'Psychological Warfare' - Sir Nick Faldo Pokes Fun At Questionable Ryder Cup Sign

A smiling Sir Nick Faldo has accused Team USA of "psychological warfare" after touching down in New York and walking the course at Bethpage Black for the first time, where he was greeted with a questionable sign.

America hold a big lead over Europe in terms of overall wins - and the hosts haven't missed the chance to remind the visiting team of this fact, as well as the European fans flocking to the course this week to support the men in blue and yellow.

The overall score sits at 27 to Team USA and 15 to Team Europe, numbers which are clearly displayed on a big sign near to the clubhouse at Bethpage.

Faldo, who played in 11 Ryder Cups between 1977 and 1997 - during which time he amassed 25 points for Europe - took to social media to set the record straight.

"The first thing I see, I see this wonderful sign right at the clubhouse, 27 to 15. Ha," smiled Faldo, who captained Europe at Valhalla in 2008, which USA won convincingly.

"A bit of psychological warfare because, as we know, we Europeans know, it's 11 to us to seven to them over the last 40 years, even since we were Europe and started winning as Europe."

Actually, Sir Nick, since Team GB&I became Team Europe in 1979, its 12-9 to Europe.

After losing by five points at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 1977, a continental Europe side was formed to take on the United States at The Greenbrier two years later.

It didn't stop America from continuing their domination, although the winning run was eventually ended at The Belfry in 1985.

Tony Jacklin lifts the Ryder Cup at The Belfry in 1985, a big turning point for Team Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Tony Jacklin's men recorded that historic victory in England, the contest has been more closely contested.

The last time the US team won in Europe was at The Belfry in 1993, and although Keegan Bradley's men have home advantage this week, they have only won three of the 11 contests since the turn of the millennium.

Faldo will no doubt remind his American friends of this when he returns to the commentary booth this week.

"An interesting little thing," he said, referring to the sign. "I shall get my Sharpie out and change the numbers, haha. Anyway, it's going to be a great week."

The sign, of course, is just good-natured fun, some ammunition for the home fans to taunt their visitors with - not that they particularly need firing up.

For Europe, they can remind their hosts that they are the current holders and lead 12-9 since officially becoming Team Europe and not just GB&I.