PGA Championship Star Michael Block Holes Out In Front Of DJ Khaled
Playing a round at Miami Beach Golf Club, Block's holed approach sparked celebration from the rapper
Back in May at the PGA Championship, Michael Block gained much popularity when he produced four rounds of his life, as well as a hole-in-one in a pairing with Rory McIlroy. Now, partnered with multiple award winning rapper, DJ Khaled, Blockie has produced yet another incredible moment.
Block, who was playing alongside Khaled at Miami Beach Golf Club as the pair prepared for the inaugural We the Best Foundation Golf Classic on July 20th, was videoed by the rapper, with Block holing his shot from the left rough, prompting the 47-year-old to leap into his playing partner’s arms.
Posting to Instagram, Khaled wrote: Everyone meet my team mate for July 20 @blockiegolf !!!!!!! @wethebestfoundation @jumpman23 GOLF CLASSIC! WE WARMING FOR JULY 20!!! @wethebest ! Oh yeah and @espn is filming this warm up In real time!"
Along with the hole-out, the rapper also posted a video of himself sinking a putt, with the star-studded tournament getting underway on Thursday. The guest list includes NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr, World Long Drive champion, Kyle Berkshire, LIV players Bubba Watson and Pat Perez, as well as multiple musical artists. What's more, the event is sponsored by none other than Michael Jordan's brand, Jordan.
As mentioned, Blockie and Khaled will be paired at the event, with the music star a huge golf fan himself. Not only is he an investor of TMRW Sports, a sports media and technology company set up by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, but Khaled is set to be front and centre of a special collaboration.
Back in June, it was announced that Roc Nation Sports International, a company founded by multiple-time Grammy award winner and rap legend, Jay-Z, will work in partnership with the Ryder Cup to show all the drama and action to new audiences this September.
Khaled, who regularly posts videos and pictures from the golf course to his tens of millions of followers, will be working alongside the Ryder Cup to help tap into his audience and create a crossover moment; this includes creative content creation through RNSI productions.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
