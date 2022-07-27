Report: Bubba Watson Signs With LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The third LIV Golf Invitational Series event gets under way this week, with several high-profile new signings taking part, including Paul Casey and Henrik Stenson. However, according to a report by report by The Telegraph's Golf correspondent, James Corrigan (opens in new tab) there will be another big-name signing announced during the Bedminster, New Jersey event.

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson is expected to be unveiled as the latest player to have signed up for the Series, with the American slated to make his first appearance in the fourth tournament of the Saudi-backed venture’s inaugural season in Boston between 2 and 4 September. According to the report, Watson has been offered around $50m (£40m) to tempt him to put pen to paper with the further incentive of a captaincy of one of the 12 four-man teams.

In April, Watson appeared to downplay rumours he was about to join the Series by posting an update to his schedule on Twitter that revealed a clash between the tournaments he was lined up to play and those in the Series. In the event, the 43-year-old has been injured throughout much of the summer and hasn’t made an appearance since tying for 30th in the following month’s PGA Championship.

The news of Watson’s probable signing to the Series comes in the aftermath of LIV Golf revealing details of its ambitious plans for next year, with a new $405m League. That will see the competition expand from eight to 14 tournaments in 2023, with events in more parts of the world and featuring promotion and relegation.