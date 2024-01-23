Ras Al Khaimah Championship Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Rising star Alex Fitzpatrick plays in a group with the highest-ranked player in the field and the Betfred British Masters champion
The United Arab Emirates is the host nation for the third DP World Tour event in succession with the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club, where players will compete for a $2.5m purse.
While there are not as many big names in the field as last week's Dubai Desert Classic, some of the groupings will still create plenty of interest.
Defending champion Daniel Gavins will play alongside two other players who won on the DP World Tour in 2023, Marcel Siem, who claimed his first title in over eight years at the Hero Indian Open and Magical Kenya Open victor Jorge Campillo. The trio begin their first rounds at 3.05am ET (8.05am GMT) and their second rounds at 10.40am ET (3.40pm GMT).
Matt Fitzpatrick's brother, Alex, has risen 655 places in the world rankings in the last 12 months, and now stands 120th, helped by a T16 at the Dubai Desert Classic. He's in a group with the highest-ranked player in the field, World No.69 Thriston Lawrence, and David Hillier, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour win at the 2023 Betfred British Masters, with a start of 2.55am ET (7.55am GMT) in the first round and 10.30pm ET (3.30am GMT) in the second round.
Rasmus Hojgaard will be aiming to emulate his brother Nicolai's success in the tournament, which he won in 2022. He's begun the year in fine style, too, with a pair of T11s, and begins his challenge for a fifth DP World Tour title in a group with Thorbjorn Olesen and Sebastian Soderberg at 10.50pm ET (3.50am GMT), with a start of 3.15am ET (8.15am GMT) on Friday.
Former LIV Golf player Bernd Wiesberger competes in his second DP World Tour event since rejoining the circuit and will look to build on an encouraging T21 at the Dubai Desert Classic in a group with Maximilian Kieffer and Andy Sullivan. He gets underway at 10.40pm ET (3.40am GMT) on Thursday and 3.05am ET (8.05am GMT) on Friday.
Three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington also participates alongside Jordan Smith and Zander Lombard, with the trio getting underway at 3.15am ET (8.15am GMT) in the first round and 10.50pm ET (3.50am GMT) in the second round.
Below is the list of tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.
Ras Al Khaimah Championship Tee Times - Round One
ET (GMT) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE
- 10.10pm (3.10am): Matteo Manassero, Sam Bairstow, Jonas Blixt/Sebastian Friedrichsen, Mathis Besard, Filippo Celli
- 10.20pm (3.20am): Casey Jarvis, Jeong Weon Ko, Manuel Elvira/Matthew Baldwin, Todd Clements, Haotong Li
- 10.30pm (3.30am): Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Lukas Nemecz, Jamie Donaldson/Dan Bradbury, Ewen Ferguson, Pablo Larazzabal
- 10.40pm (3.40am): Maximilian Kieffer, Andy Sullivan, Bernd Wiesberger/Edoardo Molinari, Yannik Paul, Tom McKibbin
- 10.50pm (3.50am): Sean Crocker, Nick Bachem, Laurie Canter/Thorbjorn Olesen, Rasmus Hojgaard, Sebastian Soderberg
- 11.00pm (4.00am): Richie Ramsay, Matthew Southgate, Connor Syme/Rikuya Hoshino, Thomas Bjorn, Guido Migliozzi
- 11.10pm (4.10am): Daan Huizing, Ashun Wu, Julien Guerrier/Adri Arnaus, Jeff Winther, Ugo Coussaud
- 11.20pm (4.20am): Marco Penge, Oliver Wilson, Marcus Helligkilde/Chase Hanna, Johannes Veerman, Paul Waring
- 11.30pm (4.30am): Clement Sordet, Hurly Long, Jens Dantorp/Jason Scrivener, Julien Brun, Louis De Jager
- 11.40pm (4.40am): Francesco Laporta, Espen Kofstad, Joshua Grenville-Wood/Ricardo Gouveia, Stephen Gallacher, Andrea Pavan
- 11.50pm (4.50am): Jesper Svensson, Guxin Chen, Stuart Manley/Ahmen Al Musharrekh, Om Prakash Chouhan, Jaco Prinsloo
- 2.35am (7.35am): Sebastian Garcia, Tom Lewis, Samuel Jones/Brandon Stone, Will Enefer, Adam Blomme
- 2.45am (7.45am): Nicolas Colsaerts, Nathan Kimsey, Simon Forsstrom/Ross Fisher, Gunner Wiebe, Marcus Kinhult
- 2.55am (7.55am): Thriston Lawrence, Alex Fitzpatrick, David Hillier/Callum Shinkwin, Soren Kjeldsen, Calum Hill
- 3.05am (8.05am): Daniel Gavins, Marcel Siem, Jorge Campillo/Rafa Cabrera Bello, Richard Mansell, Scott Jamieson
- 3.15am (8.15am): Jordan Smith, Zander Lombard, Padraig Harrington/Darren Fichardt, Grant Forrest, Eddie Pepperell
- 3.25am (8.25am): Daniel Brown, Adrian Otaegui, Keita Nakajima/Santiago Tarrio, Matthew Jordan, Shubhankar Sharma
