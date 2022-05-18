PING Helps Grow The Game In Extended EDGA Support
PING is extending its support of golfers with disability by becoming EDGA’s official Golf Club Supplier
EDGA has announced that globally respected club manufacturer PING is extending its support of golfers with disability by becoming EDGA’s official Golf Club Supplier.
As Golf Club Supplier, PING will provide three years of funding to grow the game, including helping EDGA to reach more people with disability who are brand new to golf, and more women and girls.
A number of EDGA golfers have been supported by PING in recent years and this partnership will create further opportunities for golfers of different levels of playing ability, from early entrant to elite player.
“We are proud to have been a supporter of EDGA over the past six years and are delighted to extend that relationship by becoming the organisation’s official Golf Club Supplier,” commented Lisa Lovatt, PING Europe Managing Director.
“We will also work with EDGA to host the inaugural PING Open for Golfers with a Disability at Thonock Park Golf Club in Lincolnshire on 13-15th of June, a key tournament in this season’s EDGA Tour that spans 12 countries,” added Lovatt. “During the event, PING and EDGA will reach out to new and existing players in the area and promote the health and social benefits of the game.”
EDGA (formally the European Disabled Golf Association) is the not-for-profit association of the National Golf Federations from 34 countries worldwide. EDGA focuses on boosting awareness of the inclusive nature of golf, developing capacity within the golf industry, and providing opportunities for golfers with a disability throughout the player pathway.
PING helped EDGA in the creation of the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD), now in the hands of WAGR. PING also previously supported the EDGA ‘Tough Love and Second Chances’ podcast and player profiles that tell the story of golfers who refuse to be defined by their disability or impairment.
Tony Bennett, EDGA President, said: “It is the people at PING that make this such a special company to work with. EDGA is very proud to be entering our seventh year with PING as a partner in our journey to make golf accessible for people with all kinds of impairments. The values that PING demonstrates resonate and are a perfect fit with the aspirations that EDGA has as we work with the game’s leading bodies to create a supportive, inclusive, and accessible golfing landscape.”
In development terms, PING’s three-year commitment will help EDGA’s recent progress in providing professional coaches and volunteers with the expertise to reach out to more golfers with an impairment internationally. EDGA-trained coaches are able to deliver outreach sessions in both traditional and non-traditional golf venues, including hospitals and rehabilitation centres, supporting the player journey from sampler to competitor.
PING is the latest internationally respected organisation to show its support of EDGA which is seeking to welcome 500,000 golfers with disability into the game.
EDGA provides advice, guidance and standards to all the leading golfing bodies: The IGF, The R&A, The USGA, The EGA, and has worked closely with the European Tour Group in the development of the G4D Tour, which in 2022 will create seven international tournaments for golfers with a disability, taking place in the same weeks and on the same courses as DP World Tour events.
Meanwhile, EDGA continues to lead in the creation of standards for player eligibility worldwide. EDGA is consulting on the modifications of The Rules with The R&A and USGA, and delivers / approves over 60 internationally tournaments annually.
