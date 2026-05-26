Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times 2026: Rounds One And Two
Check out the first and second round groupings at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where Ben Griffin defends at Colonial Country Club
After extremely low scoring at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which resulted in a Wyndham Clark victory, the PGA Tour remains in Texas for this week's Charles Schwab Challenge.
Taking place at the historical Colonial Country Club, it's the 80th straight year that the venue has been on the calendar, with some notable names making the journey over for the $9.9 million event.
Ben Griffin returns to defend the title he claimed 12 months ago, with the US Ryder Cup star teeing it up alongside Rickie Fowler and Tom Hoge at 1.13pm (EST) from the first on Thursday and 8.33am from the 10th on Friday.
JJ Spaun is the lowest ranked player in the field, with the World No.9 paired alongside Major winner Gary Woodland and tournament favorite Ludvig Aberg. The trio play at 1.24pm on Thursday and 8.44am on Friday.
Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre and Alex Smalley are another notable grouping, with the threesome of at 8.55am and 1.35pm. Behind the trio are Justin Thomas, Russell Henley and Sungjae Im, who get their rounds underway at 9.06am and 1.46pm.
The Charles Schwab Challenge is littered with quality, and you can check out the full first and second round tee times below...
Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times: Round One
(All times EST)
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1st
- 8.00am: Nick Hardy, Zac Blair, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 8.11am: Vince Whaley, Max McGreevy, Danny Walker
- 8.22am: Chad Ramey, Ben Martin, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 8.33am: Andrew Novak, Joe Highsmith, Davis Riley
- 8.44am: Steven Fisk, Cam Davis, Chris Kirk
- 8.55am: Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, Kevin Yu
- 9.06am: William Mouw, Brian Campbell, JT Poston
- 9.17am: Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson, Sam Ryder
- 9.28am: Austin Eckroat, Pierceson Coody, Mac Meissner
- 9.39am: David Skinns, Jackson Suber, Keita Nakajima
- 9.50am: Alejandro Tosti, John Parry, Luke Clanton
- 12.40pm: Ryo Hisatsune, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy
- 12.51pm: Joel Dahmen, Ryan Palmer, Beau Hossler
- 1.02pm: Doug Ghim, Rico Hoey, Ben Kohles
- 1.13pm: Ben Griffin, Rickie Fowler, Tom Hoge
- 1.24pm: JJ Spaun, Gary Woodland, Ludvig Aberg
- 1.35pm: Brandt Snedeker, Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau
- 1.46pm: Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore, Michael Kim
- 1.57pm: Keith Mitchell, Patrick Rodgers, Johnny Keefer
- 2.08pm: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Zach Bauchou, Chandler Blanchet
- 2.19pm: Haotong Li, Hayden Springer, Jimmy Stanger
- 2.30pm: Dan Brown, AJ Ewart, Albert Hansson (a)
10th
- 8.00am: Nick Dunlap, Kevin Kisner, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8.11am: Max Homa, Lanto Griffin, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 8.22am: Patton Kizzire, Mackenzie Hughes, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 8.33am: Ricky Castillo, Nico Echavarria, Harry Hall
- 8.44am: Ryan Gerard, Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman
- 8.55am: Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Smalley
- 9.06am: Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
- 9.17am: Andrew Putnam, David Lipsky, Hank Lebioda
- 9.28am: Brice Garnett, Dylan Wu, Jordan Smith
- 9.39am: Paul Peterson, Neal Shipley, John VanDerLaan
- 9.50am: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Trace Crowe, Davis Chatfield
- 12.40pm: Matthieu Pavon, Austin Smotherman, Takumi Kanaya
- 12.51pm: Camilo Villegas, Charley Hoffman, Eric Cole
- 1.02pm: Erik van Rooyen, Tom Kim, Seamus Power
- 1.13pm: Karl Vilips, Stephan Jaeger, Webb Simpson
- 1.24pm: Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar
- 1.35pm: Michael Brennan, Matt McCarty, Davis Thompson
- 1.46pm: Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard, Max Greyserman
- 1.57pm: Lee Hodges, Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens
- 2.08pm: Zecheng Dou, Adrien Saddier, Pontus Nyholm
- 2.19pm: Kris Ventura, Kensei Hirata, Christo Lamprecht
- 2.30pm: Jeffrey Kang, Marcelo Rozo, Mason Howell (a)
Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times: Round Two
1st
- 8.00am: Matthieu Pavon, Austin Smotherman, Takumi Kanaya
- 8.11am: Camilo Villegas, Charley Hoffman, Eric Cole
- 8.22am: Erik van Rooyen, Tom Kim, Seamus Power
- 8.33am: Karl Vilips, Stephan Jaeger, Webb Simpson
- 8.44am: Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar
- 8.55am: Michael Brennan, Matt McCarty, Davis Thompson
- 9.06am: Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard, Max Greyserman
- 9.17am: Lee Hodges, Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens
- 9.28am: Zecheng Dou, Adrien Saddier, Pontus Nyholm
- 9.39am: Kris Ventura, Kensei Hirata, Christo Lamprecht
- 9.50am: Jeffrey Kang, Marcelo Rozo, Mason Howell (a)
- 12.40pm: Nick Dunlap, Kevin Kisner, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12.51pm: Max Homa, Lanto Griffin, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 1.02pm: Patton Kizzire, Mackenzie Hughes, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 1.13pm: Ricky Castillo, Nico Echavarria, Harry Hall
- 1.24pm: Ryan Gerard, Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman
- 1.35pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Smalley
- 1.46pm: Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
- 1.57pm: Andrew Putnam, David Lipsky, Hank Lebioda
- 2.08pm: Brice Garnett, Dylan Wu, Jordan Smith
- 2.19pm: Paul Peterson, Neal Shipley, John VanDerLaan
- 2.30pm: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Trace Crowe, Davis Chatfield
10th
- 8.00am: Ryo Hisatsune, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy
- 8.11am: Joel Dahmen, Ryan Palmer, Beau Hossler
- 8.22am: Doug Ghim, Rico Hoey, Ben Kohles
- 8.33am: Ben Griffin, Rickie Fowler, Tom Hoge
- 8.44am: JJ Spaun, Gary Woodland, Ludvig Aberg
- 8.55am: Brandt Snedeker, Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau
- 9.06am: Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore, Michael Kim
- 9.17am: Keith Mitchell, Patrick Rodgers, Johnny Keefer
- 9.28am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Zach Bauchou, Chandler Blanchet
- 9.39am: Haotong Li, Hayden Springer, Jimmy Stanger
- 9.50am: Dan Brown, AJ Ewart, Albert Hansson (a)
- 12.40pm: Nick Hardy, Zac Blair, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12.51pm: Vince Whaley, Max McGreevy, Danny Walker
- 1.02pm: Chad Ramey, Ben Martin, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 1.13pm: Andrew Novak, Joe Highsmith, Davis Riley
- 1.24pm: Steven Fisk, Cam Davis, Chris Kirk
- 1.35pm: Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, Kevin Yu
- 1.46pm: William Mouw, Brian Campbell, JT Poston
- 1.57pm: Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson, Sam Ryder
- 2.08pm: Austin Eckroat, Pierceson Coody, Mac Meissner
- 2.19pm: David Skinns, Jackson Suber, Keita Nakajima
- 2.30pm: Alejandro Tosti, John Parry, Luke Clanton
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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