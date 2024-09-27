Records Fall After Historic Day Of Action At Presidents Cup
After a 5-0 drubbing on Thursday, the International team fought back to tie things up going into the weekend, as a number of records fell at the Presidents Cup
It's difficult to know where to start at the Presidents Cup on Friday, especially after the International team's morale seemed to be at a low following the US sides 5-0 victory in the first session of four balls.
Certainly, the International side would need a big day to get themselves back in contention and, after three early wins, the remaining two International pairs managed to get over the line to claim a 5-0 session in the foursomes to bring the scores back to 5-5 going into the weekend.
Si Woo!😮💨pic.twitter.com/330rp0Z8CNSeptember 27, 2024
Multiple records fell and the first one came via Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama, who defeated the usually reliable pair of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele 7&6 to get the first point on the board.
Winning the opening hole, the International pair won the second with a birdie before claiming the fourth, sixth and eighth to be 5-up at the turn. Birdieing seven holes on the bounce, they managed to wrap up the win on 12th, with the 7&6 result tying the record of the largest margins of victory in Presidents Cup history.
Shortly after, Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith secured a 5&4 win over Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa. The victory was a significant one for Scott, who not only picked up a 22nd point in the competition, but overtook Ernie Els to become the International team's leading points scorer.
The biggest record to fall, though, was the fact that it's the first time across both the Presidents Cup, Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup history that sessions have been a clean sweep back-to-back. What's more, in 13 editions of the tournament, the International team had just four wins of 5&4 or greater but, in three of the matches on Friday, they claimed three victories of 5&4 or more.
Going into the weekend, the scores are now 5-5, with two sessions taking place on Saturday. In the morning, there will be four matches of fourballs, with four matches of foursomes taking place in the afternoon. On Sunday, all 24 players will face off in singles.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
