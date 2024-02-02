Rickie Fowler Explains Why He Doesn’t Agree With Rory McIlroy Over LIV Golfers’ Future

Rickie Fowler says he's "not in the same spot" as Rory McIlroy in terms of allowing LIV Golf players back on the PGA Tour - saying there should be some form of punishment for them.

The PGA Tour's new $3bn investment deal with SSG means the league is on a more solid footing, and not necessarily needing to conclude a deal with the Saudi PIF as quickly as before.

It means that any possible coming together of the two factions in golf may be some way off yet, but all the talk is still about how LIV Golf and PGA Tour players can one day play the same events.

After taking a hard line approach initially, Rory McIlroy now feels that LIV players should be welcomed back without any kind of fine or other punishment.

Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth have said that PGA Tour players are divided on the topic, and now Fowler has revealed what side he falls on - and it's not with McIlroy.

"Ultimately for the game of golf and having the best players playing against each other more often, that's ultimately what we're trying to do with signature or elevated events," said Fowler.

"Right now with the handful of those guys being at LIV, that really only happens when it comes to the Majors.

"Probably not in the same spot that Rory - maybe we started in a similar area, but I think there's been a little rollercoaster ride on his part.

"I feel like I've kind of maintained middle ground as far as learning about LIV when it was first coming about, and my belief in the Tour and that was always may dream to play the Tour.

"Always thought it was the best place to play and wanted to see it continue to be that. We're in a different spot a few years down the road and I feel like when I talked about Cantlay, Jordan, Tiger, those guys, they put a lot of time and effort to put us in a better spot and make sure that the Tour continues to be the best place to play."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fowler added that it should not be an easy road back to the PGA Tour, saying that there should be some kind of punishment for those LIV golfers returning.

"As far as decisions to go elsewhere and just welcome back, I don't think it's a direct road," Fowler added. "I mean, they made decisions and there's - there has to be something for it. Whether how small or big, that's not up to me.

"Yeah, it will be interesting to kind of see how - I feel like I've been saying it will be interesting to see how the next few months or year or two years go and we're still in that spot, but a little different now than we were a couple years ago."