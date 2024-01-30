‘Let Them Come Back’ - Rory McIlroy Admits 'I've Changed My Tune' On LIV Golfers And Calls For The Game To Reunite

Rory McIlroy says he no longer thinks players who return to the PGA Tour from LIV Golf should be punished.

The 34-year-old has long been a critic of the circuit, even going as far as to say “I still hate LIV” following the announcement that talks would take place between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind the League on how they can co-exist.

However, his stance has softened in recent months. In an interview with Sky Sports’ James Weir in December, he said he hoped the two parties could “let bygones be bygones.” Then, earlier this year, he admitted he had been “too judgmental” of LIV defectors in a further sign that the four-time Major winner was taking a more conciliatory approach.

This week, while season three of LIV Golf begins in Mexico, McIlroy will be playing in the PGA Tour’s latest signature event, the Pebble Beach Pro Am. Speaking to the media beforehand, he offered another olive branch to LIV Golf players, saying those eligible to return should be allowed to.

He said: “I think life is about choices. Guys made choices to go and play LIV, guys made choices to stay here. If people still have eligibility on this tour and they want to come back and play or you want to try and do something, let them come back.”

McIlroy then said he didn’t think those players should receive a punishment for choosing to return, and admitted the drain of talent to LIV Golf had left the PGA Tour weaker. He said: “I mean, I think it's hard to punish people. I don't think there should be a punishment for - obviously I've changed my tune on that because I see where golf is and I see that having a diminished PGA Tour and having a diminished LIV Tour or anything else is bad for both parties.

“It would be much better being together and moving forward together for the good of the game. That's my opinion of it. So to me, the faster that we can all get back together and start to play and start to have the strongest fields possible I think is great for golf.”

McIlroy then turned his attention to Ryder Cup colleague Tyrrell Hatton’s move to Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team Legion XIII, and said he could understand his decision. He continued: “Look, at the end of the day everyone needs to do with what's right for them. I had a long talk with Tyrrell on Sunday, completely understood where he was coming from.

Rory McIlroy revealed he talked to Tyrrell Hatton prior to the Englishman's move to LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I've talked to him quite a bit about it over the past month. It got to the point where they, you know, negotiated and got to a place where he was comfortable with and he has to do what he feels is right for him. So I'm not going to stand in anyone's way from making money and if what they deem life changing money, like absolutely.”

The PGA Tour has been negotiating with potential investors for months, including the PIF, and McIlroy also explained he hoped a way forward would be found soon. He said: "I feel like this thing could have been over and done with months ago. I think just for all of our sakes that the sooner that we sort of get out of it and we have a path forward, the better."