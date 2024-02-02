Patrick Cantlay Hopes SSG Deal 'Brings About Change' For Long Suffering Golf Fans

Patrick Cantlay hopes the new PGA Tour deal is a step in the right direction towards rewarding golf fans - while also casting doubt on whether any future PIF investment is actually needed.

As a player director on the PGA Tour's Policy Board, Cantlay was at the heart of negotiations for the huge new $3bn Strategic Sports Group investment - which will see players take equity ownership in the game.

In his first comments since the deal was announced, Cantlay believes that the deal strengthens the PGA Tour for the future, but was non-committal about Saudi PIF investment and also suggested LIV Golf players trying to return would be a touchy subject.

"Yeah, I think hopefully this strengthens up the PGA Tour, that's the idea, and I think it will," said Cantlay. "The investors that we have coming alongside are very experienced and very sophisticated and hopefully it's a real positive step in the right direction. I think it will be.

"I think anytime someone makes a sizeable investment like that they're going to be watching over the investment. I think because of their sports experience we'll really lean on their expertise to try to grow the sport and make it as good as it possibly can be."

Cantlay brushed off suggestions that player equity deals were merely pay-offs to prevent them from leaving to join LIV - and says as part of improving the product for fans the best players need to play together more often.

"Getting the top guys together more often, which I think is good," Cantlay added, citing the current AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he is playing, as an example with it being a Signature Event this year.

"You know, this event [Pebble Beach Pro-Am] you see has the strongest field that it's had in a number have years and I think that's fantastic, I think that's what the fans want to see.

"I really hope that this deal brings about change that really makes it better for the fans because I think they've suffered a lot over the last couple years and I hope that the product will be better for them going forward."

Fenway Sports Group founder John W Henry is a big part of the SSG investment group (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the subject of golf fans, Cantlay believes they've heard enough now about lawsuits, contract negotiations and deals being made - and wants the focus to be on the course.

"I think the uncertainty and so much conversation around things that aren't golf is not what people want to see. People want to see golf with the best players in the world playing against each other. They want to see as many shots as they possibly can and I don't think they want to see or hear about this extra noise.

"Viewing fans. From my seat, the more people that are interested in golf, the better. The PGA Tour's not only here to appeal to - make golf appeal to more people, but also to have those people watch and be able to follow us.

"If there's an increased attention on the media side of things to be able to show that to the fan base more, I think that's fantastic."

Players divided on LIV returns

Cantlay echoed Jordan Spieth in saying PGA Tour players are split in LIV gofers returning (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's also the thorny subject of LIV Golf and PGA Tour players playing together again, with Rory McIlroy saying now to let them back in free of penalties, but Jordan Spieth warning that the membership is split on that one.

And Cantlay echoed Spieth's sentiments saying players are still divided on that issue.

"I think everyone's divided," said Cantlay. "Like I've said, over the last couple years I've been pretty the same. I mean, people are welcome to make the choices that they'd like to make. It's a personal choice, it has been.

"And as far as coming back, we'll see. It's up to a group of us. I know players feel all over the board on that issue and so my job as a player-director is to represent the entire membership.

"So if something like that were to come down the road, I'm sure we would have to have a robust conversation around that topic."