PGA Tour Suspension 'Doesn't Bother Me' - Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia said he was unbothered after learning he had been suspended from the PGA Tour, admitting that joining the controversial LIV Golf Series was a "no-brainer."

The Spaniard was one of a number to resign his PGA Tour membership in the run-up to the first LIV Golf Invitational in order to avoid any legal disputes, but Jay Monahan acted quickly in handing out bans to those who teed it up at the Centurion Club without permission.

While seen as a strong stance if the words are actionable, Garcia seemed unperturbed when asked for his reaction following a one-over 71 that has him trailing Charl Schwartzel by six after the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational London.

"That's his [Monahan's] decision, there's nothing I can do. If that's the way he wants to go, that's the way he wants to go. So I can't really speak for him. If you have any questions, you should ask him.

"Obviously I'm not a member of the PGA Tour - I resigned about a week and a half ago. It [the suspension] doesn't bother me. I'm very happy where I am and I'm excited. I'm excited for this tour. I thought that today was a great day to start, and that's what I'm going to focus on."

Before the field for the inaugural event on the controversial Saudi-backed tour was published, Garcia was caught on camera lambasting a rules official at the Wells Fargo Championship and all but confirming his impending exit. "I can't wait to leave this [the PGA] Tour," the 42-year-old repeated after being assessed a penalty shot he deemed unfair.

The Spaniard has amassed more than $54 million in career earnings on the US-based circuit, but admitted the lure of competing for vastly superior sums and playing a heavily reduced schedule made the decision to jump ship a "win-win."

"I'm very happy to be here for many reasons. It's going to allow me to do what I love, which is playing golf. It's going to allow me to see my family more, spend more time with my kids - four and two - and I make a good living doing it.

"For me it's a win-win. I'm excited for what's coming. Excited to finally be here playing and see the reaction of the people and the players and everything."

Despite the excitement, there remain question marks about how the LIV Golf defectors will fill out the rest of their schedules, as golf's power struggle promises to rage on. So far, the DP World Tour has yet to comment, leaving it unclear as to whether the likes of Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter will still be eligible for the Ryder Cup.

"It would be nice for everyone to get along but unfortunately some don't want to, and we've got to live with that," Garcia added.

"I'm European, I love the European Tour. I played it for 23 years. Even though I played on the PGA Tour, I always made sure that I kept my membership in Europe because I love The European Tour, and that's one of the reasons why I wanted to stay a member.

"Obviously we're going to have to wait and see what the European Tour does. But I definitely would like to keep my membership there, play at least my minimum, and get as good a chance as I can to make the Ryder Cup team because I love that event. But I guess we'll see. We'll wait and see what happens over there."