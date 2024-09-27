Presidents Cup Day 3 Pairings And Tee Times: Jim Furyk And Mike Weir Reveal Four-Ball Pairings
Saturday sees four matches of four-balls and four matches of foursomes, with eight crucial points up for grabs before the Sunday singles
After an incredible Friday at the Presidents Cup, attention now turns to Saturday, as a morning session of four-balls is followed by an afternoon ordeal of foursomes.
Trailing 5-0 going into the morning, the International side battled back on Friday to claim a 5-0 win of their own to square the scores at 5-5, with an intriguing watch in store for the remaining three sessions.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
The afternoon foursomes' pairings will be announced following the four-balls but, what we do know, is that both captains, Jim Furyk and Mike Weir, have opted for interesting pairings for the morning session.
Whereas the first two days feature five matches, Saturday has just four matches as it follows a more Ryder Cup style format. Looking at the pairings, on the American side, Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns return to the set-up as Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay feature in a third straight session.
On the International side, Tom Kim returns after being controversially left out of the foursomes session on Friday. He pairs up with Si Woo Kim, who holed the 15-foot putt on the last to secure a 5-0 win.
Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith team up for a second straight session, as does Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im, who claimed an historic 7&6 victory on Friday, whilst the Canadian duo of Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes round out the final pairings.
It's all to play for going into Saturday and, with a total of eight points on the table, it really is a great chance for one team to seize the initiative and build a handy lead before heading into the Sunday singles, where all 24 men will be involved.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below, we take a look at the pairings for both the four balls and foursomes...
Presidents Cup Saturday four ball draw & tee times
ET/GMT
- 7.02am (12.02pm): Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa vs Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith
- 7.20am (12.20pm): Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele vs Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes
- 7.38am (12.38pm): Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark vs Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim
- 7.56am (12.56pm): Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns vs Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im
Presidents Cup Saturday foursomes draw & tee times
ET/GMT
- TBC
- TBC
- TBC
- TBC
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Records Fall After Historic Day Of Action At Presidents Cup
After a 5-0 drubbing on Thursday, the International team fought back to tie things up going into the weekend, as a number of records fell at the Presidents Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Augusta Hit By Hurricane Helene With Damage To Augusta National Unclear
In the early hours of Friday morning, Hurricane Helene caused major damage to Savannah and Augusta, with it unclear as to the extent of the damage to the Masters venue
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Records Fall After Historic Day Of Action At Presidents Cup
After a 5-0 drubbing on Thursday, the International team fought back to tie things up going into the weekend, as a number of records fell at the Presidents Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Mongolian Reversal? Sahith Theegala Explains Meaning Behind Phrase At Presidents Cup
The American won his Presidents Cup four-ball match on Thursday and, following the victory, coined a phrase that many hadn't heard before...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'There's A Long Way To Go' - Mike Weir Targets Friday Fightback At Presidents Cup
Mike Weir feels there's still a long way to go in the Presidents Cup and hopes his Friday foursomes pairings can spark a comeback
By Paul Higham Published
-
'They Took Gamesmanship Too Far' - USA Assistant Kevin Kisner Gets Into Presidents Cup Row
Assistants Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas got into an angry row while following Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler's Presidents Cup match
By Paul Higham Published
-
International Duo Say Home Crowd ‘Too Quiet’ At Presidents Cup
Taylor Pendrith and Tom Kim want to hear more from the home crowd at the Presidents Cup after saying they were too quiet in Montreal on day one
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I Want To Beat Him So Bad' - Tom Kim Explains Heated Scottie Scheffler Clash
Tom Kim says he was fired up to try and beat Scottie Scheffler but insists their heated exchanges were all in fun at the Presidents Cup
By Paul Higham Published
-
Presidents Cup Day 2 Pairings: Tom Kim Sits Out As Homa And Harman Return
Tom Kim will not play in Friday's Presidents Cup fourballs after his fiery encounter on Thursday as Mike Weir picks his first all-Canadian pairing
By Paul Higham Published
-
The Startling Numbers That Show Just How Far Off Internationals Were In Presidents Cup Opening Session
Data Golf's strokes gained analysis shows that Team USA gained a huge 26 strokes vs the Internationals in their 5-0 sweep on Thursday
By Elliott Heath Published