Gina Kim And Yana Wilson Claim Maiden LPGA Tour Titles At The Dow Championship

The LPGA Tour’s unique team event, the Dow Championship, has been won by the American duo of Gina Kim and Yana Wilson.

After alternating round of foursomes and fourball in the first three days, it was the latter format that ended the tournament at Midland Country Club in Michigan.

Hye-Jin Choi and Hyo Joo Kim led going into the final round, with a one-shot lead over Kim and Wilson at 10 under.

Meanwhile, the defending champions, Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee, were not out of contention either, five back of the leaders in a tie for seventh.

At the start of play, the leaders appeared to have the edge, and not just in the score, with Choi having racked up 13 professional wins and Hyo Joo Kim having won nine LPGA Tour titles, including the 2014 Evian Championship.

Hye-Jin Choi and Hyo-Joo Kim led with one round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for their nearest challengers, Gina Kim’s four professional wins had all come on the Epson Tour, while LPGA Tour rookie Wilson had yet to win professionally.

However, it wasn’t long before the underdogs were at the top of the leaderboard, with Gina Kim producing a brilliant hole-out eagle at the fifth to seize the initiative for the team.

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HOLE OUT ‼️ Gina Kim's eagle allowed her team to move to the top of the leaderboard 💪Tune in on @GolfChannel to catch the action. pic.twitter.com/gUzcotyeR2June 14, 2026

Choi and Hyo Joo Kim pegged the pair back as they co-led with their second consecutive birdie at the eighth, but soon, Gina Kim and Wilson led again, when the former made a birdie at the 10th.

It was also Wilson who doubled the team’s lead following a beautifully judged approach at the 14th before she converted the birdie chance.

The lead became three shots at the 17th with Wilson again making the birdie to leave the pair on the verge of securing victory.

Choi and Hyo Joo Kim narrowed the gap to two at 18, but all the leaders needed was to avoid disaster to win it, and they achieved it comfortably, with both making par to hand them their maiden LPGA Tour titles.

The moment two first-time LPGA Tour winners were made 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OvLISFIIj8June 14, 2026

Thanks to the victory, the team earns $805,381, which is divided equally to hand the pair $402,691 each.

Following the win, Gina Kim said: “Oh, gosh, I mean, this is a life changer. I came off three missed cuts, three straight missed cuts, so this is definitely changing the trajectory, and excited to go to Meijer for next week.”

Wilson added: “Yeah, this is definitely building momentum, especially going into three Majors in like five weeks. So both Gina and I are - I can speak for her - I think we're both very excited.

Further back, the team of Alison Lee and Lilia Vu finished three back in a tie for third with the 2025 champions, who were six under for the day after the turn before their charge for the title slowed down.