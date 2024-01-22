Ras Al Khaimah Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

After the glamour of the DP World Tour’s first Rolex Series event of the year, the Dubai Desert Classic, when some of the biggest names in the game competed for a purse of $9m, it's back down to earth for the circuit this week with the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates.

This is the third edition of the event, which began in 2022 with a $2m purse as Nicolai Hojgaard claimed victory. There was an identical prize fund in 2023 for Daniel Gavins’ win, but this year, there’s an increase to $2.5m.

That means that the winner will earn $425,000 while the runner-up will bank $275,000. Overall, any player finishing in the top five will claim over $100,000 while there’s at least $50,000 available for anyone finishing in the top 10.

As the latest tournament of the International Swing, there is also the incentive of trying to finish top at its conclusion in March. The player who achieves that will earn an extra $200,000.

Like many DP World Tour events so far this season, there are also 3,000 Race To Dubai points on offer.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $105,000 6th $87,500 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $46,000 12th $43,000 13th $40,250 14th $38,250 15th $36,750 16th $35,250 17th $33,750 18th $32,250 19th $31,000 20th $30,000 21st $39,000 22nd $28,250 23rd $27,500 24th $26,750 25th $26,000 26th $25,250 27th $24,500 28th $23,750 29th $23,000 30th $22,250 31st $21,500 32nd $20,750 33rd $20,000 34th $19,250 35th $18,500 36th $17,750 37th $17,250 38th $16,750 39th $16,250 40th $15,750 41st $15,250 42nd $14,750 43rd $14,250 44th $13,750 45th $13,250 46th $12,750 47th $12,250 48th $11,750 49th $11,250 50th $10,760 51st $10,250 52nd $9,750 53rd $9,250 54th $8,750 55th $8,500 56th $8,250 57th $8,000 58th $7,750 59th $7,500 60th $7,250 61st $7,000 62nd $6,750 63rd $6,500 64th $6,250 65th $6,000 66th $5,750 67th $5,500 68th $5,250 69th $5,000 70th $4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Ras Al Khaimah Championship?

Padraig Harrington is one of the biggest names at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

After big names including Rory McIlroy, Brian Harman and Cameron Young’s appearances at the Dubai Desert Classic, the field for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship is less star-studded, but there are still several notable appearances.

Pablo Larrazabal finished T4 at last week’s event, and he plays this week, along with four-time DP World Tour winners Rasmus Hojgaard and Thriston Lawrence.

One of the players whose 2023 season left him in the running for a Ryder Cup place, Yannik Paul, plays too, while there are also spots for two of Europe’s vice-captains at the match, Nicolas Colsaerts and Edoardo Molinari.

Former LIV Golf players Adrian Otaegui and Laurie Canter appear too, while three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington also participates. Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick, who secured his playing privileges for the year thanks to the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca and some impressive DP World Tour starts, also plays along with compatriots Eddie Pepperell and defending champion Daniel Gavins.

