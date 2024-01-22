Ras Al Khaimah Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
There’s an increase of $500,000 for the third edition of the DP World Tour event as Daniel Gavins defends his title
After the glamour of the DP World Tour’s first Rolex Series event of the year, the Dubai Desert Classic, when some of the biggest names in the game competed for a purse of $9m, it's back down to earth for the circuit this week with the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates.
This is the third edition of the event, which began in 2022 with a $2m purse as Nicolai Hojgaard claimed victory. There was an identical prize fund in 2023 for Daniel Gavins’ win, but this year, there’s an increase to $2.5m.
That means that the winner will earn $425,000 while the runner-up will bank $275,000. Overall, any player finishing in the top five will claim over $100,000 while there’s at least $50,000 available for anyone finishing in the top 10.
As the latest tournament of the International Swing, there is also the incentive of trying to finish top at its conclusion in March. The player who achieves that will earn an extra $200,000.
Like many DP World Tour events so far this season, there are also 3,000 Race To Dubai points on offer.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$425,000
|2nd
|$275,000
|3rd
|$157,500
|4th
|$125,000
|5th
|$105,000
|6th
|$87,500
|7th
|$75,000
|8th
|$62,500
|9th
|$56,000
|10th
|$50,000
|11th
|$46,000
|12th
|$43,000
|13th
|$40,250
|14th
|$38,250
|15th
|$36,750
|16th
|$35,250
|17th
|$33,750
|18th
|$32,250
|19th
|$31,000
|20th
|$30,000
|21st
|$39,000
|22nd
|$28,250
|23rd
|$27,500
|24th
|$26,750
|25th
|$26,000
|26th
|$25,250
|27th
|$24,500
|28th
|$23,750
|29th
|$23,000
|30th
|$22,250
|31st
|$21,500
|32nd
|$20,750
|33rd
|$20,000
|34th
|$19,250
|35th
|$18,500
|36th
|$17,750
|37th
|$17,250
|38th
|$16,750
|39th
|$16,250
|40th
|$15,750
|41st
|$15,250
|42nd
|$14,750
|43rd
|$14,250
|44th
|$13,750
|45th
|$13,250
|46th
|$12,750
|47th
|$12,250
|48th
|$11,750
|49th
|$11,250
|50th
|$10,760
|51st
|$10,250
|52nd
|$9,750
|53rd
|$9,250
|54th
|$8,750
|55th
|$8,500
|56th
|$8,250
|57th
|$8,000
|58th
|$7,750
|59th
|$7,500
|60th
|$7,250
|61st
|$7,000
|62nd
|$6,750
|63rd
|$6,500
|64th
|$6,250
|65th
|$6,000
|66th
|$5,750
|67th
|$5,500
|68th
|$5,250
|69th
|$5,000
|70th
|$4,750
Who Are The Star Names In The Ras Al Khaimah Championship?
After big names including Rory McIlroy, Brian Harman and Cameron Young’s appearances at the Dubai Desert Classic, the field for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship is less star-studded, but there are still several notable appearances.
Pablo Larrazabal finished T4 at last week’s event, and he plays this week, along with four-time DP World Tour winners Rasmus Hojgaard and Thriston Lawrence.
One of the players whose 2023 season left him in the running for a Ryder Cup place, Yannik Paul, plays too, while there are also spots for two of Europe’s vice-captains at the match, Nicolas Colsaerts and Edoardo Molinari.
Former LIV Golf players Adrian Otaegui and Laurie Canter appear too, while three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington also participates. Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick, who secured his playing privileges for the year thanks to the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca and some impressive DP World Tour starts, also plays along with compatriots Eddie Pepperell and defending champion Daniel Gavins.
What Is The Prize Money For The Ras Al Khaimah Championship?
The 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship has a purse of $2.5m. That’s an increase of $500,000 on the two previous editions of the tournament. The winner will earn $425,000 and the runner-up will bank $275,000.
Where Is The Ras Al Khaimah Championship?
The Ras Al Khaimah Championship takes place at Al Hamra Golf Club. It was designed by Peter Harradine and opened in 2007. The course makes its way around four inter-connected open water lagoons.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