- 3.35am (8.35am): Marcus Armitage, Fabrizio Zanotti, Niklas Norgaard/Jayden Schaper, Matthias Schwab, Angel Hidalgo
- 3.45am (8.45am): Dale Whitnell, Ockie Strydom, Aaron Cockerill/Alejandro Del Rey, Mashahiro Kawamura, James Morrison
- 3.55am (8.55am): Marcel Schneider, Hennie Du Plessis, Nacho Elvira/Adrien Saddier, Gavin Green, David Law
- 4.05am (9.05am): Frederic Lacroix, Sung Kang, Tom Vaillant/Lorenzo Scalise, Dylan Frittelli, Jonathan Selvaraj
- 4.15am (9.15am): Viktor Kofod-Olsen, Freddy Schott, Maximilian Rottluff/Ivan Cantero, Joel Girrabach, David Micheluzzi
Ras Al Khaimah Championship Tee Times - Round Two
ET (GMT) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE
- 10.10pm (3.10am): Brandon Stone, Will Enefer, Adam Blomme/Sebastian Garcia, Tom Lewis, Samuel Jones
- 10.20pm (3.20am): Ross Fisher, Gunner Wiebe, Marcus Kinhult/Nicolas Colsaerts, Nathan Kimsey, Simon Forsstrom
- 10.30pm (3.30am): Callum Shinkwin, Soren Kjeldsen, Calum Hill/Thriston Lawrence, Alex Fitzpatrick, David Hillier
- 10.40pm (3.40am): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Richard Mansell, Scott Jamieson/Daniel Gavins, Marcel Siem, Jorge Campillo
- 10.50pm (3.50am): Darren Fichardt, Grant Forrest, Eddie Pepperell/Jordan Smith, Zander Lombard, Padraig Harrington
- 11.00pm (4.00am): Santiago Tarrio, Matthew Jordan, Shubhankar Sharma/Daniel Brown, Adrian Otaegui, Keita Nakajima
- 11.10pm (4.10am): Jayden Schaper, Matthias Schwab, Angel Hidalgo/Marcus Armitage, Fabrizio Zanotti, Niklas Norgaard
- 11.20pm (4.20am): Alejandro Del Rey, Mashahiro Kawamura, James Morrison/Dale Whitnell, Ockie Strydom, Aaron Cockerill
- 11.30pm (4.30am): Adrien Saddier, Gavin Green, David Law/Marcel Schneider, Hennie Du Plessis, Nacho Elvira
- 11.40pm (4.40am): Lorenzo Scalise, Dylan Frittelli, Jonathan Selvaraj/Frederic Lacroix, Sung Kang, Tom Vaillant
- 11.50pm (4.50am): Ivan Cantero, Joel Girrabach, David Micheluzzi/Viktor Kofod-Olsen, Freddy Schott, Maximilian Rottluff
- 2.35am (7.35am): Sebastian Friedrichsen, Mathis Besard, Filippo Celli/Matteo Manassero, Sam Bairstow, Jonas Blixt
- 2.45am (7.45am): Matthew Baldwin, Todd Clements, Haotong Li/Casey Jarvis, Jeong Weon Ko, Manuel Elvira
- 2.55am (7.55am): Dan Bradbury, Ewen Ferguson, Pablo Larazzabal/Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Lukas Nemecz, Jamie Donaldson
- 3.05am (8.05am): Edoardo Molinari, Yannik Paul, Tom McKibbin/Maximilian Kieffer, Andy Sullivan, Bernd Wiesberger
- 3.15am (8.15am): Thorbjorn Olesen, Rasmus Hojgaard, Sebastian Soderberg/Sean Crocker, Nick Bachem, Laurie Canter
- 3.25am (8.25am): Rikuya Hoshino, Thomas Bjorn, Guido Migliozzi/Richie Ramsay, Matthew Southgate, Connor Syme
- 3.35am (8.35am): Adri Arnaus, Jeff Winther, Ugo Coussaud/Daan Huizing, Ashun Wu, Julien Guerrier
- 3.45am (8.45am): Chase Hanna, Johannes Veerman, Paul Waring/Marco Penge, Oliver Wilson, Marcus Helligkilde
- 3.55am (8.55am): Jason Scrivener, Julien Brun, Louis De Jager/Clement Sordet, Hurly Long, Jens Dantorp
- 4.05am (9.05am): Ricardo Gouveia, Stephen Gallacher, Andrea Pavan/Francesco Laporta, Espen Kofstad, Joshua Grenville-Wood
- 4.15am (9.15am): Ahmen Al Musharrekh, Om Prakash Chouhan, Jaco Prinsloo/Jesper Svensson, Guxin Chen, Stuart Manley
How To Watch Ras Al Khaimah Championship In The US
All times ET
Thursday 25 January: 3.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel)
Friday 26 January: 3.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel)
Saturday 27 January: 3.30am-8.00am (Golf Channel)
Sunday 28 January: 3.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel)
How To Watch Ras Al Khaimah Championship In The UK
All times GMT
Thursday 25 January: 8.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event)
Friday 26 January: 8.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday 27 January: 8.30am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30am-12.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 28 January: 8.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event)
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Rory McIlroy Set For Busy Masters Run-Up After Adding Extra Event To Schedule
The four-time Major winner will play the Valero Texas Open the week before The Masters
By Mike Hall Published
-
Women's Pro Tour To Poll Members On Gender Policy After Asking Transgender Golfer Hailey Davidson To Undergo Testosterone Exam
The NXXT Women's Pro Tour has responded to what it calls "recent public concerns" regarding Hailey Davidson with a statement on its gender policies and action it plans to take
By Jonny Leighfield Published