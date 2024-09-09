Amgen Irish Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Rory McIlroy headlines as players compete for the largest purse of a non-Rolex Series event this season
The back nine section of the DP World Tour season continues with the Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down Golf Club.
The tournament is the circuit’s only visit to Northern Ireland this year, but it is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious.
That’s reflected in both the strength of the field, which includes local superstar Rory McIlroy, and the prize money payout. In fact, this week's purse, set at $6m, is the highest of any non-Rolex Series event this season.
That’s the same amount as last year, when Swede Vincent Norrman beat German Hurly Long by one shot to add his name to the illustrious list of players who have taken the title, including McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Padraig Harrington and Nick Faldo.
Norrman claimed prize money of $1.02m back then, and this year’s winner is in line for the same amount.
Given where we are in the season, with just two months until the finale at the DP World Tour Championship, Race to Dubai ranking points are an increasingly significant factor.
There are 5,000 available this week as players battle to finish in the top 110 in the standings to guarantee a DP World Tour card for next season. Towards the summit, stars are eyeing the possibility of finishing in the top 10 of the standings to claim a PGA Tour card, and the potentially life-changing financial rewards holding that status brings.
Below is the prize money payout for the Amgen Irish Open.
Amgen Irish Open Prize Money Payout 2024
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,020,000
|2nd
|$660,000
|3rd
|$378,000
|4th
|$300,000
|5th
|$254,400
|6th
|$210,000
|7th
|$180,000
|8th
|$150,000
|9th
|$134,400
|10th
|$120,000
|11th
|$110,400
|12th
|$103,200
|13th
|$96,600
|14th
|$91,800
|15th
|$88,200
|16th
|$84,600
|17th
|$81,000
|18th
|$77,400
|19th
|$74,400
|20th
|$72,000
|21st
|$69,600
|22nd
|$67,800
|23rd
|$66,000
|24th
|$64,200
|25th
|$62,400
|26th
|$60,600
|27th
|$58,800
|28th
|$57,000
|29th
|$55,200
|30th
|$53,400
|31st
|$51,600
|32nd
|$49,800
|33rd
|$48,000
|34th
|$46,200
|35th
|$44,000
|36th
|$42,600
|37th
|$41,400
|38th
|$40,200
|39th
|$39,000
|40th
|$37,800
|41st
|$36,600
|42nd
|$35,400
|43rd
|$34,200
|44th
|$33,000
|45th
|$31,800
|46th
|$30,600
|47th
|$29,400
|48th
|$28,200
|49th
|$27,000
|50th
|$25,800
|51st
|$24,600
|52nd
|$23,400
|53rd
|$22,200
|54th
|$21,000
|55th
|$20,400
|56th
|$19,800
|57th
|$19,200
|58th
|$18,600
|59th
|$18,000
|60th
|$17,400
|61st
|$16,800
|62nd
|$16,200
|63rd
|$15,600
|64th
|$15,000
|65th
|$14,400
|66th
|$13,800
|67th
|$13,200
|68th
|$12,600
|69th
|$12,000
|70th
|$11,400
Who Are The Star Names In The Amgen Irish Open?
Rory McIlroy returns to his homeland as the headliner. The four-time Major winner finished 12th at the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship following a season that included two wins on the circuit.
After taking a week’s break where he took in one of the semi-final matches of the US Open tennis, he goes in search of his second Irish Open title having won the event in 2016.
Another player in the field who has made a big impact on the PGA Tour this season is RBC Canadian Open champion Robert MacIntyre. He also won the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open in July and will be looking for another strong performance this week.
Other big-name PGA Tour players competing include 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, who won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside McIlroy in April, compatriot Seamus Power and 2023 Team Europe Ryder Cup player Nicolai Hojgaard.
Vincent Norrman won in 2023 and he defends his title, while other noteworthy names in the field include Alfredo Garcia Heredia, who finished runner-up last week, PGA Tour player Ryan Fox, popular Italian star Matteo Manassero, 2007 winner Padraig Harrington and former LIV golfer Bernd Wiesberger.
John Catlin, who won the event in 2020 and who has been impressing as a LIV Golf reserve in recent months, also plays.
Where Is The Irish Open?
The Amgen Irish Open is being held at Royal County Down Golf Club, the first time it has hosted the tournament in 2015 and the fifth time in total. The course is known for its breathtaking scenery, with a mountain range as its backdrop and the Irish Sea alongside the opening three holes.
Is The Irish Open A Rolex Series Event?
The Irish Open is not one of the five Rolex Series events, even though it has an attractive purse of $6m. The five Rolex Series events on the DP World Tour this season are the Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Scottish Open, the BMW PGA Championship, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
