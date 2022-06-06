Report: Tiger Woods Was Offered 'Mind-Blowingly Enormous' Saudi Deal
The 15-time Major winner was offered "high nine digits" to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series according to Greg Norman
Tiger Woods was offered "high nine digits" to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series according to CEO Greg Norman.
Speaking to the Washington Post (opens in new tab), the Australian described how Woods' representatives were pitched the LIV Golf model and the 15-time Major winner was offered a deal that was "mind-blowingly enormous," saying "we're talking about high nine digits."
In the same Washington Post piece, Norman called Jack Nicklaus a "hypocrite" and said that Rory McIlroy, who has been very public in his support for the PGA Tour and opposition to the LIV Series, was "brainwashed.'
It's likely not the first time Woods has turned down an offer from the Saudis, after reportedly being offered $3m to tee it up in the Saudi International when it was part of the European (now DP World) Tour schedule.
Woods, like McIlroy, has been unanimous in his support for the PGA Tour and recently said "a lot" of PGA Tour players have "pushed back" on the comments made by Phil Mickelson, who criticised the Tour for its "abnoxious greed" surrounding players' media rights and also said he was using LIV Golf as "leverage" against the Tour.
"Phil has said some things that I think a lot of us who are committed to the Tour, and committed to the legacy of the Tour, have pushed back against," Woods said at last month's PGA Championship. "He has taken some personal time and we all understand that. But I think that some of his views on how the Tour could be run, should be run, been a lot of disagreement there."
The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament begins this week at the Centurion Club near London, where Dustin Johnson headlines the field alongside the likes of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen. A total of 48 players will tee it up over 54 holes in 12 teams of four, with $25m of prize money on the line.
The LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule features eight tournaments, concluding at Trump National Doral in the season-ending Team Championship.
