Grant Horvat Among Big Names Added To PGA Tour Creator Series… But There’s No Luke Kwon
TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course is set to stage the first Creator Classic of 2025, but the series opener is to be without last year's winner, Luke Kwon
The PGA Tour introduced the golf world to the first Creator Classic event at the Tour Championship in 2024 and, at The Players Championship, the tournament is set to make a return.
Being held on the Wednesday prior to the PGA Tour's flagship event getting underway, the 'Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass' is the first of three in the season-long creator series, and will feature a number of huge names from social media and YouTube.
Introducing the full field for the 𝘾𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙤𝙧 𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙘 @TPCSawgrass! 🤩🏌️♂️ Wesley Bryan (@WesleyBryanGolf)🏌️♂️ George Bryan (@BryanBrosGolf)🏌️♂️ Fat Perez (@FatPerez33)🏌️♀️ Gabby Golf Girl🏌️♂️ Roger Steele (@RogerSteeleJr)🏌️♂️ Grant Horvat (@GrantHorvatGolf)🏌️♀️ Tisha Alyn… pic.twitter.com/ivpn5iHSP2February 19, 2025
For 2025, the Bryan Bros (George and Wesley), Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, Gabby Golf Girl and Roger Steele return, while four new creators will be added to the list.
Joining the quintet will be Grant Horvat, three-time World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire, Tisha Alyn, Soly from No Laying Up, and a member from Barstool, which will be determined via a qualifier.
Format-wise, it will consist of eight holes of stroke play beginning on the 10th hole of TPC Sawgrass and concluding on the iconic island-green par 3 17th. After all nine players have finished, the top three finishers will advance to a one-hole sudden death playoff, which again will be at the par 3 17th.
Pairings and tee times will be announced the day before the event, but one player who won't be featuring is Luke Kwon, who was the inaugural winner at the Tour Championship, held at East Lake.
Although the YouTube star won't be present in Florida, he is set to tee it up at the New Zealand Open at the end of the month on the Asian Tour, which also offers spots at The Open Championship. Kwon also played at two International Series events at the end of 2024, both of which are Asian Tour tournaments.
Along with Kwon, Sean Walsh, Brad Dalke, Peter Finch, Paige Spiranac, Mason Nutt, Aimee Cho, Garrett Clark, Mac Boucher and Tyler Toney are the other creators to miss out after featuring at the Tour Championship back in August.
As the first creator event gets underway on the 12th March, the field and competition format for the final two events in the creator series, which will be contested at the Truist Championship and Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, will be announced at a later date.
Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass Field
- George Bryan
- Wesley Bryan
- Fat Perez (Bob Does Sports)
- Gabby Golf Girl
- Roger Steele
- Grant Horvat
- Kyle Berkshire
- Tisha Alyn
- Soly (No Laying Up)
- Barstool Member (TBC at a later date)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
