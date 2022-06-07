RBC Canadian Open Field 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With much of the attention on the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series taking place at London’s Centurion Club this week, the usually prominent PGA Tour schedule is taking something of a back seat.

However, while some of the previous candidates to play in this week’s RBC Canadian Open, most notably, Dustin Johnson, will be teeing it up across the Atlantic, there is still a strong field participating at St George’s in Toronto. One of the most high-profile names is holder Rory McIlroy, who shot 61 as he strolled to victory in the tournament when it was last held, in 2019 (Covid-19 restrictions ensured there was no RBC Canadian Open in either 2020 or 2021). The Northern Irishman, who has been forthright in his support of the PGA Tour in recent weeks, will be up against a string of fellow world-class players.

These include World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Players Champion Cameron Smith, PGA Champion Justin Thomas and Sam Burns, whose second PGA Tour win of the year came in his most recent outing, the Charles Schwab Challenge. Other notable players in the field include Matt Fitzpatrick, who finished tied for 5th in the second Major of the year at Southern Hills and 2019 RBC Canadian Open runner-up Shane Lowry. Of the local players competing, Corey Conners is perhaps the best-placed to win. The World No.31’s last top ten finish came at The Masters at Augusta National, in a tie for 6th.

While the field is strong in spite of several high-profile players resigning from the PGA Tour to compete in the Greg Norman-fronted series, one glaring absence is undoubtedly Johnson. He too has quit the PGA Tour and, until last week, was an ambassador for RBC and expected to compete at St George’s. That all changed when he appeared in the LIV Golf Invitational Series London field and was subsequently dropped by RBC along with Graeme McDowell.

Nevertheless, an intriguing week is still in store in Toronto as players tee it up for the chance to win a first prize of $1.56m from a record purse of $8.7m.

Here is a full list of the field.

RBC Canadian Open Field 2022

Armour, Ryan

Bae, Sangmoon

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Ricky

Blixt, Jonas

Bramlett, Joseph

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Buhl, William

Burmester, Dean

Burns, Sam

Byrd, Jonathan

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Cao, Yi

Chalmers, Greg

Champ, Cameron

Choi, Albin

Clark, Wyndham

Cockerill, Aaron

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Creel, Joshua

Creighton, Myles

Davis, Bryan

Davison, Callum

Deraney, Joe

Donald, Luke

Drewitt, Brett

Du Toit, Jared

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Every, Matt

Ewart, A.J.

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Frittelli, Dylan

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Gotterup, Christopher

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hardy, Nick

Hatton, Tyrrell

Hearn, David

Heffernan, Wes

Henry, J.J.

Hensby, Mark

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hojgaard, Rasmus

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Richard S

Kang, Sung

Kirk, Chris

Knous, Jim

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Leonard, Brendan

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Macdonald, Stuart

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

Merrick, John

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Ryan

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

O'Hair, Sean

Ortiz, Carlos

Pan, C.T.

Percy, Cameron

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Poston, J.T.

Rai, Aaron

Reed, Patrick

Reeves, Seth

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Scheffler, Scottie

Schwab, Matthias

Seiffert, Chase

Sekulic, Max

Sigg, Greyson

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Cameron

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stadler, Kevin

Streb, Robert

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Curtis

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Travale, Johnny

Van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Varner III, Harold

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo

Wagner, Johnson

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Weir, Mike

Werbylo, Trevor

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wolfe, Jared

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Has A Canadian Ever Won The Canadian Open? Several Canadians have won the Canadian Open since its inception in 1904. However, the last time it happened was in 1954, when Pat Fletcher won by four shots at Point Grey. David Hearn came close to ending that run in 2015, but, despite leading as late as the 15th hole of the final round, he eventually had to settle for third.