Rory McIlroy Reveals 'Three Goals For The Rest Of My Career'

Rory McIlroy has revealed there are three more goals he wishes to reach before putting his clubs away for good.

The Northern Irishman already owns a catalogue of success stories which include - but are not limited to - being World No.1, claiming four Majors, winning three FedEx Cups, and earning tens of millions of dollars.

Plus, since turning pro in 2007, McIlroy has over 40 professional victories and been a part of five successful Ryder Cup campaigns, even winning away at Medinah in 2012.

However, for at least one obvious reason, the 35-year-old is not satisfied. Looking ahead, he wants to complete the career Grand Slam of Majors while also fulfilling two more significant accomplishments before retirement.

Speaking to BBC Sport's Iain Carter, McIlroy revealed what they are. He said: "Winning the Masters, winning an Olympic medal and another away Ryder Cup, they are my three goals for the rest of my career."

While the Olympic dream will have to wait until Los Angeles 2028 at the earliest, the coming months represent a fantastic chance to tick off the other two.

The 89th Masters in April is McIlroy's 11th opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam, with the 2014 Open helping him reach a 75% success rate in the biggest four tournaments.

McIlroy knows he has had his chances at Augusta National in the years since - none more so than when falling to Patrick Reed in 2018 - but believes with a couple of small tweaks he can get over the line.

He said: "Augusta is Augusta. I've gone through my stats and there are a couple of things that were pointed out to me that I could definitely get better at - certain little shots around the greens."

If The Masters title he so craves does not arrive in 2025, there are still three other huge championships McIlroy would dearly love to claim. Not that the 35-year-old will put any extra pressure on himself these days.

The Northern Irishman continued: "I've realised that all I can control is myself. What's right for me right now is to fully focus on myself and to get the best out of myself and get back to winning the biggest tournaments in the world.

"I've been agonisingly close for the past few years, without being able to get it done and that that is the main focus of this year. All of my practice, all of my prep, even the tournaments that I'm playing, it's all geared towards being ready for those four events."

Away from the Majors, McIlroy will eventually turn his attention to helping Europe secure an upset victory at the Ryder Cup in late September.

The man from Holywood in Northern Ireland must surely play a starring role if Luke Donald's men are to score a shock victory, but he will by no means be able to do it alone.

LIV Golf's 2024 individual champion, Jon Rahm and the in-form Tyrrell Hatton must perform at their best, as must other key players like Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood.

Keen to tick off one of his three remaining career aspirations this year, McIlroy is confident a similar squad to 2023 will rock up to Bethpage Black feeling good about their chances.

He said: "You have heard me say this so many times, but one of the greatest achievements in the game right now is to win an away Ryder Cup and we have an opportunity to do that this year.

"I think there's one thing holding serve at home, which we've been able to do quite consistently. It's a huge task [away from home].

"It's a very strong American team, a very partisan crowd. But we've got a wonderful captain and we're going to have a wonderful team and we're relishing the challenge."

Another aim McIlroy has regularly vocalized is to become the most successful European golfer of all time by surpassing Colin Montgomerie's eight Race To Dubai titles.

After triumphing once again in Dubai last November, the six-time Harry Vardon Trophy winner shared he feels that is more than possible over the next decade or so.

He said: "I've come this far, I might as well try and get to eight or nine [Race to Dubai titles]. I'm trying to achieve something that no one else in the game has achieved if I am to surpass Monty [Colin Montgomerie].

"I've got a good ten years left. Who knows what the world of golf looks like in a few years' time. But as long as The Race to Dubai is happening and there's an Order of Merit and we're on this tour, I'm going to want it."