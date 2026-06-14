Jimmy Stanger Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Jimmy Stanger has established himself on the PGA Tour in recent years. Here are 15 things to know about him
After a successful college career, Jimmy Stanger turned professional in 2017.
Since then, he has enjoyed a steady rise through the ranks, and nowadays, he is establishing himself on the PGA Tour.
Here are 15 things to know about the Floridian.
Jimmy Stanger Facts
1. Jimmy Stanger’s full name is Raymond James Stanger.
2. He was born on March 23rd 1995 in Tampa, Florida.
3. Stanger was introduced to the game by his father and grandfather. He remembers waiting for his dad to come home from work so he could take him to the driving range.
4. Growing up, he used to play with his best friend, Harris Armstrong. However, he died of spinal cord cancer when he was 12, and nowadays, as a tribute to him, he marks his balls with the initials H.A.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
5. Stanger was home-schooled but played for the Gaither High School golf team.
6. He attended the University of Virginia, where he reached the top 10 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
7. Among his college highlights was victory in the 2017 ACC Championship.
8. He graduated with a degree in Finance and Marketing.
9. Stanger turned professional in 2017, initially playing on the Korn Ferry Tour.
10. On his 120th Korn Ferry Tour start, he earned his PGA Tour card in 2023.
11. In 2020, he established the Birdies For Hope, which aims to build churches and hope centers around the world for the benefit of their communities.
12. He donates $10 to Birdies For Hope with every birdie he makes in PGA Tour-sanctioned events.
13. Stanger’s other interests include reading, training and pickleball.
14. His sister, Theresa, was adopted from China by the Stanger family as a baby. She also played golf, representing Wheaton College.
15. Stanger’s maiden win as a professional came at the 2023 Compliance Solutions Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Full name
Raymond James Stanger
Born
March 23rd 1995, Tampa, Florida
Turned Pro
2017
Former Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Pro wins
1
Tour
Event
Score
Korn Ferry Tour
2023 Compliance Solutions Championship
-22 (one shot
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.