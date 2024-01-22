Ras Al Khaimah Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

There’s an increase of $500,000 for the third edition of the DP World Tour event as Daniel Gavins defends his title

Daniel Gavins takes a tee shot at the 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship
Daniel Gavins defends his title at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship
After the glamour of the DP World Tour’s first Rolex Series event of the year, the Dubai Desert Classic, when some of the biggest names in the game competed for a purse of $9m, it's back down to earth for the circuit this week with the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates.

This is the third edition of the event, which began in 2022 with a $2m purse as Nicolai Hojgaard claimed victory. There was an identical prize fund in 2023 for Daniel Gavins’ win, but this year, there’s an increase to $2.5m.

That means that the winner will earn $425,000 while the runner-up will bank $275,000. Overall, any player finishing in the top five will claim over $100,000 while there’s at least $50,000 available for anyone finishing in the top 10.

As the latest tournament of the International Swing, there is also the incentive of trying to finish top at its conclusion in March. The player who achieves that will earn an extra $200,000.

Like many DP World Tour events so far this season, there are also 3,000 Race To Dubai points on offer.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Ras Al Khaimah Championship 2024 Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$425,000
2nd$275,000
3rd$157,500
4th$125,000
5th$105,000
6th$87,500
7th$75,000
8th$62,500
9th$56,000
10th$50,000
11th$46,000
12th$43,000
13th$40,250
14th$38,250
15th$36,750
16th$35,250
17th$33,750
18th$32,250
19th$31,000
20th$30,000
21st$39,000
22nd$28,250
23rd$27,500
24th$26,750
25th$26,000
26th$25,250
27th$24,500
28th$23,750
29th$23,000
30th$22,250
31st$21,500
32nd$20,750
33rd$20,000
34th$19,250
35th$18,500
36th$17,750
37th$17,250
38th$16,750
39th$16,250
40th$15,750
41st$15,250
42nd$14,750
43rd$14,250
44th$13,750
45th$13,250
46th$12,750
47th$12,250
48th$11,750
49th$11,250
50th$10,760
51st$10,250
52nd$9,750
53rd$9,250
54th$8,750
55th$8,500
56th$8,250
57th$8,000
58th$7,750
59th$7,500
60th$7,250
61st$7,000
62nd$6,750
63rd$6,500
64th$6,250
65th$6,000
66th$5,750
67th$5,500
68th$5,250
69th$5,000
70th$4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Ras Al Khaimah Championship?

Padraig Harrington takes a tee shot at the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic

Padraig Harrington is one of the biggest names at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship

After big names including Rory McIlroy, Brian Harman and Cameron Young’s appearances at the Dubai Desert Classic, the field for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship is less star-studded, but there are still several notable appearances.

Pablo Larrazabal finished T4 at last week’s event, and he plays this week, along with four-time DP World Tour winners Rasmus Hojgaard and Thriston Lawrence.

One of the players whose 2023 season left him in the running for a Ryder Cup place, Yannik Paul, plays too, while there are also spots for two of Europe’s vice-captains at the match, Nicolas Colsaerts and Edoardo Molinari.

Former LIV Golf players Adrian Otaegui and Laurie Canter appear too, while three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington also participates. Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick, who secured his playing privileges for the year thanks to the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca and some impressive DP World Tour starts, also plays along with compatriots Eddie Pepperell and defending champion Daniel Gavins.

