Marcel Siem Wins First Title For Eight Years At Hero Indian Open

The phrase “good things come to those who wait” could barely be more apt for Marcel Siem, who claimed his fifth DP World Tour title in the Hero Indian Open following a barren spell of eight winless years.

The German began the day at DLF Golf and Country Club one behind compatriot Yannik Paul, but, after each parred the first three holes, Siem drew level with a birdie on the fourth following a 15-foot putt. That's how things stayed for the remainder of the front nine as each matched the other, including birdies on the eighth.

The deadlock was broken on the 10th as Siem hit the first of successive birdies to lead by two with seven to play. However, there was renewed hope for Paul on the 13th, who birdied to take advantage of a bogey from Siem to draw level again. Siem had bad luck to thank for that, though. A delicate approach shot seemed beautifully poised to land just a few feet from the hole, but, just as he seemed set for a birdie, the ball caught an unlucky break and trickled agonisingly off the green.

It wasn’t too long before Siem regained control. After each parred the 14th, an assured putt on the 15th secured him his fifth birdie of the day to take a one-shot lead with three to play.

Even then, Paul would have fancied his chances of claiming a second DP World Tour title following his win last October in the Mallorca Golf Open, After all, he was enjoying a consistent round without a bogey in sight. However, with Siem in this form it would likely need a strong finish – rather than a slip-up from his opponent –to force a playoff.

He couldn’t quite manage it as both players ended their rounds with a trio of pars to leave the 42-year-old with his first title since the 2014 BMW Masters. Even then, there were heart-in-mouth moments for Siem, including finding the rough twice in the last three shots, and only just clearing the water on the 72nd hole as he closed out the win.

The victory completed a stunning career comeback for Siem, who admitted afterwards there were times he wasn’t sure he’d ever be competitive at this level again.

He said: "My goal was to be as calm as possible but that lie was horrible on the last so it got the heart rate going up for sure. I've worked really hard. It's crazy. A second kick-start for my career. I was gone - lost my card, Challenge Tour, Q School - thank you so much to my whole family and my team, my sponsors. I think there's more to come now. This means a lot because two years ago I wasn't even sure if I could still compete on the DP World Tour and now I'm a winner again, come on!"

The win earned Siem $340,000 and a move of eight places up the Race To Dubai rankings to 44th.