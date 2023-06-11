RBC Canadian Open Leaderboard, Live Updates: Can Rory McIlroy Win?

Refresh

Another player making solid progress is Tyrrell Hatton. Two birdies in his first three holes take him to -10 and within four.

Corey Conners is off and running to one of the loudest cheers of the day. He starts four behind and well in it.

Same story for Rory - can he convert this time?

Just a week after the disappointment of Sunday at the Memorial, McIlroy is back in with a shout of capturing his 24th PGA Tour title. For someone who hasn't been at his best all year, he's notched up some cracking results.

His stats for the first three rounds tell a similar story to last week. The Northern Irishman ranks first for strokes gained off the tee and third on the greens. As for the bits in between, he is 34th with his approach play and 37th around the greens.

However, little of that matters when under pressure to win on the PGA Tour. That pressure seemed to get the better of him at Muirfield Village so he'll be desperate to put that right today, especially with the US Open fast approaching.