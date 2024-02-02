Patrick Cantlay Hopes SSG Deal 'Brings About Change' For Long Suffering Golf Fans
Patrick Cantlay says the SSG investment strengthens the PGA Tour and has now targeted improving the game for golf fans
Patrick Cantlay hopes the new PGA Tour deal is a step in the right direction towards rewarding golf fans - while also casting doubt on whether any future PIF investment is actually needed.
As a player director on the PGA Tour's Policy Board, Cantlay was at the heart of negotiations for the huge new $3bn Strategic Sports Group investment - which will see players take equity ownership in the game.
In his first comments since the deal was announced, Cantlay believes that the deal strengthens the PGA Tour for the future, but was non-committal about Saudi PIF investment and also suggested LIV Golf players trying to return would be a touchy subject.
"Yeah, I think hopefully this strengthens up the PGA Tour, that's the idea, and I think it will," said Cantlay. "The investors that we have coming alongside are very experienced and very sophisticated and hopefully it's a real positive step in the right direction. I think it will be.
"I think anytime someone makes a sizeable investment like that they're going to be watching over the investment. I think because of their sports experience we'll really lean on their expertise to try to grow the sport and make it as good as it possibly can be."
Cantlay brushed off suggestions that player equity deals were merely pay-offs to prevent them from leaving to join LIV - and says as part of improving the product for fans the best players need to play together more often.
"Getting the top guys together more often, which I think is good," Cantlay added, citing the current AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he is playing, as an example with it being a Signature Event this year.
"You know, this event [Pebble Beach Pro-Am] you see has the strongest field that it's had in a number have years and I think that's fantastic, I think that's what the fans want to see.
"I really hope that this deal brings about change that really makes it better for the fans because I think they've suffered a lot over the last couple years and I hope that the product will be better for them going forward."
On the subject of golf fans, Cantlay believes they've heard enough now about lawsuits, contract negotiations and deals being made - and wants the focus to be on the course.
"I think the uncertainty and so much conversation around things that aren't golf is not what people want to see. People want to see golf with the best players in the world playing against each other. They want to see as many shots as they possibly can and I don't think they want to see or hear about this extra noise.
"Viewing fans. From my seat, the more people that are interested in golf, the better. The PGA Tour's not only here to appeal to - make golf appeal to more people, but also to have those people watch and be able to follow us.
"If there's an increased attention on the media side of things to be able to show that to the fan base more, I think that's fantastic."
Players divided on LIV returns
There's also the thorny subject of LIV Golf and PGA Tour players playing together again, with Rory McIlroy saying now to let them back in free of penalties, but Jordan Spieth warning that the membership is split on that one.
And Cantlay echoed Spieth's sentiments saying players are still divided on that issue.
"I think everyone's divided," said Cantlay. "Like I've said, over the last couple years I've been pretty the same. I mean, people are welcome to make the choices that they'd like to make. It's a personal choice, it has been.
"And as far as coming back, we'll see. It's up to a group of us. I know players feel all over the board on that issue and so my job as a player-director is to represent the entire membership.
"So if something like that were to come down the road, I'm sure we would have to have a robust conversation around that topic."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
