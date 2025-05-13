'We're Really Concerned About The 28 Million Golfers In This Country' - PGA Of America CEO 'Vehemently' Against Golf Ball Rollback Plan
The PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague has reiterated the organization's opposition to the golf ball rollback, but has revealed positive discussions on a solution are taking place
PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague insists the organization is “vehemently” against the proposed golf ball rollback.
The latest plan to help curb increasing driving distances was announced by governing bodies the USGA and The R&A in December 2023. The proposal would see the golf ball rolled back for professional, elite amateur and recreational players to "reduce the impact of increased hitting distances have on golf's long-term sustainability." If it goes ahead as scheduled, pros will begin using the new balls in 2028, while recreational players will start using them in 2030.
The new balls are expected to see a reduction in hitting distance of 13-15 yards for the longest hitters down to “5 yards or less” for recreational golfers, but Sprague voiced his opposition to it shortly after taking over from Seth Waugh as PGA of America CEO.
Now, ahead of the PGA Championship, which the PGA of America organizes, he has reiterated that opinion, saying: “There's no change in our stance. We're certainly vehemently against the ball rollback.”
Back in January, Sprague told Golf Digest’s Mike Stachura the PGA of America hadn’t been greatly involved in discussions, saying: “To my knowledge, we haven't had a lot of dialogue on it. We really want to have a seat at the table because we're a key component in the golf ecosystem.”
There has been progress on that front, with Sprague revealing at Quail Hollow: “We've had great conversations with the governing bodies since that point. We've had several constructive and collaborative meetings probably a number of times, three, four times. I feel really good about where we are with them, and we're going to continue to collaborate on the proposed rollbacks.
“They're clear where I stand, where we stand for sure. I talk really almost monthly now with the governing bodies, and we're working to really take a deep dive on the rollback and make sure it's the right thing.”
Earlier in the year, Sprague voiced concerns over what the rollback would mean for recreational golfers, telling Golf Digest: “I don't know one recreational golfer that wants to hit it shorter,” and he revealed since then, some have contacted him agreeing with his stance.
He added: “We're really concerned about the 28 million golfers in this country, and since I took that stance back in January, a number of people have reached out, a number of amateur golfers, recreational golfers have reached out and have the same concerns that we do.
“They're thanking us for pushing this issue to make sure it's well thought out, and if we can hit the pause button or change it altogether, that's our goal.”
Sprague spoke to the media alongside PGA of America President Don Rea and Chief Championships Officer Kerry Haigh, and Rea gave an estimated timeline of when there might be an update on any equipment change.
He said: “I just want golf to win. Everybody sometimes says, what's the PGA win in this? It's not a PGA win. It's the win for the golfer. Once again, it's the game.
"We're representing the 31,000 that talk to the 28.1 million. Whatever happens to this collaborative approach, it's going to happen over the next six to eight to a year. I don't know what's going to happen, but I assure you, when this is all done, we're going to stand arm in arm and say this is what is the decision and this is where we're moving forward.”
He also insisted talks are positive, adding: “No one's telling us. We're talking together. People are now listening, not to respond; they're listening to learn. And I think that's the most encouraging aspect of all the discussions are going right now. So we'll see what happens.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
