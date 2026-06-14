Jimmy Stanger Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

After a successful college career, Jimmy Stanger turned professional in 2017.

Since then, he has enjoyed a steady rise through the ranks, and nowadays, he is establishing himself on the PGA Tour.

Here are 15 things to know about the Floridian.

Jimmy Stanger Facts

1. Jimmy Stanger’s full name is Raymond James Stanger.

2. He was born on March 23rd 1995 in Tampa, Florida.

3. Stanger was introduced to the game by his father and grandfather. He remembers waiting for his dad to come home from work so he could take him to the driving range.

4. Growing up, he used to play with his best friend, Harris Armstrong. However, he died of spinal cord cancer when he was 12, and nowadays, as a tribute to him, he marks his balls with the initials H.A.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Stanger was home-schooled but played for the Gaither High School golf team.

6. He attended the University of Virginia, where he reached the top 10 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

7. Among his college highlights was victory in the 2017 ACC Championship.

8. He graduated with a degree in Finance and Marketing.

9. Stanger turned professional in 2017, initially playing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

10. On his 120th Korn Ferry Tour start, he earned his PGA Tour card in 2023.

Jimmy Stanger earned his PGA Tour card in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. In 2020, he established the Birdies For Hope, which aims to build churches and hope centers around the world for the benefit of their communities.

12. He donates $10 to Birdies For Hope with every birdie he makes in PGA Tour-sanctioned events.

13. Stanger’s other interests include reading, training and pickleball.

14. His sister, Theresa, was adopted from China by the Stanger family as a baby. She also played golf, representing Wheaton College.

Stanger's maiden pro win came at the 2023 Compliance Solutions Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

15. Stanger’s maiden win as a professional came at the 2023 Compliance Solutions Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jimmy Stanger Bio Full name Raymond James Stanger Born March 23rd 1995, Tampa, Florida Turned Pro 2017 Former Tour Korn Ferry Tour Current Tour PGA Tour Pro wins 1