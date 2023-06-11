RBC Canadian Open Leaderboard, Live Updates: Can Rory McIlroy Win?

Follow live updates from Oakdale Golf & Country Club as Rory McIlroy bids to win the RBC Canadian Open for the third time in a row at the end of what has been a landmark week in men's professional golf.
RBC Canadian Open Leaderboard 2023
- -14 C.T. Pan
- -12 Fleetwood, McIlroy, Hubbard, Rose, Higgs, Novak
- -11 Taylor, Rai
- -10 Conners, Hatton
Hatton on the move
Another player making solid progress is Tyrrell Hatton. Two birdies in his first three holes take him to -10 and within four.
Home hero gets going
Corey Conners is off and running to one of the loudest cheers of the day. He starts four behind and well in it.
Same story for Rory - can he convert this time?
Just a week after the disappointment of Sunday at the Memorial, McIlroy is back in with a shout of capturing his 24th PGA Tour title. For someone who hasn't been at his best all year, he's notched up some cracking results.
His stats for the first three rounds tell a similar story to last week. The Northern Irishman ranks first for strokes gained off the tee and third on the greens. As for the bits in between, he is 34th with his approach play and 37th around the greens.
However, little of that matters when under pressure to win on the PGA Tour. That pressure seemed to get the better of him at Muirfield Village so he'll be desperate to put that right today, especially with the US Open fast approaching.
Tee time reminder
As we wait for full coverage to start, a brief reminder of when the leaders are out.
- 1.45pm EDT (6.45pm BST): Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor
- 1.55pm EDT (6.55pm BST): Justin Rose, Harry Higgs
- 2.05pm EDT (7.05pm BST): Rory McIlroy, Mark Hubbard
- 2.15pm EDT (7.15pm BST): C.T. Pan, Tommy Fleetwood
Fitzy off to a flyer
Some big early moves are being made, with reigning US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick among them. The Englishman has birdied his first two holes to get to -8.
Chez Reavie holds the round of the day so far with a seven-under 65, while Ryan Moore at -5 through 14 is the lowest of those on the course just now.
HELLO AND WELCOME
The final round of the RBC Canadian Open is set to be a cracker, with a host of big names chasing overnight leader C.T. Pan. Rory McIlroy is one of six that starts the day two back as he looks to win Canada's national event for the third time in succession.
Alongside McIlroy are Englishmen Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, while Aaron Rai sits a further shot behind. The action is already underway, with the final group set to get going at 2.15pm EDT (7.15pm BST).