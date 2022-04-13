Bubba Watson Reveals Super League Schedule Clash

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bubba Watson has updated his Twitter followers with his playing schedule for the summer, but it’s perhaps most noteworthy for where he’s not competing.

The two-time Masters winner lists several tournaments he intends to play from April to July, starting with next week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans. However, it’s his June schedule that is the most interesting, because he’s due to play the RBC Canadian Open the same day the Greg Norman-fronted LIV Golf Invitational Series begins thousands of miles away at London’s Centurion Golf Club.

Planning out my summer… for those interested here’s a look at my upcoming tournament schedule… pic.twitter.com/AUiQVztjKBApril 13, 2022 See more

The RBC Canadian Open begins in Toronto on 9 June, the same date as the first of eight tournaments in the controversial series’ inaugural year. This week, there have been reports that two former World No.1s are signed up for the series, while Norman also revealed to The Telegraph that he’ll shortly announce some marquee names for the competition. Indeed, Watson, along with Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Kevin Na, is named in the report as being expected to join the series.

While Watson’s highest ranking to date is World No.2, he is still the kind of high-profile player it’s thought Norman will hope to tempt to the competition. The news follows Max Homa’s earlier claim that he knows “absolutely nothing about” the Saudi Golf League, suggesting he too is out of contention, along with the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, who have all pledged their allegiance to the PGA Tour.

For the record, after next week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Watson intends to play the AT&T Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship and the Charles Schwab Challenge in May. In June, he plans to play the Travelers Championship after the RBC Canadian Open. Finally, in July, he hopes to compete in the John Deere Classic and Rocket Mortgage Classic.

A small disclaimer to Watson’s schedule states he’s hoping to qualify for the US Open and Open Championship, so will move some things around if he does. However, where it comes to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it appears Watson is one more player we can discount.