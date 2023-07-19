PGA Championship Star Michael Block Holes Out In Front Of DJ Khaled

Back in May at the PGA Championship, Michael Block gained much popularity when he produced four rounds of his life, as well as a hole-in-one in a pairing with Rory McIlroy. Now, partnered with multiple award winning rapper, DJ Khaled, Blockie has produced yet another incredible moment.

Block, who was playing alongside Khaled at Miami Beach Golf Club as the pair prepared for the inaugural We the Best Foundation Golf Classic on July 20th, was videoed by the rapper, with Block holing his shot from the left rough, prompting the 47-year-old to leap into his playing partner’s arms.

Posting to Instagram, Khaled wrote: Everyone meet my team mate for July 20 @blockiegolf !!!!!!! @wethebestfoundation @jumpman23 GOLF CLASSIC! WE WARMING FOR JULY 20!!! @wethebest ! Oh yeah and @espn is filming this warm up In real time!"

Along with the hole-out, the rapper also posted a video of himself sinking a putt, with the star-studded tournament getting underway on Thursday. The guest list includes NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr, World Long Drive champion, Kyle Berkshire, LIV players Bubba Watson and Pat Perez, as well as multiple musical artists. What's more, the event is sponsored by none other than Michael Jordan's brand, Jordan.

As mentioned, Blockie and Khaled will be paired at the event, with the music star a huge golf fan himself. Not only is he an investor of TMRW Sports, a sports media and technology company set up by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, but Khaled is set to be front and centre of a special collaboration.

McIlroy and Block celebrates Block's hole-in-one at the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in June, it was announced that Roc Nation Sports International, a company founded by multiple-time Grammy award winner and rap legend, Jay-Z, will work in partnership with the Ryder Cup to show all the drama and action to new audiences this September.

Khaled, who regularly posts videos and pictures from the golf course to his tens of millions of followers, will be working alongside the Ryder Cup to help tap into his audience and create a crossover moment; this includes creative content creation through RNSI productions.