Presidents Cup Captain's Picks: Live Updates As Teams Set To Be Completed

The 2024 Presidents Cup takes place later this month in Canada, where Mike Weir's International side will look to wrestle the cup off Jim Furyk's USA, which has won every edition of the match since the two teams tied in 2003.
For the one International Team, you have to go back 26 years, when a 20.5-11.5 point victory clinched it at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.
The automatic qualifiers for Team USA and the Internationals are set, with just the captain's picks to come. Each captain has to name six more players to complete their 12-man teams.
Who will be named on each? We're set to find out...
INTERNATIONAL TEAM RECAP
NO LIV GOLFERS?
If you were wondering whether we'd see the likes of Australian LIV Golf star Cameron Smith in the Presidents Cup, there are reason why we won't, but the short answer is they're ineligible. More here...
REACTION TO MIKE WEIR'S PICKS
Some immediate reaction to Weir's picks from PGA Tour Live broadcaster Jeff Eisenband, who points out he has opted for the players at the top of their games at the moment...
This was always going to be a hard decision for Mike Weir. Leaving out Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor for Canadian Presidents Cup has to be brutal. Cam Davis also put in work.But at end of the day, Mike seemed to go with hottest guys right now. Can’t fault him for that. @IntlTeam https://t.co/tVdChPKRzsSeptember 3, 2024
THREE CANADIANS IN THE LINE-UP
Perhaps it's unsurprising given Weir is a Canadian and the match is being held at Royal Montreal Golf Club in the country, but it's notable that in Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Pendrith, half of his captain's picks are from the country.
But what about the Canadians who missed out? There's no Nick Taylor or Adam Hadwin...
DEBUTS FOR HUGHES AND LEE
Of Weir's captain's picks, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes and Australian Min Woo Lee are the two who didn't appear in the 2022 edition at Quail Hollow. This will be the first Presidents Cup for both.
WEIR GOES FIRST
Right off the bat, International Team captain Mike Weir has named his six -
- Corey Conners
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Min Woo Lee
- Si Woo Kim
HEARTACHE FOR HORSCHEL?
One US player who it looks like will miss out is Billy Horschel.
Billy Horschel told me this morning on Fairways of Life @golfchannel that he got the ☎️ call and has not been chosen for the U.S. Presidents Cup Team pic.twitter.com/5oRamM2M4lSeptember 3, 2024
SIX CAPTAIN'S PICKS EACH TO COME
Captains Mike Weir and Jim Furyk are set to name six wildcards each, but we already know the identities of six of their 12-player teams.
Weir's International Team has Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Jason Day and Byeong Hun An, who qualified automatically, while Furyk's US team has confirmed Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala.
The captains are ready to finalize their teams for the 2024 Presidents Cup - who will they pick? Follow along for live updates as the two sides get completed.