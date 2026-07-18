The Open Championship Tee Times: Final Round
Sam Burns leads by two shots going into the final round at Royal Birkdale, with several big names looking to chase him down on Sunday
Moving Day at The Open Championship delivered some thrilling golf, with Sam Burns carding a five-under 65 to lead by two going into the final round.
Searching for a maiden Major title, Burns has come close on numerous occasions and, sitting 10-under, he's two clear of Ryan Fox and Si Woo Kim with 18 holes to go.
In terms of the chasers, Fox produced an historic 62 on Saturday, with the score meaning that four 62s in Major championships have come from The Open, specifically Royal Birkdale.
His eight-under score held up beautifully over the afternoon, as no-one but Burns was able to better it, with the American making six birdies and a sole bogey during his penultimate day.
The pair will tee off at 2.20pm local time on Sunday, while Kim and Ryan Gerard are the penultimate group at 2.10pm.
Second round leader, Lucas Herbert, may have shot a one-over-par 71, but he remains in contention and just three back of Burns, with the Australian teeing off alongside Ludvig Aberg at 2.00pm
A popular duo on Sunday will be Bryson DeChambeau and Jackson Suber, who tee off at 1.50pm.
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It's safe to say a lot has been made of DeChambeau this championship, who received a two-stroke penalty after it was deemed that he had inadvertently improved the path of his swing by trampling down fescue rough to the right of the fifth hole on Friday.
Among the other notable pairings include Tommy Fleetwood and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen at 1.40pm, as well as Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry at 12.55pm and Jose Luis Ballester and Scottie Scheffler at 12.45pm.
Rory McIlroy gets underway alongside Jordan Smith at 11.30am, with the full final round tee times listed below.
The Open Championship Tee Times: Final Round
- 7.40am: Jesper Svennson, Keegan Bradley
- 7.50am: Matthew Southgate, Laurie Canter
- 8.00am: Jack McDonald, Ben Griffin
- 8.10am: Peter Uihlein, Kazuki Higa
- 8.20am: Sepp Straka, John Parry
- 8.30am: Andy Sullivan, Aldrich Potgieter
- 8.40am: Marcus Plunkett, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8.50am: Min Woo Lee, Tyrrell Hatton
- 9.00am: Nick Taylor, MJ Daffue
- 9.15am: Eugenio Chacarra, Rickie Fowler
- 9.25am: Naoyuki Kataoka, Thomas Detry
- 9.35am: JJ Spaun, Victor Perez
- 9.45am: Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay
- 9.55am: Michael Brennan, Kurt Kitayama
- 10.05am: Brooks Koepka, Bud Cauley
- 10.15am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Pierceson Coody
- 10.25am: Corey Conners, Johnny Keefer
- 10.40am: Patrick Reed, Adam Scott
- 10.50am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Norris
- 11.00am: Marco Penge, Alex Noren
- 11.10am: Russell Henley, Matt Wallace
- 11.20am: Francesco Molinari, Collin Morikawa
- 11.30am: Jordan Smith, Rory McIlroy
- 11.40am: Hennie Du Plessis, Sahith Theegala
- 11.50am: Casey Jarvis, Kristoffer Reitan
- 12.05pm: Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre
- 12.15pm: Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im
- 12.25pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Justin Thomas
- 12.35pm: Max Homa, Alex Smalley
- 12.45pm: Jose Luis Ballester, Scottie Scheffler
- 12.55pm: Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry
- 1.05pm: Cameron John, Dan Brown
- 1.15pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Kazuma Kobori
- 1.30pm: Eric Cole, Xander Schauffele
- 1.40pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 1.50pm: Jackson Suber, Bryson DeChambeau
- 2.00pm: Ludvig Aberg, Lucas Herbert
- 2.10pm: Ryan Gerard, Si Woo Kim
- 2.20pm: Ryan Fox, Sam Burns
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1