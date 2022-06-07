RBC Canadian Open Field 2022
A strong field appears at St George's in Toronto despite at least one notable absence
With much of the attention on the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series taking place at London’s Centurion Club this week, the usually prominent PGA Tour schedule is taking something of a back seat.
However, while some of the previous candidates to play in this week’s RBC Canadian Open, most notably, Dustin Johnson, will be teeing it up across the Atlantic, there is still a strong field participating at St George’s in Toronto. One of the most high-profile names is holder Rory McIlroy, who shot 61 as he strolled to victory in the tournament when it was last held, in 2019 (Covid-19 restrictions ensured there was no RBC Canadian Open in either 2020 or 2021). The Northern Irishman, who has been forthright in his support of the PGA Tour in recent weeks, will be up against a string of fellow world-class players.
These include World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Players Champion Cameron Smith, PGA Champion Justin Thomas and Sam Burns, whose second PGA Tour win of the year came in his most recent outing, the Charles Schwab Challenge. Other notable players in the field include Matt Fitzpatrick, who finished tied for 5th in the second Major of the year at Southern Hills and 2019 RBC Canadian Open runner-up Shane Lowry. Of the local players competing, Corey Conners is perhaps the best-placed to win. The World No.31’s last top ten finish came at The Masters at Augusta National, in a tie for 6th.
While the field is strong in spite of several high-profile players resigning from the PGA Tour to compete in the Greg Norman-fronted series, one glaring absence is undoubtedly Johnson. He too has quit the PGA Tour and, until last week, was an ambassador for RBC and expected to compete at St George’s. That all changed when he appeared in the LIV Golf Invitational Series London field and was subsequently dropped by RBC along with Graeme McDowell.
Nevertheless, an intriguing week is still in store in Toronto as players tee it up for the chance to win a first prize of $1.56m from a record purse of $8.7m.
Here is a full list of the field.
RBC Canadian Open Field 2022
- Armour, Ryan
- Bae, Sangmoon
- Barjon, Paul
- Barnes, Ricky
- Blixt, Jonas
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brown, Scott
- Bryan, Wesley
- Buckley, Hayden
- Buhl, William
- Burmester, Dean
- Burns, Sam
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Cabrera Bello, Rafa
- Cao, Yi
- Chalmers, Greg
- Champ, Cameron
- Choi, Albin
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cockerill, Aaron
- Conners, Corey
- Cook, Austin
- Crane, Ben
- Creel, Joshua
- Creighton, Myles
- Davis, Bryan
- Davison, Callum
- Deraney, Joe
- Donald, Luke
- Drewitt, Brett
- Du Toit, Jared
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Every, Matt
- Ewart, A.J.
- Finau, Tony
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Gainey, Tommy
- Garnett, Brice
- Garrigus, Robert
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Gotterup, Christopher
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Gutschewski, Scott
- Haas, Bill
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hagy, Brandon
- Hardy, Nick
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Hearn, David
- Heffernan, Wes
- Henry, J.J.
- Hensby, Mark
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgs, Harry
- Hoag, Bo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hojgaard, Rasmus
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Huh, John
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Richard S
- Kang, Sung
- Kirk, Chris
- Knous, Jim
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kohles, Ben
- Kraft, Kelly
- Laird, Martin
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, Danny
- Leonard, Brendan
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- Macdonald, Stuart
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- McGreevy, Max
- McIlroy, Rory
- Merrick, John
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Ryan
- Mullinax, Trey
- Muñoz, Sebastián
- Noh, Seung-Yul
- Norlander, Henrik
- Novak, Andrew
- O'Hair, Sean
- Ortiz, Carlos
- Pan, C.T.
- Percy, Cameron
- Perez, Pat
- Piercy, Scott
- Points, D.A.
- Poston, J.T.
- Rai, Aaron
- Reed, Patrick
- Reeves, Seth
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rose, Justin
- Ryder, Sam
- Sabbatini, Rory
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schwab, Matthias
- Seiffert, Chase
- Sekulic, Max
- Sigg, Greyson
- Skinns, David
- Sloan, Roger
- Smalley, Alex
- Smith, Cameron
- Smotherman, Austin
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stadler, Kevin
- Streb, Robert
- Stuard, Brian
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Nick
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Curtis
- Todd, Brendon
- Trainer, Martin
- Travale, Johnny
- Van der Walt, Dawie
- Van Pelt, Bo
- Varner III, Harold
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Villegas, Camilo
- Wagner, Johnson
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Weir, Mike
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Whaley, Vince
- Willett, Danny
- Wolfe, Jared
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
Has A Canadian Ever Won The Canadian Open?
Several Canadians have won the Canadian Open since its inception in 1904. However, the last time it happened was in 1954, when Pat Fletcher won by four shots at Point Grey. David Hearn came close to ending that run in 2015, but, despite leading as late as the 15th hole of the final round, he eventually had to settle for third.
Where is the 2022 Canadian Open?
The 2022 RBC Canadian Open takes place at St George's in the neighbourhood of Islington in Toronto. The venue has held the tournament on five other occasions, in 1933, 1949, 1960, 1968 and 2010. The course opened in 1929 and was designed by Stanley Thompson.
