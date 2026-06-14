RBC Canadian Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Exciting Finish Set-Up Going Into Back Nine

The RBC Canadian Open has thrown up some exciting finishes over the years, with 2026 set to be no different.
Going into the back nine, multiple players are in contention and, with conditions scoreable at TPC Toronto, it's going to be a thrilling finale.
Keep up-to-date with all the action below...
RBC Canadian Open Leaderboard
- -16 Bud Cauley
- -15 Jimmy Stanger
- -15 Jackson Suber
- -14 Matt Fitzpatrick
Updates from...
FITZY MAGIC
In search of the RBC slam 🤩 Matt Fitzpatrick is now just one back @RBCCanadianOpen. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/w08TM1MNjgJune 14, 2026
ANOTHER CHIP IN
Unreal short game on display in Toronto, as Cauley chips in at the par 4 12th to move into the outright lead at 16-under.
He's searching for a first win on the PGA Tour, and that could be a pivotal moment for the American!
FITZY MAKING A HUGE MOVE
He's already won three times this year, and Fitzpatrick isn't giving up, as he pitches in for a third birdie in four holes!
The Englishman birdied the 11th and 13th, with Fitzpatrick chipping in at the par 3 14th to move to 14-under. A fourth win could be in sight...
PUTTS GALORE
Jimmy Stanger is putting lights out 👏He has made 133 feet of putts and is now tied for the lead @RBCCanadianOpen.📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/wMiS22gihYJune 14, 2026
CAULEY CONVERTS
His tee shot deserved the birdie and, at the par 3 11th, Cauley converts his attempt to join Suber and Stanger at 15-under.
15 IS THE NUMBER
Stanger moves to 15-under, while Cauley plays a gorgeous tee shot at the par 3 11th that finishes four-foot from the flag. He will have that to move into a share of the lead.
LOVELY PUTT
Solo lead with eight to play 💪Jackson Suber sits at 15-under @RBCCanadianOpen.📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/71mt0qNyPrJune 14, 2026
SUBER LEADS
He may have bogeyed the ninth, but Suber bounces back excellently at the 10th, with a birdie putt dropping from 15-foot.
The American birdies the hardest hole on the course and moves to 15-under.
FANTASTIC MR FOX
Defending champ isn’t done yet!Ryan Fox holes it from 79 yards to get two back of the lead @RBCCanadianOpen.📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/XSExspYJvEJune 14, 2026
BACK NINE BOUND
This is set-up to be a thrilling finish, with three players sharing the lead and some big names in pursuit!
As of writing, Jimmy Stanger, Jackson Suber and Bud Cauley are the leaders at 14-under, while Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood are some of the big names chasing.
It could go any way right now, so strap in for the next few hours of action!
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