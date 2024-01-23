Ras Al Khaimah Championship Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

The United Arab Emirates is the host nation for the third DP World Tour event in succession with the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club, where players will compete for a $2.5m purse.

While there are not as many big names in the field as last week's Dubai Desert Classic, some of the groupings will still create plenty of interest.

Defending champion Daniel Gavins will play alongside two other players who won on the DP World Tour in 2023, Marcel Siem, who claimed his first title in over eight years at the Hero Indian Open and Magical Kenya Open victor Jorge Campillo. The trio begin their first rounds at 3.05am ET (8.05am GMT) and their second rounds at 10.40am ET (3.40pm GMT).

Matt Fitzpatrick's brother, Alex, has risen 655 places in the world rankings in the last 12 months, and now stands 120th, helped by a T16 at the Dubai Desert Classic. He's in a group with the highest-ranked player in the field, World No.69 Thriston Lawrence, and David Hillier, who claimed his maiden DP World Tour win at the 2023 Betfred British Masters, with a start of 2.55am ET (7.55am GMT) in the first round and 10.30pm ET (3.30am GMT) in the second round.

Rasmus Hojgaard will be aiming to emulate his brother Nicolai's success in the tournament, which he won in 2022. He's begun the year in fine style, too, with a pair of T11s, and begins his challenge for a fifth DP World Tour title in a group with Thorbjorn Olesen and Sebastian Soderberg at 10.50pm ET (3.50am GMT), with a start of 3.15am ET (8.15am GMT) on Friday.

Rasmus Hojgaard is looking to claim the title his brother Nicolai won in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former LIV Golf player Bernd Wiesberger competes in his second DP World Tour event since rejoining the circuit and will look to build on an encouraging T21 at the Dubai Desert Classic in a group with Maximilian Kieffer and Andy Sullivan. He gets underway at 10.40pm ET (3.40am GMT) on Thursday and 3.05am ET (8.05am GMT) on Friday.

Three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington also participates alongside Jordan Smith and Zander Lombard, with the trio getting underway at 3.15am ET (8.15am GMT) in the first round and 10.50pm ET (3.50am GMT) in the second round.

Below is the list of tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Ras Al Khaimah Championship Tee Times - Round One

ET (GMT) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE

10.10pm (3.10am): Matteo Manassero, Sam Bairstow, Jonas Blixt/Sebastian Friedrichsen, Mathis Besard, Filippo Celli

Ras Al Khaimah Championship Tee Times - Round Two

ET (GMT) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE

10.10pm (3.10am): Brandon Stone, Will Enefer, Adam Blomme/Sebastian Garcia, Tom Lewis, Samuel Jones

How To Watch Ras Al Khaimah Championship In The US

All times ET

Thursday 25 January: 3.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel)

Friday 26 January: 3.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel)

Saturday 27 January: 3.30am-8.00am (Golf Channel)

Sunday 28 January: 3.00am-8.00am (Golf Channel)

How To Watch Ras Al Khaimah Championship In The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 25 January: 8.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 26 January: 8.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 27 January: 8.30am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30am-12.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 28 January: 8.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event)