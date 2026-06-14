Who Is Jackson Suber’s Fiancée?

Former University of Mississippi player Jackson Suber is one of the rising stars of the PGA Tour.

Following a successful college career, he turned professional in 2022, initially joining the PGA Tour Canada before making it onto the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.

After two seasons on the circuit, he earned his PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list, where he has been gradually making a name for himself ever since.

While Suber has been establishing his professional career, away from the course, he has settled down with partner Kathryn Lawfield.

Little is known about her, although they have been an item for several years. Meanwhile, Lawfield has supported Suber at some of his events, including the 2023 Veritex Bank Championship, when he was still on the Korn Ferry Tour.

A post shared by Jackson Suber (@jacksonsuber) A photo posted by on

In February 2026, Suber was ready to pop the question, with the star posting a photograph on his Instagram account of him getting down on one knee – an image that drew congratulations from the likes of fellow PGA Tour pro Will Zalatoris and the account of his former college.

A post shared by Jackson Suber (@jacksonsuber) A photo posted by on

With Suber’s life thriving away from the course, it also continues to soar on it, most notably at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. There, he held the 54-hole lead at TPC Toronto to stand just 18 holes from his maiden PGA Tour title.

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That gave him the chance to add to a memorable year in his personal life, thanks to his engagement to Kathryn, with the biggest moment of his professional career.