Rory McIlroy takes a tee shot during the Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy hopes for his first Irish Open title in eight years
The back nine section of the DP World Tour season continues with the Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down Golf Club.

The tournament is the circuit’s only visit to Northern Ireland this year, but it is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious.

That’s reflected in both the strength of the field, which includes local superstar Rory McIlroy, and the prize money payout. In fact, this week's purse, set at $6m, is the highest of any non-Rolex Series event this season.

That’s the same amount as last year, when Swede Vincent Norrman beat German Hurly Long by one shot to add his name to the illustrious list of players who have taken the title, including McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Padraig Harrington and Nick Faldo. 

Norrman claimed prize money of $1.02m back then, and this year’s winner is in line for the same amount.

Given where we are in the season, with just two months until the finale at the DP World Tour Championship, Race to Dubai ranking points are an increasingly significant factor.

There are 5,000 available this week as players battle to finish in the top 110 in the standings to guarantee a DP World Tour card for next season. Towards the summit, stars are eyeing the possibility of finishing in the top 10 of the standings to claim a PGA Tour card, and the potentially life-changing financial rewards holding that status brings.

Below is the prize money payout for the Amgen Irish Open.

Amgen Irish Open Prize Money Payout 2024

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,020,000
2nd$660,000
3rd $378,000
4th$300,000
5th$254,400
6th$210,000
7th$180,000
8th$150,000
9th$134,400
10th$120,000
11th$110,400
12th$103,200
13th$96,600
14th$91,800
15th$88,200
16th$84,600
17th$81,000
18th$77,400
19th $74,400
20th$72,000
21st$69,600
22nd $67,800
23rd $66,000
24th$64,200
25th$62,400
26th$60,600
27th$58,800
28th$57,000
29th$55,200
30th$53,400
31st$51,600
32nd$49,800
33rd$48,000
34th$46,200
35th$44,000
36th$42,600
37th$41,400
38th$40,200
39th$39,000
40th$37,800
41st$36,600
42nd$35,400
43rd$34,200
44th$33,000
45th$31,800
46th$30,600
47th$29,400
48th$28,200
49th$27,000
50th$25,800
51st$24,600
52nd$23,400
53rd$22,200
54th$21,000
55th$20,400
56th$19,800
57th$19,200
58th$18,600
59th$18,000
60th$17,400
61st$16,800
62nd$16,200
63rd$15,600
64th$15,000
65th$14,400
66th$13,800
67th$13,200
68th$12,600
69th$12,000
70th$11,400

Who Are The Star Names In The Amgen Irish Open?

Vincent Norrman with the Irish Open trophy

Vincent Norrman won the title in 2023

Rory McIlroy returns to his homeland as the headliner. The four-time Major winner finished 12th at the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship following a season that included two wins on the circuit.

After taking a week’s break where he took in one of the semi-final matches of the US Open tennis, he goes in search of his second Irish Open title having won the event in 2016.

Another player in the field who has made a big impact on the PGA Tour this season is RBC Canadian Open champion Robert MacIntyre. He also won the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open in July and will be looking for another strong performance this week.

Robert MacIntyre takes a shot at the BMW Championship

Robert MacIntyre is looking for his third win of th e year

Other big-name PGA Tour players competing include 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, who won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside McIlroy in April, compatriot Seamus Power and 2023 Team Europe Ryder Cup player Nicolai Hojgaard.

Vincent Norrman won in 2023 and he defends his title, while other noteworthy names in the field include Alfredo Garcia Heredia, who finished runner-up last week, PGA Tour player Ryan Fox, popular Italian star Matteo Manassero, 2007 winner Padraig Harrington and former LIV golfer Bernd Wiesberger.

John Catlin, who won the event in 2020 and who has been impressing as a LIV Golf reserve in recent months, also plays.

Where Is The Irish Open?

The Amgen Irish Open is being held at Royal County Down Golf Club, the first time it has hosted the tournament in 2015 and the fifth time in total. The course is known for its breathtaking scenery, with a mountain range as its backdrop and the Irish Sea alongside the opening three holes.

Is The Irish Open A Rolex Series Event?

The Irish Open is not one of the five Rolex Series events, even though it has an attractive purse of $6m. The five Rolex Series events on the DP World Tour this season are the Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Scottish Open, the BMW PGA Championship, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship.

