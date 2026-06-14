RBC Canadian Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Exciting Finish Set-Up Going Into Back Nine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The RBC Canadian Open has thrown up some exciting finishes over the years, with 2026 set to be no different.

Going into the back nine, multiple players are in contention and, with conditions scoreable at TPC Toronto, it's going to be a thrilling finale.

Keep up-to-date with all the action below...

RBC Canadian Open Leaderboard

-16 Bud Cauley

Bud Cauley -15 Jimmy Stanger

Jimmy Stanger -15 Jackson Suber

Jackson Suber -14 Matt Fitzpatrick

Updates from...