Moving Day at The Open Championship delivered some thrilling golf, with Sam Burns carding a five-under 65 to lead by two going into the final round.

Searching for a maiden Major title, Burns has come close on numerous occasions and, sitting 10-under, he's two clear of Ryan Fox and Si Woo Kim with 18 holes to go.

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In terms of the chasers, Fox produced an historic 62 on Saturday, with the score meaning that four 62s in Major championships have come from The Open, specifically Royal Birkdale.

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His eight-under score held up beautifully over the afternoon, as no-one but Burns was able to better it, with the American making six birdies and a sole bogey during his penultimate day.

The pair will tee off at 2.20pm local time on Sunday, while Kim and Ryan Gerard are the penultimate group at 2.10pm.

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Second round leader, Lucas Herbert, may have shot a one-over-par 71, but he remains in contention and just three back of Burns, with the Australian teeing off alongside Ludvig Aberg at 2.00pm

A popular duo on Sunday will be Bryson DeChambeau and Jackson Suber, who tee off at 1.50pm.

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It's safe to say a lot has been made of DeChambeau this championship, who received a two-stroke penalty after it was deemed that he had inadvertently improved the path of his swing by trampling down fescue rough to the right of the fifth hole on Friday.

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Among the other notable pairings include Tommy Fleetwood and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen at 1.40pm, as well as Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry at 12.55pm and Jose Luis Ballester and Scottie Scheffler at 12.45pm.

Rory McIlroy gets underway alongside Jordan Smith at 11.30am, with the full final round tee times listed below.

The Open Championship Tee Times: Final Round