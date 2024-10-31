How Much Money Rory McIlroy Has Made Every Year On The PGA And DP World Tours
Rory McIlroy is one of the highest paid golfers in the history of the sport - but how much has he won each year on the PGA and DP World Tours?
Rory McIlroy is one of the highest paid golfers in the history of the sport, earning more than $160 million in his career so far on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
McIlory has won 40 times during an illustrious professional career, including four Major titles, and has made over $90m in prize money on the PGA Tour and more than €56m on the DP World Tour.
He has also won the FedEx Cup three times and is a five-time winner of the Race to Dubai/DP World Tour Rankings, which come with significant prize money, further boosting his earnings.
The Northern Irishman also sits in second on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list (which doesn’t include FedEx Cup prize money) behind Tiger Woods.
He has also received millions from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP), which rewards players that have the largest impact on the PGA Tour business.
McIlroy has won multiple times in several seasons since turning pro in 2007, with his best year to date coming in 2014, when he claimed his third and fourth Major titles at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship, as well as winning the BMW PGA Championship and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.
However, that season was far from his most successful from an earnings standpoint, when he won $8,280,096 on the PGA Tour and €5,883,303 in the European circuit.
McIlroy’s most lucrative year so far came in 2022, when he earned a record $26.7m in prize money on the PGA Tour after winning three times, including $18m for claiming the FedEx Cup title. He also received another $12m from the 2022 PIP after finishing second in the standings behind Woods.
His best season on the DP World Tour, from a prize money perspective, was 2023, when he won twice and earned more than €7.4m.
In 2023, McIlroy’s net worth was estimated at $255m by the Sunday Times Rich List.
Here’s a look at McIlroy’s earnings every year on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour…
|Year
|PGA Tour
|DP World Tour
|2007
|-
|€277,255
|2008
|-
|€696,334
|2009
|$849,719
|€2,862,412
|2010
|$2,554,280
|€1,657,187
|2011
|$1,905,609
|€3,171,787
|2012
|$8,047,952
|€4,738,026
|2013
|$1,802,443
|€862,176
|2014
|$8,280,096
|€5,883,303
|2015
|$4,863,312
|€4,540,009
|2016
|$5,790,585
|€2,971,987
|2017
|$2,430,182
|€1,832,091
|2018
|$4,410,296
|€2,526,233
|2019
|$7,785,286
|€3,093,918
|2020
|$4,408,415
|€1,110,742
|2021
|$4,391,809
|€1,417,505
|2022
|$8,654,566
|€5,546,161
|2023
|$13,921,008
|€7,475,320
|2024
|$10,893,790
|€5,895,575
|Total
|$90,989,348
|€56,558,030
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
