Rory McIlroy Adds New Event To Pre-Masters Schedule
McIlroy will make his debut in the Houston Open next week, the World No.2 has confirmed
Rory McIlroy has added the Houston Open to his pre-Masters schedule to help him get ready for Augusta National.
The recent Players champion had been hinting that he would add one of the two upcoming Texas events to his schedule, as there is three weeks left before the year's first Major, and it is the Houston event he has gone for.
"I think three weeks going in, it's a little too much, so I'll play one of the events in Texas, whether it's Houston or San Antonio, I'm sure," he said on Monday after his TPC Sawgrass victory.
The Texas Children's Hospitals Houston Open, taking place at Memorial Park Golf Course, gets underway next week and it will be the World No.2's first ever start in Houston.
He enters Augusta after winning twice on US soil for the first time, and he will be one of the favorites at Memorial Park to win his third title of the year already.
Stephan Jaeger won the event last year after beating five players by a single stroke, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler is in the field again this year as well as Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day.
McIlroy is second-favorite to win the Green Jacket next month, where he'll make his 11th attempt at completing the career grand slam. In 16 Masters appearances, he has seven top-10s with a best finish of 2nd in 2022.
Rory McIlroy's results so far this year:
- Hero Dubai Desert Classic: T4
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1
- The Genesis Invitational: T17
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: T15
- The Players Championship: 1
