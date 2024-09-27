Presidents Cup Day 3 Pairings And Tee Times: Jim Furyk And Mike Weir Reveal Four-Ball Pairings

Saturday sees four matches of four-balls and four matches of foursomes, with eight crucial points up for grabs before the Sunday singles

The Presidents Cup on a table by the first tee box
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

After an incredible Friday at the Presidents Cup, attention now turns to Saturday, as a morning session of four-balls is followed by an afternoon ordeal of foursomes.

Trailing 5-0 going into the morning, the International side battled back on Friday to claim a 5-0 win of their own to square the scores at 5-5, with an intriguing watch in store for the remaining three sessions.

The afternoon foursomes' pairings will be announced following the four-balls but, what we do know, is that both captains, Jim Furyk and Mike Weir, have opted for interesting pairings for the morning session.

Whereas the first two days feature five matches, Saturday has just four matches as it follows a more Ryder Cup style format. Looking at the pairings, on the American side, Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns return to the set-up as Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay feature in a third straight session.

On the International side, Tom Kim returns after being controversially left out of the foursomes session on Friday. He pairs up with Si Woo Kim, who holed the 15-foot putt on the last to secure a 5-0 win.

Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith team up for a second straight session, as does Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im, who claimed an historic 7&6 victory on Friday, whilst the Canadian duo of Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes round out the final pairings.

Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama fist pump on the green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's all to play for going into Saturday and, with a total of eight points on the table, it really is a great chance for one team to seize the initiative and build a handy lead before heading into the Sunday singles, where all 24 men will be involved.

Below, we take a look at the pairings for both the four balls and foursomes...

Presidents Cup Saturday four ball draw & tee times

ET/GMT

  • 7.02am (12.02pm): Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa vs Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith
  • 7.20am (12.20pm): Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele vs Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes
  • 7.38am (12.38pm): Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark vs Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim
  • 7.56am (12.56pm): Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns vs Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im

Presidents Cup Saturday foursomes draw & tee times

ET/GMT

  • TBC
  • TBC
  • TBC
  • TBC
