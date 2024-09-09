The back nine section of the DP World Tour season continues with the Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down Golf Club.

The tournament is the circuit’s only visit to Northern Ireland this year, but it is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious.

That’s reflected in both the strength of the field, which includes local superstar Rory McIlroy, and the prize money payout. In fact, this week's purse, set at $6m, is the highest of any non-Rolex Series event this season.

That’s the same amount as last year, when Swede Vincent Norrman beat German Hurly Long by one shot to add his name to the illustrious list of players who have taken the title, including McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Padraig Harrington and Nick Faldo.

Norrman claimed prize money of $1.02m back then, and this year’s winner is in line for the same amount.

Given where we are in the season, with just two months until the finale at the DP World Tour Championship, Race to Dubai ranking points are an increasingly significant factor.

There are 5,000 available this week as players battle to finish in the top 110 in the standings to guarantee a DP World Tour card for next season. Towards the summit, stars are eyeing the possibility of finishing in the top 10 of the standings to claim a PGA Tour card, and the potentially life-changing financial rewards holding that status brings.

Below is the prize money payout for the Amgen Irish Open.

Amgen Irish Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,020,000 2nd $660,000 3rd $378,000 4th $300,000 5th $254,400 6th $210,000 7th $180,000 8th $150,000 9th $134,400 10th $120,000 11th $110,400 12th $103,200 13th $96,600 14th $91,800 15th $88,200 16th $84,600 17th $81,000 18th $77,400 19th $74,400 20th $72,000 21st $69,600 22nd $67,800 23rd $66,000 24th $64,200 25th $62,400 26th $60,600 27th $58,800 28th $57,000 29th $55,200 30th $53,400 31st $51,600 32nd $49,800 33rd $48,000 34th $46,200 35th $44,000 36th $42,600 37th $41,400 38th $40,200 39th $39,000 40th $37,800 41st $36,600 42nd $35,400 43rd $34,200 44th $33,000 45th $31,800 46th $30,600 47th $29,400 48th $28,200 49th $27,000 50th $25,800 51st $24,600 52nd $23,400 53rd $22,200 54th $21,000 55th $20,400 56th $19,800 57th $19,200 58th $18,600 59th $18,000 60th $17,400 61st $16,800 62nd $16,200 63rd $15,600 64th $15,000 65th $14,400 66th $13,800 67th $13,200 68th $12,600 69th $12,000 70th $11,400

Who Are The Star Names In The Amgen Irish Open?

Vincent Norrman won the title in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy returns to his homeland as the headliner. The four-time Major winner finished 12th at the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship following a season that included two wins on the circuit.

After taking a week’s break where he took in one of the semi-final matches of the US Open tennis, he goes in search of his second Irish Open title having won the event in 2016.

Another player in the field who has made a big impact on the PGA Tour this season is RBC Canadian Open champion Robert MacIntyre. He also won the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open in July and will be looking for another strong performance this week.

Robert MacIntyre is looking for his third win of th e year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big-name PGA Tour players competing include 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, who won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside McIlroy in April, compatriot Seamus Power and 2023 Team Europe Ryder Cup player Nicolai Hojgaard.

Vincent Norrman won in 2023 and he defends his title, while other noteworthy names in the field include Alfredo Garcia Heredia, who finished runner-up last week, PGA Tour player Ryan Fox, popular Italian star Matteo Manassero, 2007 winner Padraig Harrington and former LIV golfer Bernd Wiesberger.

John Catlin, who won the event in 2020 and who has been impressing as a LIV Golf reserve in recent months, also plays.

Where Is The Irish Open? The Amgen Irish Open is being held at Royal County Down Golf Club, the first time it has hosted the tournament in 2015 and the fifth time in total. The course is known for its breathtaking scenery, with a mountain range as its backdrop and the Irish Sea alongside the opening three holes.