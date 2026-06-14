Who Is Jackson Suber’s Fiancée?
Who is Jackson Suber’s fiancée? Here’s what we know about her
Former University of Mississippi player Jackson Suber is one of the rising stars of the PGA Tour.
Following a successful college career, he turned professional in 2022, initially joining the PGA Tour Canada before making it onto the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.
After two seasons on the circuit, he earned his PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list, where he has been gradually making a name for himself ever since.
While Suber has been establishing his professional career, away from the course, he has settled down with partner Kathryn Lawfield.
Little is known about her, although they have been an item for several years. Meanwhile, Lawfield has supported Suber at some of his events, including the 2023 Veritex Bank Championship, when he was still on the Korn Ferry Tour.
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In February 2026, Suber was ready to pop the question, with the star posting a photograph on his Instagram account of him getting down on one knee – an image that drew congratulations from the likes of fellow PGA Tour pro Will Zalatoris and the account of his former college.
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With Suber’s life thriving away from the course, it also continues to soar on it, most notably at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. There, he held the 54-hole lead at TPC Toronto to stand just 18 holes from his maiden PGA Tour title.
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That gave him the chance to add to a memorable year in his personal life, thanks to his engagement to Kathryn, with the biggest moment of his professional career.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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