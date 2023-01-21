Report: Player Has LIV Golf Offer Pulled Following TV Deal
According to a tweet by Daniel Rapaport, one player saw his LIV Golf offer axed following their TV deal announcement
Since the turn of the New Year, the secrecy around who will be the next player to join LIV Golf has been deafening. Recently, it was reported that Mito Pereira is the next player to move to the Saudi-backed series (opens in new tab) but, following a recent multi-year TV deal (opens in new tab) announcement with the CW Network, could that prove to be a factor in who will join?
Well, in a tweet by @Daniel_Rapaport (opens in new tab), one player, who is reportedly on the fence about joining LIV Golf, has seen his offer allegedly removed following the TV deal announcement.
One player on the LIV fence told me LIV pulled their offer once they got the TV deal and will come back to him with another offer. He seemed to think the offer will now be *lower* since they’re going to get more exposure with the CW deal. Interesting wrinkle.January 20, 2023
In the tweet, Rapaport states that: "One player on the LIV fence told me LIV pulled their offer once they got the TV deal and will come back to him with another offer. He seemed to think the offer will now be *lower* since they’re going to get more exposure with the CW deal. Interesting wrinkle."
If true, then it's certainly an interesting scenario, especially as the reported money being thrown around by the LIV circuit is monstrous. Not only is their $405 million on offer in 2023 (opens in new tab), but players like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau have allegedly secured extremely large contracts.
According to multiple reports (opens in new tab), Mickelson was offered a whopping $200 million to play, with both Johnson and DeChambeau being given nine figure deals also. They aren't the only players, with the likes of Ian Poulter offered the reported sum of between $20-$30 million.
What's more, in a report by Sports Illustrated’s (opens in new tab) esteemed golf journalist Bob Harig, the PIF (Public Investment Fund) spent a massive $784 million (opens in new tab) to fund huge prize purses, signing-on bonuses and also funding travel, accommodation and lavish parties for their players.
In 2023, that figure is likely to reach the $1 billion mark, with it unclear as to how much the new TV deal is worth. What we do know is that a few high profile executives have left (opens in new tab) Greg Norman and LIV Golf, with director of franchises, Matt Goodman, and Chief operating officer, Atul Khosla (opens in new tab), departing in early 2023.
