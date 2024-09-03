Presidents Cup Captain's Picks: Live Updates As Teams Set To Be Completed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2024 Presidents Cup takes place later this month in Canada, where Mike Weir's International side will look to wrestle the cup off Jim Furyk's USA, which has won every edition of the match since the two teams tied in 2003.

For the one International Team, you have to go back 26 years, when a 20.5-11.5 point victory clinched it at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.

The automatic qualifiers for Team USA and the Internationals are set, with just the captain's picks to come. Each captain has to name six more players to complete their 12-man teams.

Who will be named on each? We're set to find out...