad strategy.

"The strategy that I've employed at the US Open over the past few years has been a lot like that, and that's served me well. It hasn't gotten me the trophy, but it's gotten me pretty close a few years.

"But I definitely feel like I've become a lot better of a US Open player by trying to really stay patient throughout the week and not taking on too much."

With the Grand Slam monkey off his back, and back-to-back Masters titles under his belt, McIlroy can afford to relax and be patient during what will be a tough week.

Whether the strategy that's brought him close to US Open glory can pay off this week at Shinnecock remains to be seen.