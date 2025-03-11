Players Championship Creator Classic: Field, Format And How To Watch
Everything you need to know ahead of the Creator Classic kicking off the Players week
The PGA Tour’s Creator Classic is set to make its first of three season appearances on Wednesday at TPC Sawgrass, before The Players Championship gets underway.
After the inaugural event's huge success at the Tour Championship last August, the PGA Tour has upped the ante of the event this year, highlighting how it wants to lean even more into the social media scene.
The likes of YouTube and TikTok have helped birth new personalities such as a number of big names competing in the event and have helped introduce a new, younger audience to the sport.
The Players is widely considered as the fifth Major in golf and gives host to the biggest stars such as Scottie Scheffler, who looks to win the title for the third year in a row, Rory McIlroy and the in-form Collin Morikawa as well as all of the PGA Tour's top players.
So, ahead of the Creator Classic, here is everything you need to know...
PGA Tour Creator Classic field
Ten content creators are set to take part, with Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports and the Bryan Bros (George and Wesley), the big names back from last year's event at East Lake.
They will be joined by Gabby Golf Girl and Roger Steele who also return from the inaugural event, alongside five new faces.
Of those new competitors, former Good Good member, Grant Horvat and three-time World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire are names you should look out for.
They will be joined by Tisha Alyn, Soly from No laying Up, and a member from Barstool, which will be determined via a qualifier and will make up the ten-strong creator field.
Interestingly, there is no Luke Kwon, who won the first Creator Classic last year. The likes of Garrett Clark (Good Good), Tyler Toney (Dude Perfect) and Peter Finch are all also missing from this year's first event, however, could make a return in the other two events, later in the year.
- Fat Perez
- George Bryan
- Wesley Bryan
- Gabby Golf Girl
- Roger Steele
- Grant Horvat
- Kyle Berkshire
- Tisha Alyn
- Chris 'Soly' Solomon
- Winner of Barstool Sports qualifier
Creator Classic format
The ten creators will play eight holes, starting on the tenth and ending on the iconic island-green par 3 17th.
The format is gross stroke play and after all competitors have completed their eight holes; the top three finishers will advance to a one-hole sudden death playoff. This will be played on the par 3 17th .
How to watch the Creator Classic
The Creator Classic will be streamed live via the PGA Tour’s YouTube channel at 3:10 ET, Peacock and ESPN+, as well as the PGA TOUR channel on PlutoTV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi and XUMO, among other FAST platforms.
The event will be produced to the quality of a premium broadcast, featuring live ShotLink powered by CDW scoring/data, Trackman shot tracing and rich, on-screen graphics.
Golf media personalities Shane Bacon and Doug Smith will be part of the broadcasting team, which also consists of Skratch’s Dan Rapaport, as well as golf content creator and influencer, Paige Spiranac, who also competed in last year’s event.
