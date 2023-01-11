Report: Mito Pereira Expected To Join LIV Golf

Mito Pereira is expected to join LIV Golf ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League, according to The Telegraph (opens in new tab).

The newspaper reports that LIV will release its full player roster next week, with the full schedule also set to be announced in the coming weeks. New team names and branding could be unveiled at the season-opener in Mexico next month.

Pereira burst onto the global golf scene last year at Southern Hills when he held the PGA Championship lead with just one hole to play. A wayward drive led to a closing double bogey, seeing him agonisingly miss out on a maiden Major title.

If he does indeed join LIV, the 27-year-old will almost certainly join the Torque GC team of fellow Chilean Joaquin Niemann.

Niemann recently said that he was "doing everything possible" to bring his countryman to LIV.

"I would love to bring him, I'm doing everything possible, but in the end it's his decision," Niemann told Chilean newspaper La Tercera (opens in new tab).

“I imagine him playing the LIV. It would be ideal for him to be on the team, but that is not yet known. I hope it is. For me, at least, it would be ideal if he was on the team," he continued on Pereira."

Pereira currently ranks 44th in the world. He earned his 2022 PGA Tour card after three wins on the Korn Ferry Tour 20/21 season.

The 2023 LIV Golf League will comprise of 14 events, with prize money of $405m. So far, seven of the 14 tournaments have been announced. New venues include Valderrama in Spain, Sentosa in Singapore, El Camaleon in Mexico and The Greenbrier in West Virginia.