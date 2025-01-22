Seth Waugh Calls LIV 'A Failed Economic Experiment' And Suggests Donald Trump And Scott O'Neil Could Increase PGA Tour-PIF Deal Chances
Speaking to Golfweek, the former PGA of America boss explained why all parties need a deal and why one might be helped along by two fresh faces...
Former PGA of America CEO, Seth Waugh has called the LIV Golf League "a failed economic experiment" but says the PIF-backed circuit is not the only tour which badly needs a unification deal sooner rather than later.
Speaking to Golfweek, Waugh discussed a range of topics relating to the game of golf - including Ryder Cup pay, his impact as PGA of America CEO, and the current state of the sport.
More than six months on from the 66-year-old's departure and hurtling towards two years after the initial framework agreement was agreed between the PGA Tour, the Saudi PIF and the DP World Tour, a concrete coalition deal of sorts is yet to be signed.
As a result, men's pro golf has witnessed fans and sponsors drifting away with a lack of regular and meaningful competition between the world's absolute best talent.
However, with Greg Norman having been replaced as LIV CEO by Scott O'Neil and a golf-enthused President returning to the Oval Office, Waugh admitted he could now see something being agreed in the near future.
Asked how he sees the current division in golf playing out, Waugh said: "I'm surprised it's taken as long as it has. It's complicated, but I've done a lot of complicated things that haven't taken this long. That part of it is sort of indefensible.
"I think there will be a deal for a couple fundamental reasons. You and I have had this conversation, but LIV is a failed economic experiment. Disruption needs one of two things, hopefully both: you need a better product or you need better pricing. No way you can say they're a superior product and they have no pricing because there's no economics. It's not sustainable.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I don’t care how much money you have, burning it doesn’t feel very good. And I don't see any way out for them. I don't see light at the end of the tunnel where it's gonna transform that league. So they need a deal.
"And then the Tour needs one as well. SSG, the new owners, need one. There's no question fandom is shrinking and sponsors are getting edgy because they're being asked to pay more for something that's less.
"It's not a crisis, but every week that goes by is like a dull ache. Both sides need a deal and I think now you have a new administration that’s gonna be much more deal-friendly than the last. And a president who likes the game and wouldn't mind being the guy that fixed golf. That would be something he'd like to say he did."
Although Waugh was adamant LIV Golf cannot be sustained on its current model in the long-term, he did credit the 54-hole league with generating plenty of worthwhile messages that could be used when golf comes back together - namely, a more concentrated calendar and a refreshed telecast.
He said: "There are lessons from LIV though. The F1 model of better players playing more often against each other has created changes in the Tour that are helpful. And the broadcast needs to get modernized. I don't mean LIV broadcasts are the model because they’re unwatchable."
Waugh's final recommendation towards the future of the sport was ensuring the DP World Tour become an integral part of Golf 2.0 - with the global aspect a key point in maintaining long-term viability.
He continued: "The third thing is that we need to create an audience globally. Making some of the signature events international makes sense.
"What does the Tour look like? They’ll co-exist for a year or two because you have to wind things down. But it has to merge and the DP World Tour has to be a part of that.
"And because of the Saudi’s belief in team golf, you’ll probably have some experimental team golf stuff. You see if it works."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Justin Thomas Sends Memo To PGA Tour Peers Advocating Closer TV-Player Relationships To Help Viewing Experience
Penning a lengthy letter to the PGA Tour membership, Thomas explained that 'more access and insight' can make a 'world of difference' to golf's overall viewing experience
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Can You Play Music From A Speaker During A Golf Competition?
We'll all have our views on whether or not you should play music out on the course, but from a Rules perspective, can you play music from a speaker during a golf competition?
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
Justin Thomas Sends Memo To PGA Tour Peers Advocating Closer TV-Player Relationships To Help Viewing Experience
Penning a lengthy letter to the PGA Tour membership, Thomas explained that 'more access and insight' can make a 'world of difference' to golf's overall viewing experience
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Greg Norman Confirms Final Day With LIV And Claims He Has 'Changed The Game Of Golf More Than People Realize'
In his first interview since being officially replaced as LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman spoke to Australian Golf Digest about TGL, changing the game, and his future plans
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Are Playing In The International Series India?
The first International Series event of 2025 comes from India and, in the field, a number of players from the LIV Golf League are scheduled to tee it up
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Provides Update Ahead Of Injury Return
The World No.1 shared he was on track to return soon, but declined to confirm whether he would be back in time for the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour remains in California this week, with the circuit moving to the iconic Torrey Pines and the Farmers Insurance Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf Team Signs With Grant Horvat’s Apparel Company
Primo - partially owned by influencer, Grant Horvat - has been designated as the “official golf apparel sponsor” of Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Report: Replacement Venue Chosen For 2025 Genesis Invitational
The PGA Tour has confirmed the Genesis Invitational will temporarily switch locations in 2025, with one reporter claiming a new site has already been selected
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Justin Thomas Surpasses PGA Tour Milestone
Following on from his solo second finish at The American Express, Thomas becomes the 13th player in PGA Tour history to earn more than $60 million in career earnings
By Matt Cradock Published