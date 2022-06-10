How Much Are LIV Players Being Paid?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series (opens in new tab) has been a major talking point in golf for quite some time, with arguably one of the biggest emphasis being on the amount of cash being thrown about within the tournaments.

In prize money alone, players are vying for $225 million over eight events, as seven tournaments see a $25 million purse, with a $50 million finale taking place at Miami - Trump National Doral. What's more, that doesn't even include appearance fees or money used to lure players away from the PGA and DP World Tour's to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

Below, we take a look at the reported figures that have been given to players to play.

Phil Mickelson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, Mickelson has been offered a whopping $200 million to play in the LIV Series, with Lefty confirming that he is "going to play the eight (events) this year and ten next year."

The reported contract is actually double what Mickelson secured in his 30-year PGA Tour career, with the 51-year-old earning around $95 million throughout that period.

Dustin Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the headliners at the LIV Golf Invitational London is Johnson, with the 37-year-old offered a reported $125 million. This could however reach up to around $150 million, with the American teeing it up alongside Mickelson at the first event in Hertfordshire.

Throughout his life on the PGA Tour, DJ claimed nearly $75 million in career earnings, with 24 PGA Tour titles, including two Majors and six World Golf Championships under his belt.

Ian Poulter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in February, The Telegraph (opens in new tab) reported that Poulter had been offered between $20-$30 million to join the LIV Series.

As well as Poulter, fellow countryman, Lee Westwood, had stated at the 2021 PGA Championship that "If somebody stood here and offered me £50 million to play golf when I'm 48, it's a no-brainer." Appearing at The Centurion Club, it is unclear how much Westwood has been offered but, if his previous statement is anything to go by, then it is still a sizeable chunk!

Bryson DeChambeau

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although not in the field for the first event at The Centurion Club, DeChambeau is expected to be the next big star to join the LIV Golf Series (opens in new tab) at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon, from the 30th June - 2nd July.

When it comes to money, DeChambeau has been linked to a number of figures. Earlier in 2022, the American was supposedly offered $135 million, with the amount rising to over $240 million. Now though, according to sources, Bryson is getting a guaranteed $100+ million to join LIV Golf.

James Piot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At just 23-years-old, James Piot has his whole career ahead of him. However, according to the Detroit Free Press (opens in new tab), the 2021 US Amateur champion has taken a reported $1 million to sign up for the event at The Centurion Club.

“This is a great opportunity, a 23-year-old getting to travel the world and go to places I never dreamed of and being able to make an impact on others is something I'd love to do with my career. I'm extremely grateful to be able to have this opportunity and looking forward to the future of playing everywhere I can go.”

LIV Golf Prize Money Breakdown

Along with the appearance fees, there is also the small matter of prize money, $225 million over eight events to be exact. The first seven regular team tournaments offer a purse of $25m. Of that, $20m will be distributed in individual prize money in a stroke play competition and $5m will be shared between the top three teams.

Following the first seven tournaments, an Individual Champion will be crowned, with $30m on offer for the top three individuals of the season. The top player will receive $18m, the player in second, $8m, and the third-placed player $4m. This is only available to participants who have played in a minimum of four events.

The Team Championship finale has double the purse at $50m. As its name suggests, that's a team-only affair, with the prize money shared between all 12 teams. The winning team will receive $16m and the team finishing last will receive $1m. Each player will receive a 25% cut of team earnings.